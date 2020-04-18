These are the best moisturiser buys for different skin types

Whether you're dry, oily or a combination of the two, there's a face cream for you

You might have tried so many different lotions and potions in your lifetime that finding the best moisturiser is starting to feel like a pipe dream.

But fear not: With a little bit of knowledge and preparation you’ll be well-equipped to choose the perfect match for your face, thanks to Marie Claire’s handy guide.

The key is knowing your skin before you buy. Dr Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist, author of The Skincare Bible and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation says: ‘Finding the perfect moisturiser depends on your skin type, because not one size fits all.

‘Dry, sensitive and oily skins all need different skincare. And it needs to be designed specifically for your skin type. If you don’t know what your skin type is, speak to your dermatologist.’

Not everyone has access to a dermatologist, but you can usually work out your skin type based on the following: If you have enlarged or open pores, blemishes or are prone to greasiness, you most likely have oily skin.

‘If in any doubt, speak to a dermatologist, GP or sales assistant to find the perfect moisturiser to suit your individual needs,’ Dr Anjali adds. ‘There is no one size fits all when it comes to skincare.’

These are usually thicker, richer emollient creams that the driest skins will soak up with ease. ‘Try a rich emollient cream as this will soften and smooth out any flakiness whilst adding in that much-needed moisture boost,’ adds Dr Anjali.

‘For oily skin, you need something light and non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores,’ says Dr Anjali. ‘There’s no point in forking out your hard-earned cash for a trendy new product that’s targeted at dry patches when you’ve got oily skin!’

If you’re a lucky soul who is prone to bouts of both – the classic mix of dry cheeks and an oily T-zone – this means you probably have combination skin and need to strike a balance with your skincare. ‘Opt for a moisturiser that is specifically designed to tackle your oily t-zone and add hydration,’ advises Dr Anjali. ‘A good one will have a thick consistency, but shouldn’t leave any greasiness.’

Best moisturiser for sensitive skin

If your skin is sensitive you’re probably already aware that certain ingredients cause inflammation or break outs. You’ll have some idea of what triggers your skin, but it may be best to avoid creams that contain alcohol, essential oils or fragrance.

Without further ado, keep reading for some of the greatest hits of the moisturiser world – you might just leave here with a new skincare best friend.