These are the best moisturiser buys for different skin types

Whether you're dry, oily or a combination of the two, there's a face cream for you
You might have tried so many different lotions and potions in your lifetime that finding the best moisturiser is starting to feel like a pipe dream.
But fear not: With a little bit of knowledge and preparation you’ll be well-equipped to choose the perfect match for your face, thanks to Marie Claire’s handy guide.
The key is knowing your skin before you buy. Dr Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist, author of The Skincare Bible and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation says: ‘Finding the perfect moisturiser depends on your skin type, because not one size fits all.
‘Dry, sensitive and oily skins all need different skincare. And it needs to be designed specifically for your skin type. If you don’t know what your skin type is, speak to your dermatologist.’
Not everyone has access to a dermatologist, but you can usually work out your skin type based on the following: If you have enlarged or open pores, blemishes or are prone to greasiness, you most likely have oily skin.
‘If in any doubt, speak to a dermatologist, GP or sales assistant to find the perfect moisturiser to suit your individual needs,’ Dr Anjali adds. ‘There is no one size fits all when it comes to skincare.’
Best moisturiser for dry skin
These are usually thicker, richer emollient creams that the driest skins will soak up with ease. ‘Try a rich emollient cream as this will soften and smooth out any flakiness whilst adding in that much-needed moisture boost,’ adds Dr Anjali.
Best moisturiser for oily skin
‘For oily skin, you need something light and non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores,’ says Dr Anjali. ‘There’s no point in forking out your hard-earned cash for a trendy new product that’s targeted at dry patches when you’ve got oily skin!’
Best moisturisers for combination skin
If you’re a lucky soul who is prone to bouts of both – the classic mix of dry cheeks and an oily T-zone – this means you probably have combination skin and need to strike a balance with your skincare. ‘Opt for a moisturiser that is specifically designed to tackle your oily t-zone and add hydration,’ advises Dr Anjali. ‘A good one will have a thick consistency, but shouldn’t leave any greasiness.’
Best moisturiser for sensitive skin
If your skin is sensitive you’re probably already aware that certain ingredients cause inflammation or break outs. You’ll have some idea of what triggers your skin, but it may be best to avoid creams that contain alcohol, essential oils or fragrance.
Without further ado, keep reading for some of the greatest hits of the moisturiser world – you might just leave here with a new skincare best friend.
Cerave Facial Moisturising Lotion, £13, Lookfantastic
CeraVe's dermatologist-approved skincare products are world renowned, and finally available in the UK. This lightweight lotion is a great starter moisturiser for most skincare types, especially normal, dry and sensitive, though we recommend a higher SPF in the summer months.
Beautypie Japanfusion Supreme Cream, £13.02 (members), beautypie.com
With memberships starting at £10 a month, it's worth signing up to Beauty Pie for this cream alone. Its thick, gel-like formula gets deep into the skin's layers for ultimate moisture levels, and soaks in quickly without feeling greasy. We're obsessed.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, £26, John Lewis
Kiehl's famous, and arguably one of their most recognisable products, has had a update. It's now twice as moisturising as before and leaves skin softer and more supple. It's a no-brainer for all skin types.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Nighttime Miracle Moisturizer, £32, Feelunique
The whisper-light formula is instantly absorbed, replenishing and sealing-in moisture for up to 8 hours, while lavender essence gently lulls your senses.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturiser, £55, Cult Beauty
As with all of Kate Somerville's products, the ExfoliKate moisturiser is a smoothing, skin-improving cream with a super fruity scent, thanks to the cocktail of pumpkin, papaya and pineapple extracts. Flaky skin and fine lines are almost melted away – just see the before and after pictures of a week's use on her site if you don't believe us.
Sisley Velvet Nourishing Cream, £143, John Lewis
Now, we're not saying that you *have* to spend upwards of £140 to find a good moisturiser. But if you do have that money to spend, are feeling a bit boujie and want something extra luxurious, this is just the ticket. Carefully formulated for skin that's especially dry, this dream cream can be used any time of day and contains omegas and vitamin E to protect skin from environmental effects during the day as well as shea butter to deeply moisturise the skin overnight. It also contains saffron flower extract to calm any irritation; your skin will be in tip-top condition with regular use. Dry skin, who?
Dr Dennis Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion, £59, Cult Beauty
When you have dry skin, you crave that dewy look that annoyingly doesn't come naturally. However, this gel-cream locks in moisture and gives you that youthful, dewy plump look.