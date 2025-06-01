I Hate the Feeling of Sun Cream, But These SPF Body Oils Leave My Skin Glowy and Smooth

Summer is well and truly on its way, with temperatures rising, getaways being booked and the sunshine becoming a more regular fixture on my weather app. Yet while I’m passionate about making sure I’ve applied my daily dose of SPF to my face, I have to come clean about one thing—unless I’m on holiday, I’m pretty lacklustre when it comes to applying sun cream to my body. I know, I know. Like most of us, I’m well aware of the risks of skipping sun protection on my health , but I’ve just never loved the feeling of traditional sun creams on my skin. They’re often thick and sticky and have a frustrating tendency to stain my white t-shirts. Plus, let’s be honest, blazing heat isn’t exactly a regular occurrence here in the UK, so it’s not actually often that I’m wandering around with all of my limbs exposed to the sun. Simply put, I’m out of the habit of wearing it, but there’s a new wave of sun protection having a moment right now that has made protecting my body something of a joy during this sunny spell that we’ve been enjoying—SPF body oils.

I’ll admit, when I first heard SPF and oil in the same sentence, I was instantly transported back to the ‘90s when it seemed to be the norm for the adults around me to lather themselves in coconut-scented tanning oil before literally cooking themselves in the garden. So I was somewhat sceptical when these oils started landing on my desk. However, these are a far cry from those damaging formulations—these are designed with sun protection, not tanning, in mind. Blending high-performing SPF with lightweight yet nourishing formulations and the kind of glow that you’d expect from a luxury highlighter, these SPF body oils glide on smoothly, sink in fast, and leave you looking radiant rather than feeling sticky.

Are SPF body oils as safe as traditional sun creams?

Of course, sun safety is always number one for me when making SPF recommendations, so I was keen to know if SPF body oils deliver on protection. Thankfully, the answer is yes. “SPF body oils can be safe and effective, provided they are broad-spectrum, water-resistant and have an SPF of at least 30,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Magnus Lynch . And, of course, one of their main benefits is how they look and feel on the skin. “They leave a glossy, hydrated finish that many people find more pleasant than creams, especially on dry or mature skin. Plus, they’re also less likely to leave a white cast, which can be especially beneficial for those with darker skin tones,” Dr Lynch says.

How much SPF body oil should we apply?

The thing to be most aware of when using SPF body oil, according to Dr Lynch, is that you need to make sure that you’re applying them correctly. “Because of their texture, people often under-apply SPF body oils, which can significantly reduce the level of protection,” Dr Lynch explains. “To get proper protection, you should apply about 6-8 teaspoons of SPF oil for full body coverage and reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you’ve been swimming, sweating, or towel-drying. As with any sunscreen, generous and frequent application is key, regardless of whether you’re using a cream, lotion or oil.”

So if you hate wearing traditional sun cream like me, then my edit of the very best might just convert you.

The best SPF body oils

1. Nuxe Sun Oil Gold High Protection SPF50

Nuxe Sun Oil Gold High Protection SPF50 Best SPF body oil for glow Specifications UVA protection:: Broad-spectrum UVB protection:: SPF50 Reasons to buy + Leaves skin with a golden glow + Sinks in fast + Smells incredible Reasons to avoid - It does have a subtle shimmer which not everyone will love

If you’ve ever tried anything from Nuxe before, then you’ll know how incredible their trademark scent is, but if you’re new to the brand, then imagine relaxing in a 5-star resort with tiare flowers blowing in the breeze and vanilla-spiked cocktails on tap, and you’ll get the idea. This SPF body oil is basically holiday skin in a bottle—offering up broad-spectrum protection while transforming limbs into that of a golden goddess. Yes, there is a little shimmer in here, which won’t be for everyone, but it’s not overtly glittery and simply makes skin look luminescent and bright.

2. Clarins Glowing Sun Oil High Protection SPF30

Clarins Glowing Sun Oil High Protection SPF30 Best SPF body oil for dry skin Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 30 Reasons to buy + Organic cocoa extract and vitamin E to nourish + Non-greasy + Firms and smooths skin Reasons to avoid - Would love it in a higher factor

If you have very dry skin or you’re noticing that your skin is starting to change in texture as you grow older, then this SPF body oil from Clarins will definitely appeal. Alongside the SPF, it contains Vitamin E and organic cocoa extract to smooth and hydrate the skin, while the broad-spectrum protection aims to help maintain your skin’s firmness and elasticity. And despite feeling instantly quenching on the skin, it sinks in beautifully to leave the skin feeling smooth rather than sticky. My only gripe is that I’d love this oil version in a factor 50.

3. Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water Tan Enhance SPF50

Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water Tan Enhance SPF50 Best SPF body oil-water hybrid Specifications UVA protection:: Broad-spectrum UVB protection:: SPF 50 Reasons to buy + Lightweight and refreshing texture + Enhances your tan while protecting + Can be used on face or body Reasons to avoid - Not as moisturising as others

While this isn’t strictly speaking a body oil (Vichy do offer a dedicated SPF oil formula), this is the product I’ll be recommending to everyone who hates any hint of residue on their skin and uses it as a reason to avoid wearing sunscreen. Described as a protective water, this does contain nourishing sunflower seed oil (you can see the separation in the formula before you give it a shake), but it’s incredibly lightweight when misted onto skin. In fact, I’d say this is the formula that absorbs quickest out of any on the list. I absolutely adore how barely-there it feels, alongside the fact that it contains beta carotene—an antioxidant which actually helps to enhance your glow while protecting from external aggressors. There really are no more excuses to be skipping SPF.

4. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Oil Body SPF 50

Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Oil Body SPF 50 Best smelling SPF body oil Specifications UVA protection:: Broad-spectrum UVB protection:: SPF50 Reasons to buy + Smells incredible + Nourishes and brightens + Protects skin Reasons to avoid - Slightly glittery

Renowned for being the masters of summer scent, Sol de Janeiro’s SPF body oil is undoubtedly the best-smelling SPF on this list—it’s basically a summer holiday in a bottle. Notes of vanilla, amber and ylang ylang provide the tropical vibes, while the broad-spectrum SPF50 ensures that your skin health is taken care of. Even better, the glowy formulation leaves skin looking incredible with a soft, shimmery radiance.

5. Kopari Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen

Kopari Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen Best SPF body oil for everyday wear Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF30 Reasons to buy + Versatile gel-oil texture + Softens and smooths skin + I love the pump applicator Reasons to avoid - Factor not high enough for very hot days

While a lot of the SPF body oils on the list I can imagine reaching for in the height of summer or for occasions when I have a lot of skin on show, this one from Kopari feels like a more wearable everyday option thanks to the fact that it’s more of a lightweight gel texture with a less intense shine than some others on the list. Don’t get me wrong—your skin will still look radiant, but it has more of a delicate rosy sheen than a full-on shimmer. Plus, the fact that it’s only SPF 30 means I’d see this more as an option for a normal day here in the UK rather than for a blazing beachside holiday.

6. Bali Body Watermelon Sunscreen Oil SPF50

Bali Body Watermelon Sunscreen Oil SPF50 Best SPF body oil for all skin types Specifications UVA protection: : Broad-spectrum UVB protection: : SPF 50 Reasons to buy + Formulated with all skin types in mind, from sensitive to dry + Lovely fresh watermelon scent + Works well with fake tan—doesn't strip or cause patchiness Reasons to avoid - Bottle can get a bit messy

This looks a bit like an old-school tanning oil, but rest assured, it contains broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, so your skin will be left safe in the sun. Formulated with every single skin type in mind, it has a non-greasy texture that sinks in beautifully and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. Plus, while it doesn’t have any shimmer or glitter, it really does impart a dewiness on limbs that makes skin look amazing. It’s lightweight, smells fresh, and leaves skin hydrated while in the sun. I only wish that it came in a spray bottle for easier application.