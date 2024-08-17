These are the only 11 summer body care products *actually* worth your money—trust me, I’ve tried it all

When summer comes around, the hot weather brings with it a desire to show a bit more skin, so naturally, I start to focus on my body care regime a whole lot more. Of course, as luck would have it, summer also happens to be the time that I encounter the most problems with my skin – from dry patches to body acne – so the best summer body care products become a huge part of my beauty routine.

I’m not alone. Summer body care is currently trending on TikTok, with a recent growth of 1.2M views, and the ‘body skincare routine’ trend has increased by 1,025% since last year according to Pinterest’s trend report.

So, like any good shopping editor, I have been dutifully trying out every summer body care product I can get my hands on. Whether it has a nourishing, cooling, clearing or smoothing effect, I want to hear about it and put it to the test.

I’ve tried pretty much everything out there and have managed to narrow my list down to a carefully curated edit of the best 11 to shop. From hydrating-yet-lightweight body creams and problem-solving body care sets to SPFs , shimmering body oils and refreshing body washes , here are the ones I believe are worth every penny and make all of the difference.

The 11 best summer body care products 2024

1. Rituals After Sun Cooling Shower Gel

(Image credit: Rituals)

Rituals After Sun Cooling Shower Gel Best cooling shower gel Today's Best Deals £10.90 at Rituals Reasons to buy + Super cooling effect + Hydrating + Perfect for summer evening showers Reasons to avoid - Do not get this stuff in your intimate areas or eyes

The name of this product doesn’t lie, it actively cools the body as it’s applied—sort of like chewing a minty piece of gum, but for your skin. This is the product I like to bring out at the end of a long, hot and sweaty day, because if there’s anything better than an evening shower in the summer, it’s a super cooling one. Enriched with white tea, aloe vera and a powerful Hydra-Boost Complex, it’s the perfect balance of cooling and nourishing. Take it from me, this stuff is unbelievably refreshing—just the thing for sun-drenched skin. It’s important to note, though, that you should not get this stuff anywhere near your intimate areas or eyes. You have been warned: the intense minty tingle will do you no favours here.

2. Cowshed Replenish Uplifting Bath and Shower Gel

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Cowshed Replenish Uplifting Bath and Shower Gel Best uplifting shower gel Today's Best Deals £22 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Delicious scent + Invigorating effect + Luxurious feel Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive for a shower gel

Does anybody else have two body showers daily on super hot days? This option from Cowshed has become my go-to morning shower gel. With a delicious mandarin, bitter orange and grapefruit scent, it’s the perfect citrusy boost on a sunny morning. Cowshed’s Active Invigorating shower gel comes a close second thanks to its ability to immediately perk up my senses. These shower gels might be on the pricier side, but they’re every bit worth it.

3. Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish

(Image credit: Sephora)

Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish Best nourishing body scrub Today's Best Deals £60 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Exfoliates, softens and hydrates the skin + Great for particularly dry skin + A great year-round scrub Reasons to avoid - You have to mix it well before use

When I want my summer-parched skin to look polished and hydrated with minimal effort (which, let’s be honest, is all of the time) I’ll reach for this iconic sugar scrub from Fresh. It leaves my skin feeling beautifully nourished and softened without leaving behind an oily residue. I find it perfect for my legs and, in particular, my feet and heels, which can get dry and cracked if I’ve been wearing sandals non-stop. If I can’t be bothered to apply a body cream after my shower, this scrub does the trick on its own, and if I do add a body cream on top, it provides an extra layer of hydration.

It has a lovely spiced orange scent that is not overly citrusy, making it a great product to use year-round. I could imagine using this at Christmas just as easily as I could on a 30-degree day. You do have to give this stuff a good mix to get the oils nicely incorporated with the sugar, so that’s something to keep in mind.

4. MALIN+GOETZ Eucalyptus Hand+Body Scrub

(Image credit: Sephora)

MALIN+GOETZ Eucalyptus Hand+Body Scrub Most versatile scrub Today's Best Deals £32 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Great for getting hands and feet properly clean + Refreshing and cooling + Handy pump bottle Reasons to avoid - You'll go through it like water

I love to use this scrub on my hands and feet to get them properly clean at the end of a long, hot day. It is incredibly refreshing and leaves my skin super soft. I have the matching hand and body wash too, and together they are a mainstay on my bathroom sink. Complete with luxe-looking packaging and a fresh eucalyptus scent, I have no notes for this scrub.

5. Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Care Set

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear body care set Best summer body care set Today's Best Deals £17 for the body cleanser at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Clears the skin + Exfoliates + Great for using before fake tan Reasons to avoid - You have to buy the products in the set separately

I’ve recently trialled the new Isle of Paradise body care sets and absolutely fell in love with them both, but the Confidently Clear set in particular has worked wonders on my bacne, which always flares up around the summer months. The range consists of a body cleanser, scrub and lotion, all of which work towards clearing body blemishes and smoothing the skin thanks to a blend of lactic, polyglutamic, mandelic and hyaluronic acids. Trust me, if you’re keen to clear up spots on your body without irritating sensitive skin, I’d highly recommend trying this set out for yourself. And if you’re after a brightening and softening effect instead, check out the brand’s Brilliantly Bright set.

6. Cerave Advanced Repair Ointment

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Cerave Advanced Repair Ointment Best healing ointment Today's Best Deals £11 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Deeply nourishes and helps to heal dry, cracked skin, stretch marks and more + A small amount goes a long way Reasons to avoid - It's not the chicest packaging

Not all summer body care looks the most luxurious. Some of it falls in the ‘unsexy beauty’ product category —but, trust me, I mean this in the most complimentary way possible. This CeraVe ointment has become my most used product as the days have gotten hotter and drier. I use it to nourish and heal pretty much anything from cracked heels to stretch marks and chafing sores. It’s both gentle and highly effective, plus you only need a tiny amount of product at a time, so the bottle will last absolutely ages. It might not be the most glamorous product in this list, but it’s arguably been the most useful.

7. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Spray

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Spray Best body SPF Today's Best Deals £36 at Sephora Reasons to buy + High SPF + Smells incredible + Lightweight and sinks in easily + Mist application Reasons to avoid - The sweet scent might be overpowering for some

After trying out the Sol de Janeiro SPFs earlier this year, I refuse to use a different sun cream on my body. Each product is brilliant, but my favourite has to be the body spray. It has a fine mist application, which works from any angle, making it quick and easy to apply. The formula itself is non-greasy and incredibly refreshing, which is exactly what I’m after on hot days in the city. It features the brand’s sweet, summery Cheriosa 87 scent and a high SPF50, giving you maximum protection. If you’re not a fan of sticky, oily or too moisturising formulas, this is the sun cream for you.

8. Moroccanoil Body Lotion

(Image credit: Harrods)

Moroccanoil Body Lotion Best lightweight body lotion Today's Best Deals £25 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Lightweight and sinks in easily + Super hydrating + Smells great Reasons to avoid - It's not easy to find in stock

This formula is the perfect balance of lightweight and hydrating. Seriously, this stuff sinks in within seconds. When I’m in a rush or it’s super hot and I don’t want lotion to cling to my skin or take ages to dry, this is what I reach for. It features the classic fresh and perfumey Moroccanoil scent and a handy pump bottle, making it super quick, easy and pleasant to use.

9. Bamford B Vibrant Tonifying Body Oil

(Image credit: Space NK)

Bamford B Vibrant Tonifying Body Oil Best energising body oil Today's Best Deals £47 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Invigorating + Nourishes and improves skin tone and texture + Luxurious packaging Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive for a small bottle - definitely a luxury purchase

Infused with coffee and ginger extracts, this is an incredibly invigorating oil, perfect for waking up my senses on a lazy sunny morning. It nourishes my skin, helps to tone and improve skin texture and tone over time, and it comes in the most luxurious glass bottle. Best paired with the new and equally energising Tonifying Body Polish , which is 99% natural and created with up-cycled Daylesford coffee grounds. Lovely.

10. Gisou Honey Infused Body Oil

(Image credit: Gisou)

Gisou Honey Infused Body Oil Best nourishing body oil Today's Best Deals £22 at Gisou Reasons to buy + Stunning bottle + Nourishing + Smells incredible Reasons to avoid - Glass bottle isn't the most travel friendly

Let me start by saying that this is the most beautiful body oil I have ever set eyes on. The chic glass bottle doesn’t just look gorgeous on my bathroom shelf, but the oil itself also smells divine, is super nourishing and sinks in surprisingly quickly. Every Gisou product I’ve used feels inherently summery—they’re all infused with honey from the brand founder’s family bee garden after all. I’d find it difficult to pick a favourite product from among brand’s the aesthetically-pleasing ranks, but this body oil is definitely a new contender. I’d use this morning, evening or night, and most likely, all three.

11. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR Multi-Usage Dry Oil

(Image credit: Sephora)

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR Multi-Usage Dry Oil Best shimmering body oil Today's Best Deals £19.95 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Leaves a gorgeous shimmer + Can be used on the hair, body and face + Smells lovely Reasons to avoid - The shimmer might not be for everyone - but there is a clear version