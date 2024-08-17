These are the only 11 summer body care products *actually* worth your money—trust me, I’ve tried it all
From the problem-solving to the skin-enhancing
When summer comes around, the hot weather brings with it a desire to show a bit more skin, so naturally, I start to focus on my body care regime a whole lot more. Of course, as luck would have it, summer also happens to be the time that I encounter the most problems with my skin – from dry patches to body acne – so the best summer body care products become a huge part of my beauty routine.
I’m not alone. Summer body care is currently trending on TikTok, with a recent growth of 1.2M views, and the ‘body skincare routine’ trend has increased by 1,025% since last year according to Pinterest’s trend report.
So, like any good shopping editor, I have been dutifully trying out every summer body care product I can get my hands on. Whether it has a nourishing, cooling, clearing or smoothing effect, I want to hear about it and put it to the test.
I’ve tried pretty much everything out there and have managed to narrow my list down to a carefully curated edit of the best 11 to shop. From hydrating-yet-lightweight body creams and problem-solving body care sets to SPFs, shimmering body oils and refreshing body washes, here are the ones I believe are worth every penny and make all of the difference.
The 11 best summer body care products 2024
1. Rituals After Sun Cooling Shower Gel
Rituals After Sun Cooling Shower Gel
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The name of this product doesn’t lie, it actively cools the body as it’s applied—sort of like chewing a minty piece of gum, but for your skin. This is the product I like to bring out at the end of a long, hot and sweaty day, because if there’s anything better than an evening shower in the summer, it’s a super cooling one. Enriched with white tea, aloe vera and a powerful Hydra-Boost Complex, it’s the perfect balance of cooling and nourishing. Take it from me, this stuff is unbelievably refreshing—just the thing for sun-drenched skin. It’s important to note, though, that you should not get this stuff anywhere near your intimate areas or eyes. You have been warned: the intense minty tingle will do you no favours here.
2. Cowshed Replenish Uplifting Bath and Shower Gel
Cowshed Replenish Uplifting Bath and Shower Gel
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Does anybody else have two body showers daily on super hot days? This option from Cowshed has become my go-to morning shower gel. With a delicious mandarin, bitter orange and grapefruit scent, it’s the perfect citrusy boost on a sunny morning. Cowshed’s Active Invigorating shower gel comes a close second thanks to its ability to immediately perk up my senses. These shower gels might be on the pricier side, but they’re every bit worth it.
3. Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish
Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When I want my summer-parched skin to look polished and hydrated with minimal effort (which, let’s be honest, is all of the time) I’ll reach for this iconic sugar scrub from Fresh. It leaves my skin feeling beautifully nourished and softened without leaving behind an oily residue. I find it perfect for my legs and, in particular, my feet and heels, which can get dry and cracked if I’ve been wearing sandals non-stop. If I can’t be bothered to apply a body cream after my shower, this scrub does the trick on its own, and if I do add a body cream on top, it provides an extra layer of hydration.
It has a lovely spiced orange scent that is not overly citrusy, making it a great product to use year-round. I could imagine using this at Christmas just as easily as I could on a 30-degree day. You do have to give this stuff a good mix to get the oils nicely incorporated with the sugar, so that’s something to keep in mind.
4. MALIN+GOETZ Eucalyptus Hand+Body Scrub
MALIN+GOETZ Eucalyptus Hand+Body Scrub
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love to use this scrub on my hands and feet to get them properly clean at the end of a long, hot day. It is incredibly refreshing and leaves my skin super soft. I have the matching hand and body wash too, and together they are a mainstay on my bathroom sink. Complete with luxe-looking packaging and a fresh eucalyptus scent, I have no notes for this scrub.
5. Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Care Set
Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear body care set
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’ve recently trialled the new Isle of Paradise body care sets and absolutely fell in love with them both, but the Confidently Clear set in particular has worked wonders on my bacne, which always flares up around the summer months. The range consists of a body cleanser, scrub and lotion, all of which work towards clearing body blemishes and smoothing the skin thanks to a blend of lactic, polyglutamic, mandelic and hyaluronic acids. Trust me, if you’re keen to clear up spots on your body without irritating sensitive skin, I’d highly recommend trying this set out for yourself. And if you’re after a brightening and softening effect instead, check out the brand’s Brilliantly Bright set.
6. Cerave Advanced Repair Ointment
Cerave Advanced Repair Ointment
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Not all summer body care looks the most luxurious. Some of it falls in the ‘unsexy beauty’ product category—but, trust me, I mean this in the most complimentary way possible. This CeraVe ointment has become my most used product as the days have gotten hotter and drier. I use it to nourish and heal pretty much anything from cracked heels to stretch marks and chafing sores. It’s both gentle and highly effective, plus you only need a tiny amount of product at a time, so the bottle will last absolutely ages. It might not be the most glamorous product in this list, but it’s arguably been the most useful.
7. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Spray
Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
After trying out the Sol de Janeiro SPFs earlier this year, I refuse to use a different sun cream on my body. Each product is brilliant, but my favourite has to be the body spray. It has a fine mist application, which works from any angle, making it quick and easy to apply. The formula itself is non-greasy and incredibly refreshing, which is exactly what I’m after on hot days in the city. It features the brand’s sweet, summery Cheriosa 87 scent and a high SPF50, giving you maximum protection. If you’re not a fan of sticky, oily or too moisturising formulas, this is the sun cream for you.
8. Moroccanoil Body Lotion
Moroccanoil Body Lotion
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This formula is the perfect balance of lightweight and hydrating. Seriously, this stuff sinks in within seconds. When I’m in a rush or it’s super hot and I don’t want lotion to cling to my skin or take ages to dry, this is what I reach for. It features the classic fresh and perfumey Moroccanoil scent and a handy pump bottle, making it super quick, easy and pleasant to use.
9. Bamford B Vibrant Tonifying Body Oil
Bamford B Vibrant Tonifying Body Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Infused with coffee and ginger extracts, this is an incredibly invigorating oil, perfect for waking up my senses on a lazy sunny morning. It nourishes my skin, helps to tone and improve skin texture and tone over time, and it comes in the most luxurious glass bottle. Best paired with the new and equally energising Tonifying Body Polish, which is 99% natural and created with up-cycled Daylesford coffee grounds. Lovely.
10. Gisou Honey Infused Body Oil
Gisou Honey Infused Body Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Let me start by saying that this is the most beautiful body oil I have ever set eyes on. The chic glass bottle doesn’t just look gorgeous on my bathroom shelf, but the oil itself also smells divine, is super nourishing and sinks in surprisingly quickly. Every Gisou product I’ve used feels inherently summery—they’re all infused with honey from the brand founder’s family bee garden after all. I’d find it difficult to pick a favourite product from among brand’s the aesthetically-pleasing ranks, but this body oil is definitely a new contender. I’d use this morning, evening or night, and most likely, all three.
11. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR Multi-Usage Dry Oil
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR Multi-Usage Dry Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Okay, it might seem like I’ve included a lot of oils in this list, but if there’s ever a time to give your skin a glossy sheen, summer is it—and the Nuxe shimmering body oil takes things one step further. It gives my skin a beautiful golden glow (without any obvious glitter particles), smells incredible, and layers well with other products. I love bringing this with me on holiday to really make the most of golden hour lighting.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).
