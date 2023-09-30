I asked 11 beauty editors about their favourite shower products—and the results were fascinating

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The TikTok-trending nickname may be new but, like many, I've long been a big fan of getting my best shower products together for an 'everything shower'. I'm not saying it fixes everything, but sometimes hair-washing, scrubbing, shaving (if that's your thing), lathering up with a fancy body wash and indulging in a silky body cream really takes the edge off things.

Haircare products—like the best hair masks—get a lot of airtime when it comes to in-shower beauty buys, but they're not the only thing that can help you feel like a brand new human being when you step out of the shower. While the best bath products out there are heralded as the pinnacle of self care, I can't help but feel as though shower products don't get enough airtime. Maybe it's investigative journalism, maybe it's just plain nosiness, but I decided to ask my fellow beauty editors all about the products that elevate their usual shower regimes. Here are the ones they wholeheartedly recommend.

11 beauty editors share their picks of the best shower products

Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

(Image credit: First Aid Beauty )

"Whenever a friend or loved one asks for a body scrub recommendation, I point them in the direction of this First Aid Beauty tube—and I have the WhatsApp receipts that prove I've got them hooked, too. It has the finest grit (no large and scratchy particles here, thanks), plus chemical exfoliants in the form of two different AHAs, for a multi-pronged approach against rough and bumpy skin. Formulated specifically to improve the appearance of keratosis pilaris, which I can say from experience that it does, it's also great at nipping ingrown hairs in the bud. If I use it before shaving my legs, my skin is as smooth as a baby seal's afterwards. I'll happily buy it again and again." — Lucy Abbersteeen, Freelance Beauty Editor

Shannon Lawlor, Acting Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Glow Body Scrub Today's Best Deals £15 at & Other Stories

"I'll admit it's an odd niche to have as a beauty editor, but I'm somewhat of a bath and body product aficionado. While I typically lean towards baths more than I do showers, I can't deny the appeal of an everything shower. The product I lean on every single time to get me (and my skin) feeling its best? This body scrub from & Other Stories. Honestly, I've never found a product that compares to it. Every person I've ever recommended it too has also become hooked. Not only does it smell like the most heavenly thing ever (coconut, caramel, vanilla and freshly baked goods), but the formula is also incredibly hardworking. The texture holds together, meaning it gives skin a really good scrub without half of it falling down the drain. Plus, this version has a subtle shimmer that leaves limbs glowing." — Shannon Lawlor, Acting Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire

Tori Crowther, Freelance Beauty and Health Journalist

(Image credit: Tori Crowther )

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

"It's simple, it's spenny, and I can't get enough of it. The Nécessaire Body Wash Eucalyptus is a favourite that I regularly bring with me on hotel stays when I'm in need of some serious de-stressing. It lathers well, so a little goes a long way, and the scent lingers long after showering. I have sensitive skin, which means I tread carefully when it comes to fragranced products, but this is non-irritating or drying. It's definitely more expensive than your average body wash but I often find myself reaching for this during those decompression showers when my mind is whirring and it does just the trick, making it a justified enough purchase for me." — Tori Crowther, Freelance Beauty & Health Journalist

Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts )

(Image credit: Rituals )

"For me, there is one product that elevates my standard five-minute shower into something that feels like a real treat and that's the Rituals Foaming Shower Gels—specifically, the Ritual of Ayurveda scent. The product itself is a thick, luxurious gel that transforms into a creamy foam once mixed with water and this rose and sweet almond oil fragrance truly smells incredible. It's £8.50 a bottle, so definitely pricier than my usual bottle of Radox, but not as expensive as some of the fancier fragrance brand shower gels that I own. However, I love how silky-soft it leaves my skin and how the expensive-smelling scent lingers for ages after I've stepped out of the shower. I have been using it for years and years and will never be without a bottle in my bathroom." — Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Journalist and Podcaster

(Image credit: Vanese Maddix )

(Image credit: MIRROR WATER)

MIRROR WATER Buff Body Exfoliator Today's Best Deals £47 at Space NK

"Showers are one of my favourite parts of the day, so I love to make sure my shower caddy is well stocked. One part of my routine I've rediscovered is a good body exfoliator, and Mirror Water's Buff Body Exfoliator has fast become a weekly staple in my routine. As someone with a normal-to-dry skin type, it's important that my body exfoliator not only removes dead skin cells but leaves my skin feeling soft and nourished without drying it out. This is why I've been turning to this body exfoliator from Mirror Water, as it doesn't feel harsh on the skin. It's formulated with vitamin E-rich refined sunflower seed oil which works wonders at moisturising the skin. Plus, as I really enjoy a bit of fragrance in products, the addition of essential oils makes it smell even greater." — Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Journalist and Podcaster

Lucy Partington, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Lucy Partington )

(Image credit: Moroccanoil )

"OK, bear with me here because, yes, this is a shower gel that smells exactly like the iconic Morrocanoil hair oil that everybody has used at least once in their life. I can’t tell you how obsessed with it I am: it’s a little bit floral (but not in a horrible way), a little bit musky and it’s heavy on the amber—which I love. But, aside from that, it’s sulfate-free, but it still has just the right amount of lather. It also leaves my skin feeling soft and the scent lingers nicely. It makes every shower feel like such a treat—seriously, I dare you to try it and not love it as much as I do." — Lucy Partington, Freelance Beauty Editor

Zoe Cripps, Deputy Style Director, OK!

(Image credit: Zoe Cripps )

(Image credit: Beauty PIe )

Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal Shimmering Body Moisture Crème Today's Best Deals £19.50 for members at Beauty Pie

"I'm normally a fragrance- and fuss-free kind of gal when it comes to bath and body products, largely because anything fun-smelling seems to flare my eczema up. I recently took this body cream away on holiday with me—at great risk, might I add, considering I only had luggage space for one tub—and I'm so happy I did. First of all, it smells divine. In fact, I kept getting asked what perfume I was wearing (I wasn't, only this). The santal and creamy sandalwood scent gives it undertones of Le Labo, while the subtle gold formula makes me feel like I'm wearing a Tom Ford shimmer. The way it makes my skin glow though is no joke. I coat my legs, arms and chest in it after I come out of the shower and it makes me feel like a bronzed goddess. Because there's coconut water and shea butter in the formula, it keeps my dry skin at bay as well. It's my new hero bathroom buy." — Zoe Cripps, Deputy Style Director at OK!

Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion & Beauty Editor and Stylist

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris )

(Image credit: Elemental Herbology)

Elemental Herbology Neroli & Rose Hand & Body Wash Today's Best Deals £22 at Elemental Herbology

"I never really put much thought into my body wash, that is until I tried Elemental Herbology. Based on the five elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine: wood, fire, earth, metal and water, each scent works on a different element in the body to influence your mood, re-balance your mind and help with any skin concerns. This Damask Rose and Neroli one not only smells delicious, but also draws upon the water element to hydrate the skin and calm the mind. It also feels really luxe to use and suds up nicely, which I love." — Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion & Beauty Editor and Stylist

Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn )

(Image credit: Phlur )

Phlur Somebody Wood Body Wash Today's Best Deals £29 at REVOLVE

"Phlur is my favourite scent brand of the moment, and its in-shower products are the epitome of decadence. For summer, I choose 'Not Your Baby,' while colder months call for the smokier 'Somebody Wood'. They come with a handy pump, generous helping of the shower gel itself and the coolest packaging going. Layer with your Phlur perfume afterwards for hours of fragranced heaven." — Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor

Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohamed )

(Image credit: Fenty Skin )

Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub Today's Best Deals £29 at Sephora

"Two of the most important factors to consider when looking for a really good body scrub are: one, that it leaves your body super, super smooth (think dolphin-like), and two, it doesn’t leave you dry. I don’t know what was I expecting—the gorgeous pink shade and the glorious cherry scent intrigued me—but the Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub blew other body scrubs out of the water for me. It's incredibly easy to use, the squeezy tube makes a world of a difference and my skin has never felt softer. It’s wild. Developed with a hardworking combination of AHAs, fruit enzymes and sugar, it doesn’t feel harsh on the skin but leaves you with the most beautiful glow and, importantly, the most unimaginably soft skin. My shower routine will never be without it." — Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Mollie Burdell, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Mollie Burdell )

(Image credit: Sanctuary Spa )

Sanctuary Spa Golden Sandalwood Natural Oils to Mousse Moisturiser Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Boots.com

"I can't express how much I love this moisturiser, and for so many reasons. The mousse turns to oil on contact with the skin and absorbs in a matter of seconds, making top-to-toe moisturisation an absolute breeze—definitely a godsend as the weather starts to get colder and the thought of standing butt naked to slather on a thick body cream sends a shiver down your spine. It also smells absolutely divine, and the scent lasts and lasts. My skin has never felt softer." — Mollie Burdell, Freelance Beauty Editor