I've Never Been One For Pricey Body Wash, But This Nourishing Shower Oil is My Summer Skin Saviour

Plus, the scent lingers all day

woman walking across the road in shorts and kitten heels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Showering should never feel like a chore. I'm a habitual evening washer purely because I like having as much time as physically possible under hot water. Whilst getting the temperature just right is the most crucial element, I have recently discovered another factor that makes it my favourite time of day—Sol de Janeiro's Delicia Drench Shower Oil.

It's true that the main purpose of a shower gel is to get you clean, but what sets the best body washes apart from any old soap is the sensory experience it provides. I'll be the first to admit that I had never seen the appeal in expensive hand washes and shower gel; it never felt like a necessary expense to me. But that all changed when this oil entered my life.

With summer just around the corner I'm paying extra attention to my body care, and this is the true definition of an all-rounder investment. Nourishing, hydrating, perfect for shaving with and deliciously scented, I can't get enough.

Sol De Janeiro Delícia Drench Shower Oil 385ml
Sol De Janeiro Delícia Drench Shower Oil 385ml

My initial concern with switching from a classic shower gel to an oil was the texture—would it leave a greasy feel and an oily sheen on my skin? Not in the slightest, is the answer. This particular formula is oil-to-milk, meaning that it gets thinner when it comes into contact with water, and washes away with zero scrubbing required.

But it's because of the oil formula that this is the best shaving accompaniment I have tried thus far. It makes shaving my legs a total dream, avoiding any tugging or snags at my skin from the razor. Moreover, it hydrates the skin at the same time, so I don't come out of the shower feeling like a lizard in desperate need of some cream.

If you have dehydrated or rough skin, it's very possible that you're not giving your body as much care as it needs. I was extremely guilty of this, focusing all my attention on my face and next to none on my limbs. However, I wasn't particularly willing to curate a full body care routine—I like to be lazy where I can, and this is a product that allows for it. Each in-shower application revives my skin as well as working to thoroughly cleanse.

sol de janeiro shower oil

(Image credit: Future)

And of course I have to mention the scent. Cheirosa 59 is Sol de Janeiro's gourmand fragrance, with notes of velvet plum, sugared violet, vanilla orchid, whipped amber, sheer sandalwood, and fresh vetiver. It's a rich and distinctive scent that lingers on my skin long after I've stepped out of the shower, which is one of my favourite things about it.

I won't go anywhere without putting one of my best perfumes on (yes, even if I'm just popping to the corner shop) but the lasting scent of Delícia Drench means I don't have to.

Although it is more expensive than your supermarket own brand shower gels, I have had my 385ml bottle for over five months and it's still going strong. And considering it means I don't have to fork out extra for shaving gel, body moisturiser, or a body mist, I'd say that's more than worth it.

