This cult moisturiser is my secret to glowing skin—and it's only £15

Believe it or not, you don't have to spend a fortune when looking for the best moisturiser. In fact, some of the most effective formulas are available for a lot less than you think.

I don't know about you, but when I'm in the market for a new moisturiser, I want something that leaves my skin feeling hydrated, but that I can also wear under make-up to help add a subtle glow. One product that I come back to time and time again is Weleda's Skin Food.

You might have already heard of this cult beauty product, as it's loved by a wide range of celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham and Priyanka Chopra.

In fact, according to the brand, one of these moisturisers sells every 10 seconds, and I can totally see why.

The formula first launched in 1926, and it remains unchanged to this day. Now, it's worth noting that this is a rich cream, so it might be a little too heavy for some people. However, if you want to tackle those pesky dry patches, then this is the product for you.

You can either apply it all over the face, or take a leaf out of Hailey Bieber's book and press it into the areas that you feel need extra hydration or where you want a little extra sheen.

As I have combination skin, I tend to avoid using it on oiler areas of the skin, and instead focus on those areas where I really want to glow, such as my cheekbones and temples.

For me, it creates the perfect base for my make-up. There's a reason that it can be found in the kits of over 400 British make-up artists.

I also use it at night when my skin like it needs a bit of TLC, and I always wake up with the most radiant complexion.

If you've already tried it out for yourself, then you'll be pleased to know that the brand have recently released four new products as part of the iconic Skin Food range. Keep on scrolling to shop, and for more skincare inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best cleansers and the best moisturisers for oily skin.