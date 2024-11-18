I practically live in the bath—trust me, any one of these oils will *seriously* elevate the experience

I’ve said it many times before, but the return of bath season is one of the few saving graces of this gloomy time of year. (Seriously, what was that week of absolutely no sunshine all about?) If you’re lucky enough to have a bath, it is at least nice to have an excuse to purchase and use products like the best bath oils, foams and salts.

There are many beautiful bubble baths on the market and I’d have no trouble listing off a dozen gorgeous ones I’d happily have on rotation forever. But if you’re a frequent bather you’ll soon blitz through a bottle of the fancy stuff, and repurchasing it soon becomes an expensive love. So, if you want to save without scrimping on the luxurious bath experience, stock up on a cheap, unscented bath foam and pour in a little bath oil along with it to create that same relaxing, scented bubble bath experience Martin Lewis would be proud.

Whether you want your bath to be scented like a luxury perfume, something that’ll ease your mind before bed or a purely medicinal option that’ll help steam you back from the brink of a cold (along with the help of a deliciously scented body wash), I have recommendations for all of the above and then some. Ahead are my reviews of the very best bath oils…

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best bath oils as reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Ren Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil

Ren Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil £34 at Sephora This has been one of my favourite bath oils for a long, long time. The entire Atlantic Kelp range is gorgeous—it features one of the best hand washes you can treat yourself to—but the bath oil specifically creates a nice, relaxing environment that fills the room as a scented candle would. The formula also helps to nourish the skin while you soak, thanks to the microalgae oil, atlantic kelp and plankton extracts and Omegas 6 and 9. If lavender and the usual go-to sleepy notes aren’t your thing, I think you’ll love this.

2. Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Wellbeing Soak

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Wellbeing Soak £45 at Lookfantastic I’ve never met a person who has tried Neom that doesn’t love this brand; a mainstay of department stores, its gorgeous candles and diffusers make it a go-to during gifting season. No sleep product will magically cure insomnia, but what this lovely lavender, chamomile and patchouli scent will do is soothe your senses a bit to help you on your way towards switching off for the night. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, thanks to eight different plant oils, it’ll nourish your skin and your soul.

3. Vieve Bath, Body and Massage Oil

Vieve Bath, Body and Massage Oil £29 at Cult Beauty It’s well documented that I am a Vieve enthusiast. Anything created by Jamie Genevieve is going to be suitably chic, which extends to her bath and body range, Bathleisure™ (which, incidentally, perfectly sums up my ideal lifestyle). With a signature scent of amber, santal and a hint of neroli, the bubble bath produces excellent foam, but the oil will give you that same scent in a format that can applied directly to the skin or added to a bath. I love amber perfumes, so it’s a bit of me.

4. Olverum Bath Oil

Olverum Bath Oil View at Harrods View at Space NK UK View at Liberty London With a fascinating history that dates back over 100 years—bottles were buried safely underground during the Second World War when production stopped and there’s even a royal connection—the exact makeup of Olverum’s therapeutic oil is a closely guarded secret. A blend of 10 different essential oils, it’s both citrusy and warming, promising to soothe aching muscles, promote calm and aid relaxation. A little goes a long way; it wafts down the hall when I’m running a bath.

5. Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Aromatherapy Associates’ luxurious scents have a reputation that preceded them. Deep Relax and I go way back. Its heady chamomile, vetiver and sandalwood scent was born out of founder Geraldine’s own trouble sleeping, when she wanted something that wasn’t lavender-heavy. An investment, yes, but a real treat—and because it’s so concentrated, you only need a small amount at a time.

6. Susanne Kaufmann Bath for the Senses

Susanne Kaufmann Bath for the Senses £30 at Cult Beauty If an overpowering or punchy bath oil is not your vibe, this Susanne Kaufmann number should appeal. It manages to strike the balance of being detectable enough to help promote relaxation without being overwhelming. As well as smelling great, thanks to patchouli, ylang-ylang and lavender, the formula also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. I'm not the only beauty ed fan—I know that Executive Beauty Editor Shannon loves this brand, too.

7. Le Labo Thé Noir Massage and Bath Perfuming Oil

Le Labo Thé Noir Massage and Bath Perfuming Oil £63 at Liberty Thé Noir 29 is one of my favourite fragrances among the best Le Labo perfumes, so learning that it also comes in a bath and body oil form was music to my ears—another way to enjoy that bergamot, bay and black tea scent. This is another formula that’s not super concentrated, but you’ll definitely smell it both while the bath is running and on your skin after your soak in the tub.

8. Beauty Pie + Kathy Phillips The Firewall Blend Bath and Shower Oil