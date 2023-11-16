Rumour has it, the Royal Family keep this exact bath oil in a number of their stately homes

You can't beat a relaxing soak in the tub at the end of a long, hard day—and the Royal Family are no different when it comes to their wind-down rituals. Rumour has it that the royals love a particular aromatherapy bath oil.

Olverum Bath Oil is known to be the bath product of choice in some royal stately homes. As well as being a royal beauty favourite (the choices of royal perfumes show they have exceptional taste), this esteemed choice has a number of accolades, including being dubbed “bath nirvana” by beauty journalist, India Knight.

This bath oil comes with a rich heritage, formulated in the 1930s in the Mosel Valley in Germany by Franz Otto Klein and his wife Edith, inspired by their favourite spa in Baden Baden.

Tasking themselves with the mission of bringing the spa experience to the masses, the couple experimented with blend after blend until they reached the perfect formula—a heady fusion of ten essential oils including eucalyptus, lavender, juniper, lavandin, lemon peel, Siberian fir needle, May chang, lime, geranium and rosemary. The formulation has remained largely unchanged for 83 years, paying homage to its history and the secret formula created by the Kleins.

Since its inception in the '30s, the popularity of this bath oil largely relied on word-of-mouth recommendations, until the owner Michael Hawksley of renowned perfumery Les Senteurs discovered the oil while visiting Mayfair barbers, Truefitt & Hill. The London barbers also had a close relationship with the British Royal Family and carried the oil for their royal clients. Michael was so impressed with the products that he met with the Kleins and secured the rights to distribute the oil across the UK, meaning we can all now enjoy a royally-approved bubble bath at home.

These aromatherapy oils work together to help the body relax and unwind, soothing aching muscles, relieving stress and ensuring a restful night's sleep. Its therapeutic benefits also make it a great choice for easing aching muscles after a strenuous workout. This luxurious bath oil is also vegan and cruelty-free, as well as being free from artificial preservatives.

The reviews are suitably glowing for such a high-brow beauty buy, with one shopper calling it "the best bath oil ever in this world," while another said: "It is wonderful - the best of the best" on the brand's website.

While £43.50 might sound pricey for a bath product, other shoppers reassured that a little goes a long way, meaning it's a product that will last, with another commenting: "Just 5 little drops of the bath oil is enough."

And the best news? It's currently on sale at Space NK, with 15% off using the code FIRST15. *Adds to cart immediately*