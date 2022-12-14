There are few things I feel as though I can say for certain as a beauty editor but this is one of them: if you experience breakouts, finding the best acne face wash is by far the best acne treatment (opens in new tab) out there. You can buy all of the best spot treatments and acne patches (opens in new tab) the world has to offer, but until you've got your skincare routine for acne (opens in new tab) nailed with a great cleanser, you'll be fighting a losing battle.

Sure, selecting the best moisturiser for acne-prone skin (opens in new tab) is also important, but for the most part acne starts with a build up of bacteria on the skin's surface (note that this isn't always the case and that different types of acne (opens in new tab) have different causes). The best way to bust acne-causing bacteria? An effective cleansing routine, of course.

"Cleansing is a step that must not be missed, especially for those with acne-prone skin. It’s essential to cleanse away the build up of bacteria to prevent acne from forming," says cosmetic doctor and co-founder of Victor & Garth (opens in new tab), Dr Lauren Hamilton (opens in new tab).

If you're currently experiencing acne and don't have a cleansing routine that appears to be working for you, I've reached out to some of skincare's biggest and best experts to help get to the bottom of what makes the best acne face wash (and rounded up the best formulas after many years of testing).

What is cleansing so important for acne-prone skin?

If you haven't already got the message, cleansing is really important when it comes to treating acne-prone skin. "Being thorough and consistent with cleansing your skin is very important. It helps to clean out pores and remove elements that would otherwise cause acne, such as dirt and excess dead skin cells and oil," explains Spirithoula Koukoufikis (opens in new tab), Senior Medical Aesthetician at Skinfluencer (opens in new tab).

Beyond ridding the face of acne-causing bacteria, cleansing also helps prep the skin for any active ingredients for acne (opens in new tab) you might apply later on in your skincare routine. "It is also important to cleanse so that you have nothing on the skin that will be creating an occlusive layer. This means that the active ingredients of the rest of your regime can penetrate to be effective," Koukoufikis adds.

What ingredients should be in the best acne face washes?

There are a number of ingredients to keep an eye out for to ensure your acne face wash is working the hardest it possibly can. As a beauty editor who has battled with acne for years, my go-to face wash ingredients come in the form of exfoliating acids (both alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acid).

"An alpha-hydroxy cleanser using glycolic (opens in new tab) or lactic acid (opens in new tab) or beta-hydroxy acid cleanser with salicylic (opens in new tab), will help speed up cell renewal and exfoliate within the pore as well as on the skin's surface to keep the bacteria associated with acne from building up," explains Dr Hamilton.

However, it's also important to make sure you aren't overdoing it on the exfoliating acids. "I really like the combination of effective blemish-fighting ingredients (such as salicylic acid) with skin soothers and emollients such as niacinamide and ceramides," says CeraVe consultant dermatologist, Dr Alexis Granite (opens in new tab). "Both of these ingredients help to prevent potential irritation that may occur when using ingredients such as salicylic acid to treat blemishes. Ceramides are emollients and work to moisturise and protect the skin barrier (opens in new tab), whilst niacinamide has anti-inflammatory effects."

What ingredients should be avoided in the best acne face washes?

The answer to this is simple—just avoid anything that will exacerbate oiliness or clog pores. "Avoid oil-based products," says Dr. Raafat Lakkis (opens in new tab), dermatologist at Dr Kayle Aesthetic Clinic, Dubai (opens in new tab). "Also avoid anything that will irritate the skin such as alcohol and fragrances. Be careful with any plant-based ingredients that contain algae, as well. Although algae is an anti-inflammatory, it may also be comedogenic and clog the pores," he adds.

Further to this, most experts recommend avoiding oil cleansers and cleansing balms if you have acneic skin, as they risk leaving a film on the skin which could cause pore blockage. If you do want to use an oil or balm cleanser to remove make-up, be sure to follow it up with a second cleanse with a gel, cream or foam face wash.

What is the best cleansing routine for acne-prone skin?

Essentially, you should be making sure you're cleansing your face with an actual face wash twice a day (no, micellar or leave-on formulas don't count). "The best basic skincare routine would be to have a day and night routine that incorporates cleanse, tone, exfoliate, antioxidant and SPF. Salicylic acid in your cleanser or as an acid exfoliant helps to combat acne, but be mindful not to over exfoliate as this will further exacerbate any irritation," says Dr Hamilton.

As mentioned above, when it comes to your evening routine, a double cleanse could be a good idea. "You may benefit from a double cleanse in the evening if you’ve been wearing make-up. The idea of the first step would be to use an oil-based cleanser to help remove make-up and sebum. Make sure you’re properly cleansing to prevent the build up of bacteria that encourages acne," she adds.

The best acne face washes

As a beauty editor with acne, it's safe to say I have tried a fair few face washes in my time. In fact, there's hardly an acne face wash out there that I haven't given a test drive. Combining years of testing experience, a whole load of skincare knowledge and a bunch of expert recommendations, I have rounded up the very best acne face washes that meet the below criteria:

The best acne face wash must effectively reduce the appearance of spots and breakouts.

The best acne face wash must prevent the risk of further breakouts.

The best acne face wash must not irritate the skin.

The best acne face wash must not cause dryness and tightness.

So without further ado, these are the best acne face washes that money can buy.

Best affordable acne face wash

(opens in new tab) Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti-Blemish Purifying Cleansing Wash £9 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Out of all of the face washes I have ever used for my acne, this is by far the one that does the best job at reducing the chances of future breakouts. It has a thick, gel texture that suds up into a pore-unclogging lather when mixed with water. With salicylic acid to decongest and niacin to soothe, it delivers a whole load of bang for its buck. For Affordable

Contains salicylic acid

Effectively unclogs pores Against Lacks luxury points

Can be a little drying

Best expert-approved acne face wash

(opens in new tab) La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Beauty Expert UK (opens in new tab) View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK (opens in new tab) I'm yet to meet a dermatologist who doesn't recommend this cleanser for acne-prone skin. It doesn't contain any of the exfoliating acids that we've discussed so far, but it does contain oil-balancing zinc, making it a great option for sensitive skin types. If you have reason to believe your acne has cropped up as a result of a damaged skin barrier, this cleanser is likely for you. For Highly recommended by experts

Contains zinc to balance

Gentle, non-stripping formula Against Lacks luxury points

Doesn't contain exfoliating acids

Best PHA acne face wash

(opens in new tab) Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Deep Clean PHA Cleanser £24 at Selfridges (opens in new tab) When I first tried this cleanser, I'll admit I wasn't expecting it to be as good as it is. Unlike salicylic acid (which is beta-hydroxy acid), this cleanser contains poly-hydroxy acid, which boosts skin exfoliation while also delivering moisture to the skin while it works. Personally, I found this fabulous for reducing blackheads and redness around active spots. For Contains gently exfoliating PHA

Delivers noticeable clearer skin Against Can feel a little stripping

A runny formula that takes a little getting used to

Best acne face wash for sensitive skin

(opens in new tab) Gallinée Prebiotic Foaming Facial Cleanser £17 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) This cleanser is very clever indeed. Formulated with lactic acid to help exfoliate and reduce breakouts, it also contains prebiotics to help restore the skin's natural microbiome and leave it functioning at its healthiest. It is thought that a lot of acne arises due to imbalances in the microbiome, and this gentle foam helps set things straight. For Great for sensitive skin

Keeps skin barrier in check

Contains lactic acid Against Might not be hardworking enough for stubborn spots

Best mattifying acne face wash

(opens in new tab) Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel Cleanser £13.55 at Boots (opens in new tab) This soap-free gel cleanser is another favourite amongst skin experts. With a special complex derived from milk thistle, it works to regulate sebum on the skin and prevent further breakouts (while reducing the appearance of any active spots, too). Plus, it contains Avène's iconic thermal spring water to help soothe any irritation. For Contains zinc to soothe

Contains Comedoclastin™ to reduce sebum

Relatively affordable Against Lacks luxury points

Doesn't contain any exfoliating acids

Best all-round acne face wash

(opens in new tab) CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Boots.com (opens in new tab) There isn't a CeraVe cleanser out there that doesn't come highly recommended by skin experts, but this particular formula is easily the best for acne and breakouts. With salicylic acid to unclog pores and exfoliate, it does a great job at bringing down active spots while also preventing new ones from cropping up. The best bit? It also contains ceramides and niacinamide to soothe and hydrate the skin, preventing that all-important skin barrier from becoming compromised. For Relatively affordable

Contains an array of hardworking ingredients

Loved by skin experts Against Lacks luxury points

Best acne face wash for evening skin tone

(opens in new tab) Kate Somerville Eradikate Clarifying Blemish Gel Cleanser £38 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) In recent months, this has been my go-to evening cleanser. Not only does it contain salicylic acid to exfoliate and decongest pores, it also contains niacinamide and fruit extracts to soothe irritation, take down redness and even out skin tone after post-acne pigmentation. A little goes a really long way when it comes to this thick, gel cleanser. Oh, and it does a stand-up job at removing make-up, too. For Contains salicylic acid to exfoliate

Contains prebiotics to support barrier function

Leaves skin looking smoother and clearer Against Thick texture that requires some getting used to

Best luxury acne face wash

(opens in new tab) VERSO Acne Deep Cleanse £35 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) If I could afford to use this face wash every day, I would. It's expensive, sure, but it puts the joy back into skincare for those with acne. Not only does it look exceptional on the shelf, what's inside is equally as impressive. With salicylic acid to decongest and exfoliate, niacinamide to soothe and take down redness, turmeric to deliver antioxidant benefits and Portulaca extract to flood the skin with moisture, it's a real all-rounder. For Contains salicylic acid for exfoliation

Feels (and looks) luxurious

Contains niacinamide to help prevent irritation Against Expensive

Best gentle acne face wash