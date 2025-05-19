I’ve relied on La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar range to clear adult acne for years—their new release may just be my favourite yet

When it comes to on-the-shelf acne products, La Roche-Posay's Effaclar collection is the gold standard. Beloved for its lightweight textures, efficacious ingredients and friendly price point, it's no wonder the range is one of the brand's bestsellers.

So it makes sense that La Roche-Posay has chosen to expand its line with Effaclar A.Z. Gel Cream: a lightweight lotion designed to treat adult breakouts and blemish marks. As someone who's been struggling with spots of late, I was pretty excited to give this a go, particularly when I saw azelaic acid was one of the key ingredients.

And it's not just me who's a fan; Dr Christine Hall, aesthetic doctor and skin expert, said that this is a new formula she's recommending to all her patients. "I'm a big fan of La Roche-Posay’s new Effaclar A.Z. gel cream," she says. "It was formulated specifically for adults with blemish-prone skin who also want a product that will help combat the signs of ageing." Below are my honest thoughts on this new formulation.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar A.Z. Gel Cream: The Ingredients

As mentioned, one of the key ingredients here is acid of the moment: azelaic. Now regarded as one of the most high-performing ingredients against adult acne, azelaic acid is often recommended to reduce breakouts. This acid is both anti-bacterial and gently exfoliates, making it a powerhouse for spot-prone skin.

However, the azelaic acid in this formula makes up only one third of its 'tri-acid complex,' which also consists of salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid.

Salicylic acid is beloved for its ability to gently exfoliate and thus encourage cell turnover in skin, meaning pores are unclogged and future breakouts are prevented. Hyaluronic, on the other hand, is a hydrating hero, which plumps skin, improves texture and reduces the appearance of fine lines.

Together, La Roche-Posay believes these three acids have the best capability to take on signs of adult acne. In fact, in their clinical study, 74% saw fewer adult spots within just seven days. The inclusion of hyaluronic acid, however, works to balance out any drying effects of the two spot-fighting acids in the mix, making it a refreshing new formula.

A beauty editor's review

I've been going through a really rough time with my skin lately, suffering from breakouts along the jawline and neck, particularly. As a retinol devotee, I already had that part of my routine sorted, but after someone suggested giving azelaic acid a go too, I decided to reach for La Roche-Posay's newest creation. It was pretty perfect timing, if you ask me.

The product itself comes in a lightweight tube with a pump for application, meaning you always receive the right amount of product in a hygienic fashion. It has a subtle scent, but nothing overpowering. The texture is, as the product's name suggests, a refreshing gel-cream, which sinks into skin quickly.

After experimenting, I've found that for me, this is best to use just in the areas where I am suffering breakouts, as it can be a little drying all over, due to the acid complex. I feel like the combination of azelaic acid and salicylic works well for my skin type and tackles all my little spots effectively. After a few weeks of using it, I've found the La Roche-Posay Effaclar-A.Z. Gel Cream has made a big difference in my routine, and I am breaking out less generally, with blemish marks less noticeable, too.

As it's formulated with two acids, you do need to be careful with how you incorporate this into your routine, particularly if, like me, you are already using a retinol. I tend to use it in my PM routine, on rotation once every three nights. On night one, I will use the product, followed by a barrier-building serum and night cream to rehydrate and replenish. On the second evening, I'll reach for my retinol instead (but in the same way), and on the last night, I will not use an active and just opt for my barrier-building serum. This way, I only use it 2-3 times a week, which is ideal to help clear breakouts, without drying out skin or breaking down its moisture barrier.

As mentioned, La Roche-Posay's Effaclar line is one of its most popular, and this new addition slots in beautifully. If you want to give azelaic acid a go for adult acne, this is a great introductory product to try.