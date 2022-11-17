Bum acne is a real thing – here's the expert advice you need to deal with it

We tend to associate it with the face or perhaps the back, but bum acne (yes, that acne on bum) is a real thing, too. Affectionately nicknamed buttne in beauty circles, blemishes on the derrière are actually pretty common.

Prevalence aside, we’re guessing you’re here because you aren’t exactly thrilled by this kind of spots. Fortunately enough, Marie Claire’s expert beauty team has access to the expertise of some of the country’s top dermatologists, and has grilled them on everything from the best acne treatments (opens in new tab) to the different types of acne (opens in new tab) in a bid to help put your blemish woes to rest – be they on the bum or elsewhere.

Want to banish breakouts on your butt for good? Here’s what you need to know about their causes and triggers, as well as the skincare products that can help to nip them in the bud.

An expert guide on how to get rid of bum acne

What causes acne on your bum?

Unlike other areas of the body, like acne on cheeks (opens in new tab) or chest acne (opens in new tab), for example, what looks like bum acne is very unlikely to actually be… acne. It’s not impossible, but something else is more likely to be causing these pesky spots.

“Blemishes here are often due to friction," cosmetic dermatologist and skincare brand founder Dr Sam Bunting (opens in new tab) confirms. “They're inflamed follicles, rather than acne; we don't typically see comedones on the buttocks, which are the essential finding in acne." As well as friction, sweat and bacteria can also cause blemishes here – so sitting around in your gym kit after a workout won't help matters.

Another possible explanation for a blemished butt is keratosis pilaris (opens in new tab), which appears as patches of little raised bumps on the skin. You've probably heard it be referred to as "chicken skin" and it commonly affects the backs of the arms as well as the thighs and buttocks.

How to treat acne on your bum

Tackling bum blemishes generally requires a similar approach as optimising your body skincare routine for acne (opens in new tab). “The principles of treatment are the same for the face and body; skin is skin,” says Dr Bunting. “With the body, you might lean towards more spreadable textures or sprays to tackle larger areas. You might also want to skip benzoyl peroxide as an anti-inflammatory as it bleaches clothing.”

“The focus is anti-inflammatory ingredients to help reduce folliculitis,” she continues. “What’s key is to wear loose workout gear, try to shower immediately after working out, and add salicylic acid (opens in new tab) into your body cleanser. It’s anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial so it works well.”

It can be tempting to use a physical scrub on body breakouts like bum or back acne (opens in new tab), but it's best to avoid these, especially if the spots are inflamed and sore. "Body scrubs are a no-go," confirms Dr Alexis Granite (opens in new tab), consultant dermatologist for CeraVe (opens in new tab). "Avoid a strong grain and exfoliating gloves, otherwise it could turn worsen spots. A targeted and specially formulated moisturising cream should be part of your routine, too, to add back moisture to the skin."

Acne body washes (opens in new tab) are a great way to factor exfoliants into your bodycare regime, while salicylic acid can also be found in many of the best body serums , lotions and creams. A targeted formula, like one of the best spot treatments (opens in new tab), can also help to reduce particularly sore blemishes.

It's important to stress that, if bum breakouts have been an issue for you for a long time and they don’t seem to be clearing up with the help of over-the-counter skincare products, they're having a significant impact on your mood, or if they're scarring, you should seek the advice of a medical professional. They're best placed to pinpoint what's causing serious breakouts and may prescribe you a stronger treatment to get rid of them. Otherwise, below is a selection of expert-recommended products to shop now.

The best products for bum acne

(opens in new tab) CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser £9.37 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £9.37 (opens in new tab) at Ocado (opens in new tab) £12 (opens in new tab) at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) This cleanser can be used on both the face and body, making it a great match for skin conditions like keratosis pilaris (chicken skin), and body blemishes like bum acne. The all-important ingredient here is salicylic acid, which works to exfoliate and unclog pores.

(opens in new tab) Flamingo Ingrown Spot Treatment £9 at ASOS (opens in new tab) If ingrown hairs are behind your breakouts, allow us to present this nifty spot treatment. Both deramtologist and gynaecologist tested, this gel-cream formula packs lactic acid (opens in new tab), fruit acids and soothing bisabolol to help take down inflammation and dislodge trapped hairs.

(opens in new tab) Paula's Choice 2% BHA Body Smoothing Spot Exfoliant £31 (opens in new tab) at Sephora UK (opens in new tab) £33 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab) £46.97 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) A lightweight body lotion that both moisturises and exfoliates, this formula from household name Paula's Choice boasts antioxidants and soothing chamomile flower alongside salicylic acid. It's brilliant for body blemishes, rough skin texture, and conditions like keratosis pilaris.

(opens in new tab) Murad Clarifying Body Spray £35.70 (opens in new tab) at LOOKFANTASTIC UK (opens in new tab) £38 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £42 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (UK) (opens in new tab) One of consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto's recommendations, this spray is really easy to use on breakouts on larger areas of the body. As you may have predicted, it contains that key exfoliating ingredient salicylic acid as well as lemongrass oil, which is known for its antibacterial properties.