This classic cream has really surprised me—now I understand why it’s been a fan favourite for over 100 years

Growing up in the 90’s, I feel like everybody’s mum had a tub of Nivea Crème in their bathroom cabinet, and there's something about it that makes me feel quite nostalgic. The iconic blue tub has been trusted by generations and it is still very much a firm favourite with those that like straight forward and reliable skincare.

As a beauty editor, I love testing out new formulas. I get excited about the latest serums and must-have moisturisers, and I’m constantly reading up on the next big thing when it comes to powerful new ingredients. Because of this, the classic lotion from Nivea hasn’t necessarily been at the top of my must-try list. It was nothing against it—I just felt like it was a classic cream that looks after skin without any fuss or bravado, and I had always considered it as a little bit (dare I say it) basic.

When I was asked to review it, I was actually battling with some seriously dry winter skin on my nose and chin. The sub-zero temperatures have battered my complexion and left my face feeling rough and irritated. My usual go-to oils helped but were a little messy to reapply during the day, and I needed something more heavy-duty to keep my skin nourished for when I left the house.

I decided to slather my face with Nivea’s Crème and I was amazed by how quickly my skin felt relieved and looked less angry. I was pleasantly surprised by this jumbo tub of cream and I have been using it on repeat ever since. Yes, it is basic compared to a lot of other creams on my dressing table– but in the best kind of way.

Before I go on about all the reasons Nivea Crème has impressed me, it’s probably worth explaining what it is. Nivea Crème started life over 100 years ago in Germany, after chemist, Dr Isaac Lifschütz developed an emulsifier (combining two liquids that usually don’t mix) and successfully managed to blend oil and water into a heavier texture. His findings were picked up by pharmacist Dr Oscar Troplowitz, who realised its potential as a cosmetics cream. He worked with a dermatologist to create a wearable lotion and named the fresh white formula ‘Nivea’ after the Latin words, ‘nix’ and ‘nivis’ which mean ‘snow’. It was a big hit and Nivea quickly added to the range, to include hair, talc and soap products, but the original Nivea Crème remained a best-seller. Over a century later, the choice of products from the brand is now huge, covering everything from SPF, baby lotions and gradual tan as well as award-winning anti-ageing skincare. There are plenty of modern innovations in the collection, but the original cream remains one of the most popular products. The formula has been tweaked a little over the years, but overall it has stayed very much the same and has been loved and trusted for decades.

Why do I like it so much? So firstly, I love how clean and crisp the cream looks when you open the instantly recognisable blue tub. The cream is bright white and completely smooth, and it has a fresh and calming scent. The texture is actually quite heavy and thick at first but magically seems to melt down into a much finer consistency when you rub it over the skin – it absorbs quickly and without any mess. If the thickness puts you off, I would recommend warming it between your palms first as this thins it out slightly.

Next up, it really works. As I mentioned, it made light work of nursing harsh winter cheeks back to health and after just a couple of days, I felt like my face was back to it’s former glory again, and any roughness had disappeared. The formula is very straightforward and only contains 21 ingredients, which is half as many as some of my other more luxurious face creams. This means it’s less likely to cause irritation or sting and it's packed full of simple yet hydrating ingredients including water and glycerin.

Lastly, it’s a multi-tasker. As well as moisturising your face, this do-it-all cream can also be used as a body lotion and is safe and effective to use on little ones as well as mature, and even sensitive skin. Since I opened the tub, I’ve applied it to my children’s faces before going out on a long walk in the chilly weather. My husband has even started using it on his hands. It has kept the entire family happy.

Oh and of course, the price makes it pretty special too. The tub comes in at just under £6. That's incredibly impressive considering how versatile it is.

Whilst the blue pot is iconic, it isn't the most practical for carting around with you, so thankfully it comes in a squeezy tube too.

After using it again and again over the last few weeks, I feel a little bit bad for dismissing this cream for so long. It has been well-loved by families for years and I can totally see why. It genuinely works and Nivea Crème has officially earned itself a firm spot on my bathroom shelf.