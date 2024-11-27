Concerned the cold weather is affecting your skin? This iconic cream is always my solution (and it's on sale)
It's a beauty editor must
We can all agree that lately the weather has been a little unstable; one minute we're enjoying the throes of Autumn and the next we're plunged into deep winter with storms, snow and frost aplenty.
While our wardrobes are having to seriously adjust (hardwearing leather boots and scarves at the ready), our skincare routines may also need to. During the winter, we can feel the effects of the cold air, central heating and the like, which can often lead to dryness and flaking, particularly in those sensitive areas.
What you need is a routine rich in hydrating, nourishing ingredients and gorgeously rich textures. And if there's only one thing you can buy to make the biggest difference, make it a new face cream suitable for this time of year, such as the beloved Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream.
The ingredients list
As mentioned, this time of year really requires you to up your dosage of super moisturising ingredients that will maintain your skin's natural moisture barrier and thus, protect it from extreme cold. This cream has some of the key essentials.
For example, it boasts olive-derived squalane and glacial glycoprotein to nourish the skin and leave you with a noticeable glow.
Also included are vitamins A and E to flood the skin with nutrients. Then there are pro-ceramides to help restore those essential building blocks in the skin to maintain moisture and elasticity, making it the perfect option for winter.
A beauty editor's review
While the ingredients list is impressive, my favourite thing about the cream is its texture. It's so easy to associate winter face creams with super occlusive, thick formulas, and whilst rich creams do suit some people, this one manages to deeply hydrate and protect the skin, while still feeling super lightweight.
The cream feels almost whipped to the touch, refreshing and sort of water-gel like, but without any stickiness. As someone who has combination skin in the truest sense of the word ("normal" in most places, but oily on the t-zone and dry around certain sensitive areas), I need something that will deliver on moisture, but without feeling heavy on the skin. This is one of those creams that is uniquely able to do this somehow, making it super smart.
I'm not the only one who loves this cream; it's one of Kiehl's very bestsellers, and one of its longest standing hero products, beloved by everyone from beauty editors to make-up artists for creating a gorgeous base for make-up. Speaking of which, I like that this sinks into skin quickly and beautifully, leaving a glowy finish but no residue, so when you apply a layer of SPF on top for day time, it doesn't feel too much. Saying that, this is also suitable and hydrating enough for nighttime, too.
Other Ultra Cream options to know about
Over the years, Kiehl's has found there's been sufficient demand to expand the Ultra Facial Cream line to cater for more skin needs. While I do think the original is super versatile and would work for most skin types, you do have options.
For example, there's the Oil-Free Gel Cream, which is ideal for those with incredibly oily skin, particularly during warmer months when skin needs a little less extra hydration. I really like this one for summer, when my more oily areas need a lighter touch.
There's also the version with an SPF 30, meaning you don't have to buy another sun protectant for over the top. I'd say this makes a great SPF moisturiser in the winter months when the sun isn't at its strongest, but come summer time you will want to beef up that protection with a facial sunscreen.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
