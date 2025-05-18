I Swear By This Classic £2 Cream for Enviably Plump, Dewy Skin—It Is Easily My Most Used Product

There are plenty of beauty products I am glad I abandoned after my teenage years—cakey mousse foundation, I'm looking at you. But there is one particular item that I have used on repeat for over a decade, and won't be turning by back on any time soon: Nivea Soft moisturiser.

I'm frequently asked for skincare recommendations by friends and family, and my usual spiel is that everybody's skin type is very different and there are rarely any one-size-fits-all products out there. However, Nivea Soft is one of the things that I will suggest to anyone and everyone.

What makes the best moisturiser in my book is a formula that instantly soothes, sinks in quickly, and leaves a glowy finish on my face that gives the illusion of a pricey facial. Not only does Nivea Soft tick all of these boxes, but it's also an absolute bargain.

One thing I am always happy to splurge on is a good moisturiser. It would be my desert island beauty product, and I use it far more than anything else in my stash, so it makes sense to invest. Whilst I love a pricey rich cream during the winter months, there's a lot to be said for a product that provides the same amount of nourishment but sinks in speedily—particularly when said product costs less than a takeaway coffee.

If you're familiar with Nivea Crème, another fantastic budget moisturiser, I consider Nivea Soft to be its lightweight sister. Both formulas are extremely nourishing, but whilst Crème is thicker and more mask-like, Soft has a barely-there feel that is ideal for wearing under makeup. It is a cream that *always* leaves my skin looking fresh, dewy, and hydrated without feeling heavy, meaning you hardly need to give it any time to dry down before following up with your base products.

(Image credit: Future)

Another reason for my infatuation with Nivea Soft: it's a fantastic multi-tasker. It is the first thing I pack when I'm off on holiday as it can be used on your whole body, so it saves me packing separate creams for legs, arms and face when I'm tight on space. It's also ideal for mixing with bronzing drops or something like the Bondi Sands self tanning drops when you don't want to wear foundation but want to give your complexion a boost.

It is suitable for all skin types, but I do have one small word of warning: it contains Jojoba oil, which those who suffer with clog-prone skin may not agree with. However, I have acne-prone skin that breaks out very easily, and I have never found fault with this formula.

You will never catch me without a tube (or tub) of Nivea Soft in my makeup bag.