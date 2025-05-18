I Swear By This Classic £2 Cream for Enviably Plump, Dewy Skin—It Is Easily My Most Used Product

All hail Nivea Soft

There are plenty of beauty products I am glad I abandoned after my teenage years—cakey mousse foundation, I'm looking at you. But there is one particular item that I have used on repeat for over a decade, and won't be turning by back on any time soon: Nivea Soft moisturiser.

I'm frequently asked for skincare recommendations by friends and family, and my usual spiel is that everybody's skin type is very different and there are rarely any one-size-fits-all products out there. However, Nivea Soft is one of the things that I will suggest to anyone and everyone.

What makes the best moisturiser in my book is a formula that instantly soothes, sinks in quickly, and leaves a glowy finish on my face that gives the illusion of a pricey facial. Not only does Nivea Soft tick all of these boxes, but it's also an absolute bargain.

Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream (75ml), 48h Moisturising Cream for Face, Body and Hands With Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, Hand Cream Moisturises Deeply, Vegan Formula Day Cream
Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream (75ml)

One thing I am always happy to splurge on is a good moisturiser. It would be my desert island beauty product, and I use it far more than anything else in my stash, so it makes sense to invest. Whilst I love a pricey rich cream during the winter months, there's a lot to be said for a product that provides the same amount of nourishment but sinks in speedily—particularly when said product costs less than a takeaway coffee.

If you're familiar with Nivea Crème, another fantastic budget moisturiser, I consider Nivea Soft to be its lightweight sister. Both formulas are extremely nourishing, but whilst Crème is thicker and more mask-like, Soft has a barely-there feel that is ideal for wearing under makeup. It is a cream that *always* leaves my skin looking fresh, dewy, and hydrated without feeling heavy, meaning you hardly need to give it any time to dry down before following up with your base products.

nivea soft tube

(Image credit: Future)

Another reason for my infatuation with Nivea Soft: it's a fantastic multi-tasker. It is the first thing I pack when I'm off on holiday as it can be used on your whole body, so it saves me packing separate creams for legs, arms and face when I'm tight on space. It's also ideal for mixing with bronzing drops or something like the Bondi Sands self tanning drops when you don't want to wear foundation but want to give your complexion a boost.

It is suitable for all skin types, but I do have one small word of warning: it contains Jojoba oil, which those who suffer with clog-prone skin may not agree with. However, I have acne-prone skin that breaks out very easily, and I have never found fault with this formula.

You will never catch me without a tube (or tub) of Nivea Soft in my makeup bag.

Shop more of my Nivea favourites

Nivea Sun UV Face Shine Control SPF 50 Cream
Nivea Sun UV Face Shine Control SPF 50 Cream

Lightweight and not at all greasy, this is an affordable SPF with ample protection for the summer.

Nivea Regenerating Serum Infused Micellar Water (400ml), Micellar Cleansing Water With Amino Acid, 5% Panthenol and Squalane, Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover
Nivea Regenerating Serum Infused Micellar Water

If you have sensitive eyes and struggle to remove mascara, this is the micellar water for you.

Nivea Creme Tube (100ml), Moisturising Cream Provides Intensive Protective Care for Soft and Supple Skin, Ideal for Daily Use as a Face, Hand, or Body Cream
Nivea Creme Tube (100ml)

Love a thick cream? This is my favourite for extra dry skin.

Nivea Sun Protect Caring Lip Balm Spf50 (5.5ml), Factor 50 Lip Balm With Shea Butter, Protection Against Uva/uvb Rays With 24h Moisture, Lip Care, No White Cast
Nivea Sun Protect Caring Lip Balm SPF50

I never go on holiday without a trusty SPF lip balm on hand.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

