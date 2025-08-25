Year-on-year searches for ‘reef-safe SPF’ have risen by 86%—but which actually are ocean-friendly?

Recent data has revealed that year-on-year searches for ‘reef-safe SPF’ have risen by 86% since 2024, representing a clear shift to more socially and ethically sustainable shopping choices. However, with greenwashing rife and the term 'reef-safe' still largely unregulated, it can be difficult to tell which formulations really are safe for our oceans. Here's what you need to know.

What does 'reef-safe SPF' mean?

There is plenty of online literature about reef-safe sun protection, and you could spend hours researching it. While much of this is worthy information, I often find that it can feel overwhelming to remember and abide by when there's so much to know. With that said, there are a few key things to understand and implement in your routine, which should be prioritised. Unsurprisingly, these centre around certain chemicals to avoid.

"Reef-safe sunscreens are sun protection products that use ingredients considered safer for marine life," explains Charlotte Vøhtz, organic beauty expert and founder of Green People. "Truly reef-safe sunscreens will be free from Oxybenzone, Octocrylene, Octinoxate and PFAS."

These are the main ingredients to look out for (and are even banned in certain areas like Hawaii, since 2018), which can damage marine life. However, there are others you should also be aware of, according to resources like Save The Reef, who list the following as damaging (in addition to the above): Homosalate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor, PABA, Parabens, Triclosan, any nanoparticles or “nano-sized” zinc or titanium (if it doesn’t explicitly say “micro-sized” or “non-nano” and it can rub in, it’s probably nano-sized), and any form of microplastic, such as “exfoliating beads”.

Reef-safe SPFs are pretty much always described as 'physical' or 'mineral' sun creams. Instead of using chemicals (which can be detrimental to oceans), these formulas use ingredients like zinc oxide to directly 'block' UV rays.

Why does it matter?

Ocean conservation is incredibly important, both for marine life and our very existence on Earth. Unfortunately, using incorrect sunscreens can (especially over time and in cumulative quantities) cause irreversible damage to reefs and aquatic creatures that live in the sea.

"No sunscreen is 100% water repellent, meaning tonnes of sunscreen enter the sea yearly," says Vøhtz. "20,000 tonnes of sunscreen are thought to be washed into the northern Mediterranean alone every year!"

She continues: "If the sunscreen contains chemicals known to bleach (kill) coral, such as Oxybenzone, it could contribute to the decline of the world's reef populations, which are already threatened by sea tourism, sea pollution, overfishing and rising water temperatures."

"Without coral, some species of marine life will lose their habitat and may struggle to survive. The world also loses an essential producer of oxygen, which is needed to help keep our sea temperature levels stable."

How to avoid greenwashing

Unfortunately, the term 'reef-safe' is not regulated, meaning any brand could technically use it as a marketing ploy to increase their SPF sales. For this reason, we have to be really careful about which products we're buying into, in order not to fall prey to greenwashing.

"The first thing to do is get in the habit of checking labels for Oxybenzone," advises Vøhtz, who says this can also be listed as 'benzophenone-3'. I'd then recommend using the search box on your computer to look for the listed chemicals above under the 'what does reef safe mean' section (mentioned by Save The Reef) in each product's full ingredients list. It may sound like a monotonous process, but it helps to be extra diligent.

You can also check your chosen SPF is affiliated with a marine expert. Vøhtz mentions The Marine Conservation Society, which is labelled on the front of every Green People SPF. Then look at The Good Shopping Guides' ethical comparison charts to see if your product's brand is listed.

8 reef-safe SPFs for face and body