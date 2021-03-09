Mother’s Day: the ultimate beauty gifts

From luxurious bath oils to designer bronzer’s and jade gua sha’s here’s our guide to the best beauty gifts for Mums.
Mother’s Day is fast approaching, falling this year on Sunday 14th March – yes, you have under a week to secure the perfect gift.
There always feels like there’s such a pressure with Mother’s Day gifts. As buying something special for someone who’s known you since before you were born and, well, gave birth to you. Is tricky! How can you say thank you for all of that with a fancy purse or knitted cardy?
That’s where we’re here to help! We’ve compiled the ultimate edit of gifts for her. From small businesses to designer brands we’ve made it all that easier for you to treat her to something extra special this year…
Jo Malone, Scarlett Poppy 50ml, £86
Inspired by the extravagant blooms of the poppy and amplified by velvety iris. Jo Malone’s latest offering is opulent and sweet. Presented in a decadent rich red bottle, this would look beautiful on your Mum’s dresser.
Kevin Aucoin, Art of sculpting and defining vol III palette, £47
Kevin Aucoin’s highlight and contour palette is a favourite of our Editor’s. Designed to create a sunkissed glow with ease the buildable powders blend effortlessly for a flawless finish.
Charlotte Tilbury, Tinted Love Lip and Cheek Tint in Petal Pink, £25
Let her be the first to try Charlotte Tilbury’s Tinted Love lip and cheek tint. We love this rose-bud inspired petal pink hue.
Harvey Nichols, Beauty and the baby hamper, £185
Designed with new mums and mammas-to-be in mind. Harvey Nichol’s hamper includes all the essentials, think Hatch’s Belly Oil and a Slip silk eyemask.
Dr Dennis Gross, Spectralite Faceware Pro, £430
Give the gift of gorgeous skin with Dr Dennis Gross’ three minute wonder facial. Choose from red light, blue light or a combination of the two and relax.
Dermalogica, Neck Fit Contour Serum, £75
A work out for the chest and neck you Mum will quickly become obsessed with Dermalogica’s cult serum.
Elizabeth Arden, Flawless Start Serum Primer, £28
Smoothing and hydrating, Elizabeth Arden’s priming serum is designed to nourish and perfect. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid it’ll be your mum’s new favourite serum.
Gucci, Poudre de Beauté Eclat Soleil, £46
Flecked with luminous pigments to give your skin a natural-looking sun-kissed glow Gucci’s bronzer is too pretty to stow in a makeup bag, expect to spot this on your Mum’s vanity in-between uses.
Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle 100ml, £120
Uma, Pure calm body oil 100ml, £70
Scented with an aromatherapeutic mix of Vetiver, Jasmine and Geranium, Uma’s oil soothes tension and promotes relaxation. Tell your mum to add two caps into her bath after a long day.
Elemis, Pro-collagen cleansing balm, £44
Formulated with exquisite oils and waxes to dissolve make-up and impurities Elemis’ signature balm feels like a spa day in a pot. A gorgeous daily idulgence.
Diptyque, Orphéon eau de parfum 75ml, £125
Marking Diptyque’s 60th birthday Orphéon pays hommage to a little bar located near the perfumers original store. Just one spritz will give nostalgic notes of tobacco, burnished logs and tonka beans.