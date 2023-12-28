Megan Fox's 'hungover updo' is the perfect New Year's Day style

Over the festive season when everything gets a little bit hectic, we're here for low-maintenance hairstyles. And Megan Fox's take on the undone bun—appropriately called the 'hungover updo' is the perfect next-day look after a night out. We know who we'll be channelling come New Year's Day.

The 'hungover updo' was shared on stylist Dimitris Giannetos's Instagram page, showing the actor's flame-red hair scooped up into a messy bun with a centre-parting and face-framing strands arranged in a relaxed style on each side.

While it's a more casual look than what we often see on Megan, it's still a super glam look. The bonus is that this style will work perfectly with hair that's had a blowout (our guide to how to blow dry your hair at home might be useful here) or styled into waves the night before.

Megan wore the look on Christmas Eve to attend a star-studded bash thrown by the Kardashians in Los Angeles. Proving this is a hairstyle that can be dressed up or down, Megan wore an incredible corset-style gown designed by Mirror Palais and her usual super-glam make-up.

Megan's undergone quite the hair transformation over the past few years, ditching her trademark long dark hair for shades of blonde, pink and red. Her latest colour is a deep velvet red.

Fans were very enthusiastic about Megan's new look, with one commenting on the video: 'So perfect. I love Megan's hair up like this!' While another wrote: 'So perfect. I love Megan's hair up like this!' And a third said: 'Everything about this look is on point.'

Hailey Bieber is also a big fan of a chic low bun—and she recently told us about the slicked-back bun products she relies on for the perfect finish.

Hair products for a messy bun