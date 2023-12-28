Megan Fox's 'hungover updo' is the perfect New Year's Day style
Messy hair done right.
Over the festive season when everything gets a little bit hectic, we're here for low-maintenance hairstyles. And Megan Fox's take on the undone bun—appropriately called the 'hungover updo' is the perfect next-day look after a night out. We know who we'll be channelling come New Year's Day.
The 'hungover updo' was shared on stylist Dimitris Giannetos's Instagram page, showing the actor's flame-red hair scooped up into a messy bun with a centre-parting and face-framing strands arranged in a relaxed style on each side.
While it's a more casual look than what we often see on Megan, it's still a super glam look. The bonus is that this style will work perfectly with hair that's had a blowout (our guide to how to blow dry your hair at home might be useful here) or styled into waves the night before.
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)
A photo posted by on
Megan wore the look on Christmas Eve to attend a star-studded bash thrown by the Kardashians in Los Angeles. Proving this is a hairstyle that can be dressed up or down, Megan wore an incredible corset-style gown designed by Mirror Palais and her usual super-glam make-up.
Megan's undergone quite the hair transformation over the past few years, ditching her trademark long dark hair for shades of blonde, pink and red. Her latest colour is a deep velvet red.
Fans were very enthusiastic about Megan's new look, with one commenting on the video: 'So perfect. I love Megan's hair up like this!' While another wrote: 'So perfect. I love Megan's hair up like this!' And a third said: 'Everything about this look is on point.'
Like Megan's updo? These products will help you recreate the look at home. And if you want more hair inspiration, check out our guide to how to recreate an undone bun in the style of Meghan Markle.
Hailey Bieber is also a big fan of a chic low bun—and she recently told us about the slicked-back bun products she relies on for the perfect finish.
Hair products for a messy bun
A spritz of hairspray will help keep your look together. Sam McKnight's lightweight styling spray offers hold, without being too sticky.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
