This is how to recreate Meghan Markle's chic low bun, according to experts

Meghan Markle's bun at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf closing ceremony was as sleek and stylish as her cutout Cult Gaia 'Raylene' dress and understated Aquazzura pumps. There is a fine art to creating the perfect low bun—and Meghan Markle seems to have mastered it. The Duchess of Sussex has an impressive repertoire when it comes to bun hairstyles, whether it's a relaxed undone bun, ballerina bun, or, the low, slick bun we've seen her wearing lately.

While we're all for experimenting with the latest hair trends like the concave haircut for longer styles or the '70s-style fox cut, timeless looks like this have enduring appeal. "Managing to be both elegant and modern, the low bun is an understated style that's less formal than a ballerina bun," Wes Sharpton, hair stylist and Lead Educator at Hairstory told us. "It’s a more elevated way of getting hair off the face."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's not the only one who's channelling French-girl style with a take on the classic chignon. Hailey Bieber's sleek low bun is one of her go-to styles (and she recently told us about the slicked-back bun products she relies on for the perfect finish).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Sofia Richie recently did a step-by-step guide on TikTok on how to create what she's coined the "lazy girl hairstyle".

"First up let me start by saying that I really love you guys for thinking this is like my chic hairstyle," she told her 2million TikTok followers. "This is actually my lazy girl hairstyle. I do it all the time because I'm super lazy with my hair." Here she sums up the beauty of the low bun—it makes you look like you've made an effort without having to try very hard.

There's an art to getting the low bun right, of course. According to Sofia, a strong centre parting and using a hair mask on wet hair before styling is the key to success. Fashion model - and all-around beauty icon - Sofia stresses the importance of styling the hair while wet if you want to get that super-sleek finish, while Meghan's low bun looks more relaxed, and was likely styled when dry instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using the right brush is important when it comes to creating a bun like Meghan's according to Valentina Ingrosso, creative director at the Neil Moodie Studio. "Using the right brushes will help to achieve a clean look. Flat-bristle brushes are stronger and are better for creating the style, while softer-bristle brushes can be used for finishing the bun." It's also worth investing in one of the best hairdryers to ensure you get a sleek finish.

Sharpton advises that a common pitfall when creating a low bun is, "not securing the bun itself into the base of the ponytail firmly enough - you'll want the style to stay in place all day." Ingrosso echoes this, advising, "Making the finished style look nice and tidy is not as easy as it sounds! It's important to have the right hair products."

How to do a low bun like Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start with wet hair and blow it dry using a heat protection cream to protect the hair. As you blow dry your hair, make sure the roots are moving away from your face for a smoother finish. Once your hair is dry and smooth, take it into a low ponytail - hair bands with hooks are great for holding everything into place, particularly if you have thicker hair. Spray the hair with a flexible hold hairspray from the hairline to the base of the ponytail. Using a brush, start smoothing the hair to the base of the ponytail. Do this in one continuous go, starting with the hairline, then section by section, all over the head. Then separate the hair that’s in a ponytail into three sections, adding a little hair balm to each section for smoothness. Loosely braid the three sections together and place an elastic at the end of the braid. Begin gently wrapping the braid around the base, locking it with bobby pins to secure it. Once you've wrapped the hair into the bun, make sure you tuck the end of the braid into the base bun making sure it is hidden and pinned very securely. Then to detail the front, take a toothbrush or a soft-bristle finishing brush with a little bit of hair wax and begin smoothing the hairline and baby hairs down. Don’t forget to do the same with the little hairs at the back, making sure there's a neat finish.

