Prepare to get messy in a good way...
If complicated hair tutorials aren’t for you (read: too much arm ache), then The Messy Bun definitely is. Not in the least bit prissy, it’s the kind of look you throw up after a workout or something an off-duty model would wear.
What’s more, it’s become a red carpet favourite for celebrities who want an elegant, easy hair look.
We asked celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Saoirse Ronan, for his fuss-free method.
How To Do A Messy Bun
1. Brush hair to avoid knots and tangles
2. Give hair extra grip
A messy bun is even easier to whip up if your hair isn’t freshly washed. So consider this a shortcut to making day-old hair look chic. Otherwise, use a texturising spray or styling cream to add extra grip to your hair. ‘When you have traction in your roots, it gives the pins something to hold on to,’ says Abergel. ‘Prep it with a light styling cream like the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler to avoid hair looking matte.’
3. Pull your hair into a loose ponytail
‘Start with a ponytail as then you’ll know the placement of the bun. This also gives an idea of structure and proportion. The ponytail can be placed in the middle of the head, at the crown for a topknot or low for a nape-of-the-neck chignon.’
4. Twist the hair around the elastic
Turn it until all the hair is wrapped around the elastic and secure with bobby pins. ‘Make sure the ends are tucked in so the bun doesn’t look too messy. The key is to pull a few pieces out around the front of the face to soften the look and frame the face.’ In fact, it’s as flattering a hairstyle for round faces as it is for square faces.
5. Secure with two or three hairpins
Note: if the bun looks stiff and tight, you’re using too many pins. Finish with a texturising spray or lightweight hairspray for added hold.
Messy Bun Essentials…
Manta Brush, £25
As gentle as detangling your hair with your fingers. Its ergonomic design allows it to mould to the shape of your scalp and hand for less tension on each strand.
Virtue 6-in-1 Styler, £17, Cult Beauty
This styling cream does it all: adds shine, hydrates, strengthens and protects from heat. Plus it contains the brand’s breakthrough protein that’s identical to the keratin in your hair, meaning it binds and fills areas of damage.
Silke London Set of 6 hair Ties, £30, Net-a-Porter
An ultra strong elastic interior is layered with pure silk, so it won't break, tug or kink tresses.
Hershesons Mixed Bristle Oval Cushion Brush, £24
The bristles add extra oomph and texture to flat hair.
Virtue Texturising Spray, £34, Cult Beauty
A lightweight yet hard-working mist that instantly adds shine, natural definition and long-lasting volume to fine or day-old hair.