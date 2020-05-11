Prepare to get messy in a good way...

If complicated hair tutorials aren’t for you (read: too much arm ache), then The Messy Bun definitely is. Not in the least bit prissy, it’s the kind of look you throw up after a workout or something an off-duty model would wear.

What’s more, it’s become a red carpet favourite for celebrities who want an elegant, easy hair look.

We asked celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Saoirse Ronan, for his fuss-free method.

How To Do A Messy Bun



1. Brush hair to avoid knots and tangles

2. Give hair extra grip

A messy bun is even easier to whip up if your hair isn’t freshly washed. So consider this a shortcut to making day-old hair look chic. Otherwise, use a texturising spray or styling cream to add extra grip to your hair. ‘When you have traction in your roots, it gives the pins something to hold on to,’ says Abergel. ‘Prep it with a light styling cream like the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler to avoid hair looking matte.’

3. Pull your hair into a loose ponytail

‘Start with a ponytail as then you’ll know the placement of the bun. This also gives an idea of structure and proportion. The ponytail can be placed in the middle of the head, at the crown for a topknot or low for a nape-of-the-neck chignon.’

4. Twist the hair around the elastic

Turn it until all the hair is wrapped around the elastic and secure with bobby pins. ‘Make sure the ends are tucked in so the bun doesn’t look too messy. The key is to pull a few pieces out around the front of the face to soften the look and frame the face.’ In fact, it’s as flattering a hairstyle for round faces as it is for square faces.

5. Secure with two or three hairpins

Note: if the bun looks stiff and tight, you’re using too many pins. Finish with a texturising spray or lightweight hairspray for added hold.

Messy Bun Essentials…