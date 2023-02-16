Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'working together' to get their relationship back on track

Megan Fox (opens in new tab) and Machine Gun Kelly (opens in new tab) have been making headlines this week as fans fear that the couple may have split (opens in new tab).

It started when Megan unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram at the weekend, before deleting all of their photos together and deactivating her account completely.

But according to Entertainment Tonight, the couple aren't calling it quits just yet. The pair were photographed leaving a marriage counselling facility in California, sparking speculation that they are trying to work through difficulties, and a source has now claimed that they are trying to rebuild the relationship.

The insider told the publication: "Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection.

"They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

Reports claim that Megan has taken off her engagement ring following a string of cryptic social media posts. She shared a video of herself burning a letter in a bonfire, and uploaded photos of herself with a friend which she captioned: "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."

The caption appears to be a reference to Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me which alludes to Jay Z's infidelity.

It caused fans to go into overdrive speculating about cheating rumours, with one writing: "He probably got with Sophie."

However, Meghan replied to the comment with "Maybe I got with Sophie," which confused her followers even more.

The Sophie in question, Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd, has since broken her silence, with her management team telling Page Six: "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Megan and MGK have not yet commented publicly.