Urban Decay's original iconic Naked Palette is back for a limited time only – here's how to get your hands on it

If you're crying out for a major piece of beauty nostalgia (and some exceptional eye make-up looks), let me make all your dreams come true at once: the original Urban Decay Naked Palette is finally back in our lives. Arguably, one of the best eyeshadow palettes I, and many others, have ever used thanks to its extensive shades. After making a swift exit in 2018 (much to make-up fans' dismay), Urban Decay has decided to bring the very first Naked product back – but there's a catch. This launch won't be around for long, as it's actually only here as a limited edition product. That said, if you want to grab one, we recommend jumping on it quickly. In the meantime, here's what you need to know about this iconic re-launch, including how it compares to the original palette.

The return of Urban Decay's Naked Palette: what you need to know

As mentioned, it's been nearly six years now since the Naked palette left our shelves, and many in the beauty would say this was undoubtedly a mistake. One of the most eponymous bestsellers of the decade, Urban Decay's pretty palette featured matte browns, deep shimmery taupes and glistening golds.

For anyone missing it (and still eeking out their six-year-old palette), its return will likely feel like a beauty lifeline. I got my hands on one, and can reveal it's pretty much exactly the same as before. The brown, soft-to-the-touch packaging is the same, as are all twelve shades. The double-ended brush you used to get is even there.

Urban Decay Naked Palette Original Revival £55 at Cult Beauty

However, there have been a couple of changes. Firstly, this new version features vegan formulas; something that these days, is important to many. The eyeshadows have also been updated to be a little softer and easier to blend in their formulation. I have to admit, when applying my chosen shades, they definitely felt creamier at the end of my brush, and applied onto my lid easily. I am usually rubbish with eye make-up, but I found this palette to be fool-proof, as even an amateur like myself can attempt blending two or more hues.

I was super excited about this launch as the first Naked palette was always my favourite. There were some brilliant iterations ('Naked Heat' was especially memorable to me), but you just can't beat a classic. I'm pretty happy to be able to get my hands on a new one so I can finally throw away my decade-long version, which is definitely past its best by about nine years, give or take.

The only qualm I have with this is the pricing; at £55, I do think this is rather pricey considering when it first launched years ago, I remember it being a fair bit more affordable. That said, it's always worth investing in an icon, especially when it's limited edition.

How to wear the OG Naked palette

The best thing about it is its versatility. The shades span from shimmering pale pinks to a deep midnight hue, with plenty of neutral browns and golds in-between. You could easily wear any of these colours alone, or mix your favourites for a unique, personalised look.

My advice is to start with a shimmery shadow in the inner corners, blending out to the rest of your lid, then buff in one of the matte shades at the eyeshadow crease for more definition.

Buck

One of my favourite shades from the palette is Buck, which is a simple matte mid-brown. I am usually pretty reserved with my shade choices and tend to always revert back to a simple matte brown, and this one is perfect. It's also a great shade to buff in on top of any of the shimmery options.

Toasted

Here I am wearing the shade Toasted, which is a shimmery brown shade with a beautiful pink undertone. This has always been a go-to colour for me, as it adds a touch of glam to any look, without opting for my usual simple matte brown.

Half-baked and Smog

Lastly, I gave a couple of my favourite golds a go; I'm wearing Half Baked at the inner corner of my lid and blended it slightly across, with the slightly darker Smog, which is more of a bronze. The metallic hues in this palette are some of the best, and can be worn from day to nighttime.

You can buy the Urban Decay Naked Palette for a limited time at retailers including Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic.