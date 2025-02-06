Everyone is talking about dark cherry at the moment, but I can't get enough of the super wearable plum shade
All skin tones apply
First, there was mocha, then latte, followed by strawberry and now the latest colour beauty trend sweeping across social and beyond is plum. Day to day I play it pretty safe with my make-up—nude lips and a brown liner, mascara, concealer and a pop of blush. But I’ve always loved to play with colour and luckily, plum works for all (yes, all) skin tones.
With this cold snap in the air and a need for warmth, plum is fast becoming the colour of the season and it can be worn anywhere on the face, swept over the eyes, on the cheeks or even on the lips.
“The resurgence of plum tones in make-up has been electrifying," says beauty expert Ateh Jewel. " It's a colour that transcends trends and is just effortlessly chic, playful, fun, dramatic and everything in between. It enhances all skin tones, making the whites of your eyes brighter and lighting up your entire face. Whether you’re going for a soft, flushed look or channelling full-on Grace Jones '80s power blush, it’s the perfect pop of colour. This is more than makeup – it’s a celebration of healthy, radiant skin, and I’m thrilled to see so many embrace this plum perfection! My Love Plum Plum blush has captured the hearts of make-up artists and celebrities alike. From Daniel Martin to Katie Jane Hughes, it’s become a must-have in their kits. Even Vivica A. Fox dazzled with it on the Beyoncé Renaissance red carpet. It’s like a kiss of vitality – juicy, glowing, and universally flattering. ”
Clinique’s Black Honey range has helped to put this trend on the map. The success of the shade encouraged the brand to expand its collection of plum-coloured products to include more for lips, an eyeshadow palette and even a mascara.
Last year, forever make-up muse Hailey Bieber sported a Sugar Plum Fairy-inspired look, which kickstarted a wash of replicas. This no doubt provided a source of inspiration for Rhode's Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush shade, which has plum tones. Whilst 2024's plum look had a more dusty pink feel, this year we are embracing the true purple shade of plum.
“The rich, bold hues adopted by consumers echo the iconic plum tones of the 80s and 90s," says Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Clearpay’s consumer insights psychologist. "Decades renowned for their daring beauty statements. Similarly, this winter is all about the current ‘dark feminine energy’ trend, embracing warm tones that stand out. Sales data from Buy Now, Pay Later provider, Clearpay, shows that millennials are at the forefront of this trend, making up 54% of plum lipstick sales. These have been inspired by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and 90’s icon Angelina Jolie."
How to wear plum make-up
On the lips
A post shared by NewBeauty Magazine (@newbeauty)
A photo posted by on
For a wearable daytime look, I would opt for a relatively sheer shade that is buildable and use a similarly toned liner to accentuate the plum. For the evening choose a bolder, more pigmented lipstick, keep it strong on the outer periphery then blot it in the centre. Naoko Scintu Dolce & Gabbana's make-up expert recommends "a sweep of plum on the lips and pat-in giving the lips more of a ‘bitten lip’ effect".
This is the ideal sheer plum shade. Once the gloss has absorbed you will still be left with that just-bitten plum look.
Along the lash line
A post shared by KIKO Milano Official (@kikomilano)
A photo posted by on
Plum works so well along the lash line as it's deep enough to bring out any eye colour, but isn't as harsh as a black liner. Personally, I love to blend it out as a smokey look or as a tight, precise line.
"Use a small rectangular brush, press the pigment into the root of the lashes and gently smudge the pigment out and up towards the end of the brow to create a soft wing," Make-up artist Jessica Media says.
Smudge this liner along your lash line to evoke that 90's grunge look.
Swept across the lid
A post shared by The Black Beauty Club (@theblackbeautyclub)
A photo posted by on
Nothing quite says winter make-up quite like a sweep of plum across the eyes. I know playing with a deep colour like this can seem a little daunting, but there's nothing to fear because even a light wash of this shade will make your eyes pop. If you're after a little more drama, go in with a little more pigment and smoke it out.
"Plum eyeshadow is gorgeous on so many skin tones," says Jessica. "Use a fluffy brush in circular motions into the crease of the eye and along the lower lash line."
Pack on your eyelid with a heavy brush for a dramatic smokey eye.
Across the cheeks
A post shared by Dennese Rodriguez Hermoso (@denneserodriguez)
A photo posted by on
For those with deeper skin tones like myself plum blush has always been a go-to. It has the power to give even the deepest of skin tones a warm rosy hue. However, it also works beautifully on fairer skin.
"Plum tones have an exceptional depth that can give the skin natural tones," explains Naoko. "Like you’ve been outside in the cold and the natural colour in the cheeks has come to the surface of the skin."
A shimmery and sheer plum highlight to accentuate the high points of your face. This could also be used as a blusher.
Lollie King is Senior Beauty Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over 5 years experience in both online and print journalism and presenting, Lollie has worked for a host of leading magazines and newspapers including, Evening Standard, Bustle UK and Independent. She specialises in beauty, culture and travel. In her spare time she loves going to music events, cooking and working out.
-
