Byoma’s New Bio-Collagen Peel-Off Mask Is the Glow-Boosting Addition My Routine Needed

In case your social media algorithm isn't as beauty-fixated as mine, BYOMA’s just-launched glass skin face mask has become one of the most talked-about launches of the moment—TikTok searches alone are up 355% in the past week. As a long-standing BYOMA superfan, I had high expectations, and, unsurprisingly, they were all met.

I fear I sound like a broken record when I say the words ‘glass skin’, and I'm aware it's become a bit of a beauty cliché, but I'm yet to tire of any trend that's this radiant and luminous. And any product that promises that level of glow is, quite simply, going straight into my basket.

This mask markets itself as a faster, more efficient rival to the famous glass skin collagen sheet masks that require you to wear them for hours until they turn clear. However, this works in just 20 minutes, to give you firm, plump and reflective skin. The only difference is that you paint this on and peel it off when it dries.

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What’s so good about the BYOMA Bio-Collagen Radiance Mask?

Not only does this affordable mask deliver instant glass skin, but it also strengthens the skin barrier by 36%. Something that BYOMA are very passionate about in the wake of teen skincare fanatics. It’s packed with barrier-supportive, soothing, and inflammation-reducing skincare ingredients, so it’s great for sensitive skin.

It contains cica and astaxanthin to reduce redness and inflammation, a tri-ceramide complex to protect and fortify the skin barrier, moisturising glycerin, as well as bio-collagen to prevent transepidermal water loss by forming an occlusive layer on the skin. It is this surface action that makes bio-collagen beneficial topically for improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of fine lines.

How to apply the BYOMA Bio-Collagen Radiance Facial Mask?

If you baulk at the idea of wearing a sheet mask for four hours, this 20-minute ticket to glass skin is for you. Yes, you need to paint this on your skin, so it’s not as good for travelling; but it’s lack of portability seems like a fair trade-off when the alternative requires so much time to work.

As this mask dries on your skin, you’ll notice that it peels off easily – a bit like sunburnt skin does. All you need to do is apply a thin layer, and avoid going near your hairline, and it will remove like a breeze.

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A beauty editor’s honest review

I haven’t found a BYOMA product I don’t rate highly, so I knew I'd love the results of this mask. I use this as a skin ‘pick-me-up’ when I have an event or special occasion to attend, especially when I don’t have the luxury of hours to get ready. In just 20 minutes, my skin looks more reflective and glass-like, as well as firmer and plumper. It works every time. I find this a great mask to use before makeup, as it gives you a smoother, more radiant base to work with. My makeup always seems more flawless when I do this mask first.

As well as the quick and impressive results, I love the cost of this mask. £16.99 for at least 10-15 applications, making it much more affordable than the sheet masks it rivals. Aside from its lack of portability, there aren’t any downsides to this mask. It doesn’t inflame or irritate my perioral dermatitis, but actually calms the residual redness. Even if you only use this mask for special occasions, I think it’s a product that everyone should have on their bathroom shelf.