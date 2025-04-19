I may be committing beauty blasphemy by saying this, but I think lip glosses are obsolete. Often thick, sticky and just all round uncomfortable to wear, even in their most modern interpretations, I'd much rather opt for a glossy lipstick or lip oil over a traditional lip gloss formula.

Where the latter have often fallen short, however, is in the finish. While they've offered a subtle sheen, any hardened lip gloss lover will have likely missed the almost wet-like shine that a gloss affords. So, when I heard about Fenty's newest launch, the Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss, a hybrid formula combining the comfort of a lip oil with the glass like finish of a gloss, you better believe I was intrigued.

My first thoughts

With seven shades currently available, from delicate shimmers to subtle washes of colour, the Lip Oil n Gloss’ look pretty impressive from the outside. Then, I took a closer look and was impressed to find they’re also packed with a band of hydrating ingredients too. You’ll find shea butter, vitamin E and passionfruit oil alongside hyaluronic acid spheres, all which work to nourish the lips as they colour. Add to that, the promise of an ultra glossy finish and these tubes had a lot to live up to. But, if anyone could do it, it would be Rihanna.

I got my hands on a full range a few weeks ago and I've been putting them to the test ever since. I'm sure it will come as no surprise for any Fenty fans to hear, but these lip oils deliver. Not only do they offer a shine to rival Fenty's original Gloss Bomb Luminzers but they feel so comforting on the lips too. There's also absolutely none of the unwanted stickiness that you'd commonly associate with a lip gloss or the slight oiliness found in some oils. What these formulas offer is the best of both worlds and now I can truly say, if lip glosses do become obsolete, these lip oils will have a big part to play.

Want to try them for yourself? Well, all you need to do is pick your shade. To help, here's a breakdown of each one...

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss'

1. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Fu$$y

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Fu$$y £21 at Sephora 'Fu$$y' is one of the two shades that’s been pulled over from the original Gloss Bomb Luminzers yet I'd say the lip oil version has a little more shimmer than the original thanks to the subtle glitter particles. On the lips, it’s the most perfect 'your lips but better' hue, described as a sparkling dusty pink, which will look great on all skin tones.

2. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Miss Jellyfish

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Miss Jellyfish £21 at Sephora While all of the Fenty Lip Oil’s offer serious shine, if you’re looking for maximum shimmer, 'Miss Jellyfish' is your shade. Although it appears lilac in the tube, it translates as a cool-toned iridescent shimmer on the lips which looks incredible when it catches the light. I didn’t expect to love this shade however it’s quickly become my favourite of all seven colour options.

3. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Rose Amber

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Rose Amber £21 at Sephora 90’s inspired brown lips have been trending for a while now and 'Rose Amber' is the perfect gloss to channel the look. While I love it worn alone, as shown above, it also looks incredible paired with a brown lip liner for a truly nostalgic look.

4. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Razzberry Jamz

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Razzberry Jamz £21 at Sephora The most pigmented of all the Fenty Lip Oils, 'Razzberry Jamz' offers a glossy wash of berry-toned goodness. Rather than feeling moody and autumnal however, the high-shine finish gives the rich hue a juiciness that, in my opinion, makes this shade perfect for wearing year round. Wear this with a matching berry-toned blush and you’ve got the perfect tonal spring beauty look.

5. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Fro$ted Bunz

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Fro$ted Bunz £21 at Sephora A soft bronze gloss with golden shimmer, 'Fro$ted Bunz' is ideal for those who are all about that glow. I can’t wait to wear this shade on holiday with a matching golden toned smokey eye and sweep of bronzer for a summer ready bronzed look.

6. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Fenty Glow

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in Fenty Glow £21 at Sephora Another classic shade reimagined, 'Fenty Glow' takes the original Gloss Bomb Luminzer and takes it up a notch. If 'Fu$$y' is your lips but better, 'Fenty Glow' is it’s warm-toned sister offering a shimmery gold upgrade on a nude gloss. I love this layered over a nude lipstick to give the colour extra dimension.

7. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in $uperfine $uga

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil Luminizing Lip Oil n Gloss in $uperfine $uga £21 at Sephora A creamy gloss with a subtle golden shimmer, '$uperfine $uga' is a clear lip gloss taken to the next level. Of all the shades, this one is limited edition, so I’d highly recommend adding it to your basket ASAP so as not to miss out. Wear alone of pair with your favourite lipstick to add a touch of sparkle.