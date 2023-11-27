I'll be honest: despite being a beauty editor for over eight years, there are still some things I can't do well. I can't apply tan without it looking streaky (despite being given all of the fake tan tips) and I'm still learning the art of how to shape your brows.

However, my biggest make-up mountain I'm yet to climb, is discovering how to apply false eyelashes. Despite the fact that I have found the very best mascara on the market (MAC's MACStack in case you were curious), sometimes a look calls for a bit more drama.

I've definitely made attempts to apply them in the past, but I just don't think I'll be winning any medals any time soon. So I called in an expert to lend me a helping hand...

How to apply false eyelashes in 8 steps

Makeup artist Adeola Gboyega is a lash pro, so naturally, I wanted to speak with her about her tried and tested application process.

Here are her 8 steps for the best false lash application:

1. Prep the false lash

Adeola begins by prepping the chosen lash, so it is right for you. "I always trim and adjust the lashes to suit the eyes," she says. "I measure the false lashes against my lash line and look to see if they fit. If they are overhanging then I trim any excess from the outer edge if they're too long. This way the lashes always look perfectly measured."

2. Apply the glue to the false lash

The next step is apply the glue to the false lash. "Always apply a thin, even layer along the lash band," she advises. "Wait for about 30 seconds for the glue to become tacky before applying."

3. Grab your applicator

Adeola then reaches for a lash applicator. She says that these are essential for the easiest and quickest results. "I prefer using a curved lash applicator as opposed to my fingers," she says.

4. Look down into a mirror

"When applying, I suggest looking down into a compact mirror to seamlessly position the lashes onto your natural lashes," she recommends. "Start by placing them in the centre and then gently tuck in the inner and outer corners for a flawless finish, before pressing them down as close to your lash line as possible."

5. Wait for the glue to dry

This is essential. You need the lashes to be properly attached to your lash line before you can start with the next steps. The glue typically takes between 30 seconds and a minute to dry.

6. Apply eyeliner

This is going to make the lashes look as natural as possible. "Use a liquid eyeliner to cover any visible gaps between your natural and false lashes for a seamless look," she suggests. Adeola likes the Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, so have a look at our roundup of best liquid eyeliners to find your own. She does say that you can use any liner your like once the glue is dry, but a liquid liner gets into the gaps and hides them a lot easier.

7. Apply mascara

Apply a coat of mascara to blend your natural lashes with the false ones. This will help to set them in place.

8. Practice

And finally, Adeola recommends being patient with yourself: "Remember, practice makes perfect. Don't be discouraged if it takes a few tries to get it just right."

Velour Too Easy Applicator £14 at Sephora Adeola's favourite applicator

Tatti Lashes Curved Lash Applicator £9, at Tatti Lashes My favourite applicator

Duo Quick Set Striplash Adhesive Eyelash Glue Clear £6.99 at Superdrug When it comes to glue, Adeola has one favourite she always goes back to. "My favourite is the Duo Glue; it’s such great quality and comes in latex free, black and clear so you can choose what works best for you."

The best false eyelashes to try

Ardell Demi Whispies £5.09 at Boots For Adeola, she'll only consider lashes with one key feature: "I tend to use lashes that have a thin band as they are flexible and will apply better," she says. "If the band is too thick, it won’t go on properly." Adeola's likes the Ardell Demi Whispies.

Velour Effortless Mini Me Lashes £24 at LookFantastic I'm a huge fan of both Velour and Sweed's lashes.

Sweed Bom Dia False Eyelashes £12.50 at Harrods I prefer mine to be as natural as possible, and usually opt for either corner lashes or very fine full band ones.

Lashify Control Kit £145 at Lashify Another option for longer-lasting false lashes is to invest in some at-home lash extensions; luckily, beauty editor-favourite Lashify is finally available to shop in the UK, and I've been so excited to try them. These lashes last longer than regular false eyelashes and tend to look more natural, meaning they work for daywear too and can replace mascara completely.