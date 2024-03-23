The very best concealers provide a multitude of camouflaging benefits - from covering acne to brightening dark circles - depending on what your skin needs that day. And while a lot of our complexion concerns are universal—tiredness, breakouts, and redness—there are certain issues that emerge more frequently as our skin gets older. Which is why it's a good time to call in the help from one of the best concealers for mature skin.

“The needs of mature skin, particularly those over 50, are dramatically different to younger skin because you’ll be experiencing a loss of collagen and the skin is also producing less oil,” explains pro make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto . “You’re therefore likely to see more wrinkles and fine lines, skin can be much more dry and therefore look more dull, and hyperpigmentation can come to light.”

Bearing this in mind, the best concealers for mature skin tend to focus on keeping skin hydrated, smoothing over texture, and brightening the complexion.

What to look for in a concealer for mature skin

There are some key things to consider when choosing a concealer for older skin, and Lisa was more than happy to share her expertise on selecting the best formula.

Firstly, you want a concealer that focuses on hydration. “Glycerin is a wonderful ingredient that works for everyone and really helps to keep the skin hydrated,” says Lisa. Also look out for formulas that contain things like hyaluronic acid and are rich in water or plant oils to replenish mature skin.

For texture, Lisa is a big fan of silicones in concealers for mature skin. “Having silicones can smooth areas of the skin, minimise the appearance of uneven texture, and also help you to layer other products on top easily,” she explains.

In terms of the finish, this is all down to personal preference, but Lisa recommends something that’s velvety-matte. “This will still look skin-like, but it means you’ve got some durability too, alongside those hydrating benefits from the ingredients,” Lisa says.

Best way to apply concealer to mature skin

When applying your concealer, the secret for a natural-looking finish is to apply way less than you think you need. “I’d apply a little to the back of my hand as warming it up allows it to be more skin-like, then press it into your skin and build it up in small layers,” advises Lisa. She also suggests using a soft makeup sponge or a concealer brush to work it into the skin using a tapping motion.

Skin prep is also key for older skin and Lisa swears by applying eye creams and moisturisers a few minutes before starting your makeup routine. It doesn't matter which eye cream you use, it could be an eye cream that helps with dark circles or one that specifically targets fines and wrinkles.

Finally, while it might be tempting to layer on the setting powder after your concealer, it can be best to use it with caution. “Powder can cause everything to look a lot more textured and can dry things out a bit for mature skin,” explains Lisa. “If you really need it then go for a loose powder or one with hydrating benefits like the By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra Powder.”

Best concealers for mature skin

1. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer Best all-over concealer for mature skin Today's Best Deals £26 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Works well on under-eyes and rest of face + Nourishing formula + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - Shade range runs a little warm

Brimming with water, glycerin, and skin-smoothing silk tree extract, this is a silky concealer that camouflages everything from dark circles to redness and diffuses uneven texture in moments. Like most of Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup, it has that real skincare feel—making it a wonderfully hydrating choice for mature skin. I’m always on the fence about sponge applicators for hygiene reasons, as is Lisa, but she points out that this one has a brilliant pointed tip so it’s “fantastic for precise application”.

2. Trinny London BFF Eye Serum-Concealer

(Image credit: Trinny London)

Trinny London BFF Eye Serum-Concealer Best concealer to brighten eyes Today's Best Deals £28 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Hydrating, serum-like texture + Cooling tip applicator to de-puff Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

Lisa suggests that when choosing the best concealer for mature skin, it’s often better to have one specifically for the delicate under-eyes and another for the rest of your face. This one is her pick for dark circles thanks to its “really refined cocktail of skincare and pigmentation”. The formula feels wonderfully fresh on tired eyes (helped along with the cooling metal applicator) and it really does a brilliant job of brightening and hydrating the under-eyes. Alongside peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, it boasts an impressive amount of coverage that never cakes or draws attention to fine lines.

3. Kosas Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer Best concealer for shade range Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Available in 38 shades, catering to many undertones + Rich, blendable texture + Versatile formula, works all over Reasons to avoid - Very dewy finish—might be too sheeny for some

This is one of my favourite concealers of all time and I think it makes a brilliant concealer for mature skin thanks to how hydrating the formula is. Described as a skincare-makeup hybrid product, it’s infused with peptides and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin alongside caffeine and algae to brighten dark circles and combat dullness. Not only that, but they have recently extended their range of shades to cater to even more skin tones with a real focus on undertones for a natural finish. While it does have a very dewy radiant finish, I think that drier skin types will appreciate the hydration and if you’re still prone to some oiliness then a light dusting of powder will improve its longevity.

4. Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer Best high street concealer for mature skin Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Smooths and plumps the skin + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Sponge applicator can get messy

While this is marketed as a concealer for the eyes, it’s actually a brilliant all-over concealer for mature skin thanks to the ultra-creamy, glycerin-rich formulation. Admittedly, the combination of the twist-up functionality and the sponge tip can get a little messy, but it’s worth persisting. Not only is this one of the best affordable concealers on the market, but the product itself truly rivals some of the more expensive in terms of coverage, hydration and longevity. I’ve actually been known to remove the sponge entirely and dispense the product onto the back of my hand instead.

5. NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener

(Image credit: NARS)

NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener Best concealer for dark circles Today's Best Deals £26 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Really brightens darkness under the eyes + Packed with hydrating skincare Reasons to avoid - Not a very versatile formula

If you struggle with dark circles or discolouration under your eyes then this concealer is something of a game-changer. While I wouldn’t say it’s the best choice if you’re looking for a formula to use all over, its remarkable at illuminating darkness and diffusing under-eye bags without looking cakey or cloying. Brimming with light-reflecting chromatic pearls and hyaluronic spheres to lock in moisture, it has a creamy, balm-like texture that can be pressed on with fingertips and melts into skin. Use it alone as a brightener, or layer it over another concealer on extra-tired days.

6. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer

(Image credit: Giorgio Armani)

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer Best concealer for high coverage Today's Best Deals £30.40 at Boots.com £32.30 at John Lewis £43.50 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Feels luxurious on the skin + Covers absolutely anything + Never looks cakey Reasons to avoid - It’s very expensive

Consult any list of the best foundations for mature skin and you’ll find the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation mentioned. And it turns out, the concealer is just as worthy of the hype. It has a buildable, hydrating formula that’s infused with caffeine, vitamin E and glycerin to refresh dull skin and moisturise dry patches, and it covers everything from redness to pigmentation with ease. Best of all, it has a satin-like, velvety finish that looks natural and bright, yet doesn’t slip and slide on the skin. In fact, it lasts for hours without the need for powder.

7. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum

(Image credit: It Cosmetics)

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum Best concealer for pigmentation Today's Best Deals £27 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Excellent built-in applicator + Covers texture and dark spots well + Infused with hyaluronic acid Reasons to avoid - Nothing, it’s brilliant!

From dark spots and hyperpigmentation to acne scarring and uneven texture, this is one of the best concealers for mature skin on the market. The dermatologist-developed formula makes use of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and even skin tone, and improve skin’s health while you’re wearing it. But it doesn’t offer those benefits at the expense of coverage. In fact, it really camouflages areas of pigmentation and plumps uneven texture to create a smooth, plump and radiant canvas for the rest of your makeup routine. Plus, the application process is sublime—a doe foot applicator to apply the product and a built-in kabuki brush to precisely blend it out.