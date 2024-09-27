I’ve officially entered my glass skin era and I owe it all to these cult Korean skincare products

The Korean beauty scene is undeniably one of the most innovative and exciting in the world, especially when it comes to skincare. So, when a new K-beauty brand launches in the UK the beauty world takes notice. Such was the case with Then I Met You, which launched into Space NK last month and set skincare obsessives, like myself, running to get their hands on products to add to their skincare routine.

Founded by aesthetician and Korean beauty expert, Charlotte Cho, the brand brings together ingredients commonly found in Korean skincare alongside potent actives to create a seriously hardworking regime. “Then I Met You is best suited for those who are looking for a skincare brand that combines innovation with an immersive, sensorial experience,” Charlotte told me when I spoke to her following the launch. The products combine “high-quality ingredients” and “luxurious textures”—and after testing it myself for a solid month, I can confirm it lives up to the glowing skin hype.

The offering, which consists of a concise edit of just nine skincare products (as well as a few wellbeing gems too), features formulas that feel light and hydrating while still being packed with high-powered ingredients like birch water, ginseng and hallabong extract, a citrus-fruit-rich vitamin C. While their credentials are strong however, for me the proof was in the pudding (or in this case, my complexion) as my skin has never looked clearer, smoother or more radiant. That Korean glass skin we’re all on a quest for? Thanks to this brand, I’m on my way there.

Want to try it for yourself? I’ve rounded up my favourite products from Then I Met You. As I mentioned, their range is concise, however in my opinion, that makes the products they do have even more considered. Keep scrolling to see my picks as well as my honest thoughts on them…

Shop the best Then I Met You products

1. Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

(Image credit: Then I Met You)

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm Today's Best Deals £38 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - Does leave a slight residue

Officially the brand’s bestselling product, I was pretty excited when I got my hands on this cleansing balm earlier this year. It’s safe to say it didn’t disappoint. It’s smooth and buttery, meaning it applies easily and quickly breaks down any make-up or impurities on the skin. The scent is pleasantly citrusy without being overpowering, and it left my skin feeling nicely plump and hydrated on removal. I would say you want to follow this with a second cleanse as it can leave a slight residue on the skin, but as I’m a fan of double cleansing no matter the formula, for me, this is a great first step.

2. Then I Met You Bong2 Bounce Cream

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Then I Met You Bong2 Bounce Cream Today's Best Deals £46 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Rich gel-like texture Reasons to avoid - May not be suitable for very dry skin

When I quizzed founder Charlotte Cho on her favourite product from the collection she spilled that it’s this hydrating face cream. “What I love most is its bouncy, gel-like texture that feels incredibly refreshing and lightweight on the skin,” she says. “It’s soothing, cooling, and makes my skin feel soft and revitalised, which is why I always reach for it.” And I have to agree. With a texture that’s both light yet nourishing, this cream is so nice to wear and leaves skin feeling almost velvety soft.

3. Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Then I Met You Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask Today's Best Deals £24 at SpaceNK Reasons to buy + Light texture Reasons to avoid - May not be suitable for very dry lips

I like to sleep in a lip mask every night to treat any dryness while I sleep. Typically, lip masks have a thick consistency that feels very rich, so I would deem them too heavy for wearing in the day. This lip mask, however, is surprisingly light and is packed with some of my favourite hydrating ingredients, like squalane and vitamin E. It's such a joy to use that I’ve found myself reaching for it regularly in the day as well.

4. Then I Met You The Giving Essence

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Then I Met You The Giving Essence Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Water-like texture + Packed with hardworking ingredients Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Essences are a staple in most Korean beauty routines, adding an ultra-lightweight layer of hydration on the skin. The Giving Essence feels practically water-like on application, so much so that you’d be forgiven for thinking it didn’t contain 5% brightening niacinamide alongside fermented ingredients, which help boost the skin barrier, and red algae to lock in moisture. I’d credit this and the Bong2 cream as having the biggestimpact on my skin, especially when used together for a double dose of hydration.

5. Then I Met You Birch Milk Refining Toner

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Then I Met You Birch Milk Refining Toner Today's Best Deals £34 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Hydrating formula

Birch milk and birch juice is an ingredient that’s found in quite a few Korean skincare products, however it’s yet to fully stake its place in our western beauty routines. Known for purifying and healing the skin, as well as helping with the absorption of other ingredients, it works as an incredibly effective toner. As well as birch juice, this toner also contains hydrating squalane and marshmallow extract to lock in moisture as it purifies.

6. Then I Met You Living Sea Cleansing Tonic

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Then I Met You Living Sea Cleansing Tonic Today's Best Deals £33 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking cleanser Reasons to avoid - May not remove waterproof make-up

It may seem like overkill for a brand with such a limited offering to include three cleansers, however each one serves a different purpose. This one sits between a micellar water-style cleanser and a traditional toner purifying skin and removing any impurities. I liked to use this as a second cleanse, especially after the cleansing balm to ensure my skin felt squeaky clean.

7. Then I Met You Renewing Rich Beauty Cream

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Then I Met You Renewing Rich Beauty Cream Today's Best Deals £57 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Very hydrating formula Reasons to avoid - May be too rich for oily skin types

If you suffer from dry skin or like to slug with a nourishing formula overnight, I’d definitely recommend this rich cream. Thick yet not heavy, it feels incredibly hydrating yet doesn’t sit on the skin or create an unwanted film like some creams are prone to. As someone with combination, oily skin, I love to apply this overnight to replenish and rebalance.