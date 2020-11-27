There’s 30% off Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palettes RIGHT NOW and take my money already

The Bobbi Brown Black Friday sale is heeeeeeeere!
Ready to save some serious cash this Black Friday? If you’re keeping an eye on beauty buys, you’re in luck – the Bobbi Brown Black Friday sale is here and good heavens it’s a corker.
With 25% off sitewide and a whopping 30% off their eyeshadow palettes, there’s no reason not to stock up and revamp your makeup bag in time for your virtual work Christmas party. And we can all still dress up on December 25th – even if it is for turkey and pigs in blankets over Zoom this year.
So what are you waiting for? Get stuck in to these mega offers ASAP. You’ve got until midnight.
Go, Go, Go!
Bobbi Brown Ember Lights Eyeshadow Palette, now £20.65 (
was £29.50) – 30% OFF
Five neutral shades, including bronzes and warm caramels, make this seasonal palette a must-have.
Bobbi Brown Modern Symphony Eyeshadow Palette, now £25.55 (
was £36.50) – 30% OFF
Who can resist these eight rich and rosy hues to create a very festive smokey eye? Exactly. No one.
Bobbi Brown Midnight Waltz Eyeshadow Palette, now £20.64 (
was £29.50) – 30% OFF
Get Zoom party-ready in no time with this palette. Classic neutrals meet midnight blue and deep grey – we’re on it ASAP.
Bobbi Brown Golden Slipper Eyeshadow Palette, now £25.55 (
was £36.50) – 30% OFF
Golds, coppers and warm neutrals make this 8 piece palette, and it’s an absolute steal at just £25.
Bobbi Brown High Barre Eyeshadow Palette, now £34.65 (was £49.50) – 30% OFF
Twelve beautiful and blendable matte and sparkling eyeshadows for less than £35? We’ll take it.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Encore Eyeshadow Palette, now £33.60 (was £48) – 30% OFF
Whether you choose the bronze or burgundy palette, one thing is for sure – this will make your eyes pop on every Zoom call you’re roped into this Christmas.
What else is in the Bobbi Brown Black Friday sale?
As if that’s not enough, there’s also 25% off everything site wide. Yes, you read that correctly. Plus, when you spend over £55 (easily done) you’ll get a free full size Smokey Eye Mascara worth £25.50 and when you spend over £70, you’ll get a free full size Pot Rouge.
Erm – we’ll take them both, thanks.
So there you have it – the best Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palettes in the Black Friday sale.
And if you want even more beauty bargains, we’ve got a bunch of those for you too. Thank us later.
Best Black Friday Beauty Deals – Quick Links
- Glossier Black Friday – 20% off everything
- Morphe Black Friday – 40% off
- Benefit Black Friday – 30% off
- Best Black Friday makeup deals
What will you be adding to your Black Friday basket this year?
Let us know on social @marieclaireuk