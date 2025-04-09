This iconic gourmand scent has never gone out of fashion—30 years on, it’s still worn by the chicest women I know
There are some fragrances so iconic that they need no introduction—CK One, DKNY's Be Delicious and Tommy Girl. Some have changed the fragrance industry's landscape entirely, and that's certainly the case for Mugler's Angel. So today, I'm not going to give you an introduction but a history lesson; diving into what makes it so iconic, how it shaped the entire gourmand category, and why it deserves a firm place in your fragrance wardrobe.
The history of Mugler Angel
Angel Eau de Parfum was introduced in 1992 and created by perfumers Olivier Cresp and Yves de Chirin, gaining traction instantly as it was a daring departure from the floral fashion perfumes of the time. The name was even chosen to surprise those who expected a flowery perfume, only to be hit with a powerful gourmand.
Angel's well-deserved praise is because it was the first modern gourmand—a perfume characterised by edible goodness. With notes of praline and vanilla paired with patchouli, it was sugary, sexy and instantly loved by many.
Born from memories of Thierry Mugler's childhood in Alsace, France, at fairs with cotton candy, roasted peanuts and candy apples, and the sweets and cakes he would buy from the grocery store. Upon hearing this, Cresp had the idea of combining these gourmand notes with his vanilla patchouli and the rest is history.
What makes Angel so loveable
Being an amber-gourmand, Angel is addictive by nature. The new olfactory family transformed what perfume could be, and the public loved it. Not only that, but people loved its futuristic and forward-thinking 5-pointed star structured refillable bottle that symbolises femininity, protection and destiny. "I wanted the sensuality of this perfume to be such that you almost want to eat the person you love and who wears it," Mugler.
Even after 30 years, Angel is a staple in many people's fragrance wardrobe. And with new iterations being released, the magic of Angel remains. It's a truly brilliant perfume, just as the late Thierry Mugler was.
Shop Mugler Angel
If you want a hit of nostalgia, then the original is the one to choose. It's sweet and distinctive, becoming a signature scent for many. Its notes of vanilla, caramel, praline with bergamot and patchouli make for one sweet, unique scent.
If the original isn't to your taste, Nova might well be. Introduced in 2020, Nova is fruity and playful. With top notes of raspberry, lychee, rose, and benzoin, some say it's too far of a departure from the original to be in the Angel family as it's bright, sparky and more fruity.
At first glance, many think that Elixir is just an amped-up version of the original, but it's actually quite different. This one is far more woody than the original, appealing to younger audiences who don't have the nostalgia of Angel. It's a woody vanilla that has good protection and is worthy to become a signature scent in its own right, not just as Angel's sister scent.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire.
