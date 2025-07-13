I've Got A Packed Summer Schedule—This Throwback 90s Trend Is The Effortless Way I'll Be Elevating My Hair

Before seeing the Oscar-winning indie movie Anora earlier this year, I'd never even heard of hair tinsel—and without visuals, it can sound like something tweens do at sleepovers. But viewing it on screen (Mikey Madison played dancer and sex worker Ani), I was mesmerised—the way the flash of metallics caught the light and how it naturally blended with her dark hair. I couldn't stop thinking about hair tinsel.

Just two months ago, Harris Dickinson was seen on the Cannes red carpet with his own strands of hair glitter, which his hairstylist Liz Taw had placed subtly at the nape of his neck.

Fast forward to British summertime, and hair tinsel is finally making its way into the mainstream, just in time for a season of music festivals, sporting events and holidays—and it's something Treatwell's Hair Tinsel Expert, Emma May Fordham at SoBob, has seen a monumental uptick in. "I think the popularisation of naughties trends in recent years has added to this throwback. With the help of social media like TikTok, trends can easily catch on," she tells me.

Anora definitely had an impact, she says, and it's a playful summer hair trend. "The lighting and the way Anora was shot contributed to its [tinsel's] success and in my opinion they captured it perfectly," Fordham explains. "From what I've read Justine Sierakowski [the hairstylist for Anora] used a lot of tinsel, and I think: more is definitely more!"

"Tinsel in the summer months is when it pops the most," she continues. "Obviously we have so much more light this time of year and many more opportunities to show it off. The tinsel is going to peak when under party lights at a festival or simply while walking down the road on a sun-drenched day."

Fordham was responsible for applying my hair tinsel, which I wanted to wear for some key summer events I had coming up. We went for gold strands to blend with my newly blonde colour and kept it super subtle; I needed a look that would stand out when I wanted it to, but still blend in for the everyday.

If you're intrigued by hair tinsel and want to try it out like me, here's what you need to know.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

What actually is hair tinsel, and what's it made out of?

"Hair tinsel is a type of hair extension applied by attaching super fine sparkly strands of tinsel to the hair that reflect the light and shimmer," says Fordham. "The hair tinsel itself is a non-toxic synthetic fibre called polyester fibre. This man-made material is perfect for use in the hair as it’s heat resistant, durable and can withstand washing and drying."

The tinsel is available in a range of shades, from golds and silvers to bolder block colours such as pinks, purples and blues. They last for a few weeks at a time, as long as they are applied thoroughly and care is taken when washing and styling hair.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

How is hair tinsel applied?

I was surprised at just how quick and easy the application process was, especially when I'd read that Mikey Madison would sometimes sit for six hours at a time for her application (but bear in mind, she had a full head of tinsel, and stylist Justine Sierakowski was somewhat new to the process.).

Fordham explains: "I apply the tinsel strands to the root using a microbead that will stay put until professionally removed. Other less permanent ways of attaching tinsel yourself include hand tying them at the root in single strands." Hand tying usually reduces their longevity, however.

Is tinsel damaging to the hair?

When I heard hair tinsel strands were a type of extension, I panicked a little early on. As someone on a hair growth and health journey, I didn't want to jeopardise any progress I've recently made. Fordham reassured me, however: "Hair Tinsel can’t damage the hair, although if you choose to have these attached professionally, we are working with a type of extension, so it's important that the beads are carefully and professionally removed no more than weeks after application."

In short, as long as you follow these guidelines, you shouldn't experience any issues.

(Image credit: Treatwell/Emma So Bob)

How is it removed?

(Image credit: Treatwell/Emma So Bob)

Again, it's pretty simple if you know how and have this done professionally. "I use a tool called a microplier," says Fordham. "I add a little pressure to the bead to open it slightly and slide it out." Easy.

Hair tinsel services with Emma So Bob (based in Hackney, London) are available to book through Treatwell. Prices start at £45. Treatwell offers hair tinsel services across the UK; simply search on the app or website to find a salon near you that provides the service.