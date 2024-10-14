Big, bouncy and zero fuss, rom-com waves have just become my new autumn hair obsession
It's time to make rom-com leading lady your autumn aesthetic
I don’t know about you, but when the weather gets colder there’s nothing I enjoy more than curling up in front of the TV for a movie marathon. While some people like to settle down to watch the latest Netflix doc or blockbuster film, I have to admit, I’m a creature of habit in that you’ll most likely find me rewatching something I’ve seen close to a hundred times, repeating every word yet snapping at anyone who dares to interrupt.
Most recently, I’ve found myself back in a cosy, autumnal rom-com bubble, watching classics like When Harry Met Sally, Pretty Woman and the ultimate spooky season rom com, Practical Magic. From this, I noticed something that set my beauty-editor senses tingling—every leading lady rocks the most perfect head of undone waves. Despite different hair types, there is one dominating hair trend in rom-coms in wavy hair that feel both effortless and ethereal in equal measure.
As I’m in the process of reviving my own curls, I of course, have become obsessed with achieving these 90s-inspired, leave-them-alone waves, and so, I spoke to Sam Burnett, Founder and Creative Director of HARE & BONE Salon, to find out how to create them. Keep scrolling to see what he had to say…
What are rom-com waves?
“Rom-com waves give that perfect blend of polished yet relaxed, making them feel real, approachable and effortlessly beautiful,” says Sam. “While today’s waves can be a bit more defined, polished or textured, rom-com waves are more natural and looser—think less beachy, more classic.”
“The great thing is rom-com waves can work on any hair type,” he continues. “With the right products and techniques, it’s all about enhancing your natural texture. At the salon, ask for soft, undone waves with a natural flow—something loose and carefree, but with just enough structure to hold their shape.”
Rom-com wave inspiration
Meg Ryan’s When Harry Met Sally soft waves are a lesson in playing with your natural texture to get the most from your hair. I’ll even forgive the leftover 80s bouffant behind her fringe.
Okay, maybe it’s not a rom-com, but Lisa Bonet’s undone waves as Denise Huxtable match the same energy and so more than deserve a place on this list.
Sandra Bullock’s character Sally switches effortlessly between shiny straight hair and perfect rom-com waves throughout Practical Magic, and I want to recreate both looks.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s waves in Sex and the City need to be studied. Voluminous, perfectly tousled and with plenty of movement—perfection!
How to style rom-com waves
How much you need to style your rom-com waves will depend on your hair's natural texture and the look you want to achieve, however, you'll want to ensure your hair has movement, body and some kind of curl or wave to achieve the quintessential rom-com look.
“For styling rom-com waves at home, I’d recommend using a BaByliss Pro curling wand to create loose waves,” says Sam. Section the hair, then use the wand to tong in small sections to great plenty of body and bounce. “Then, apply Davines Texture Spray for a disheveled hold without the stiffness,” Sam advises.
“To keep the waves fresh, make sure to prep the hair with a flexible hold mousse and avoid over-touching your hair. A little natural movement is key to maintaining that undone feel.”
I've found rom-com waves get better as time goes on, so don't be afraid to skip wash day and apply a spritz of dry shampoo instead. This will give the style both texture and volume for a carefree feel.
