As a curly girl, I can confidently tell you that no two curl days are the same. One day I may leave the house tightly formed curls, and the next day they could be bouncy blowing in every direction, both of which I love. When it comes to curl products, it is trial and error until you have concocted the perfect recipe to bring out the best in your curls. My wash routine usually includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in cream/conditioner, and curl gel. This is my successful formula for good hair days.

Curly and coily hair tends to be slightly more dry and brittle than other hair types so we need a great curl cream to keep our hair hydrated, especially in the colder months. It also ensures that my curls are not weighed down or feel hard to the touch, a mistake I used to make frequently. Pattern Styling Cream is one product that delivers every single time.

If this is your first introduction to Pattern, welcome to the party. Created by the iconic actor Tracee Ellis Ross, this black-owned beauty brand was powered by the natural hair movement and caters to all curls and coils. Thank you, Tracee, because these products allow coils and curls to flourish and have given me masses of confidence to wear my natural hair.

What's so good about Pattern Styling Cream?

The product itself looks and feels like a really good hair moisturiser, but it’s not sticky and doesn’t leave any residue. It's formulated with a super trio of Shea Butter, Cacay Oil and Sweet Almond Oil which help to prevent breakage and damage, while boosting moisture and giving your curls long-lasting definition and retention. It's lightly scented, so not overpowering. If you prefer a headier scent, the same formula also comes in a palo santo scent.

(Image credit: Future)

How do I use the Pattern Styling Cream?

For me, this product works best on wet hair. I work it through my curls from root to tip, making sure there aren’t any clumps straight after I’ve conditioned. If you have a curl-defining brush you could also use this to evenly distribute the product throughout your hair. I also think it's great as a curl refresher after a quick spritz of water. This leaves your curls perfectly shaped and defined but with added bounce. The amount you should use totally depends on your hair porosity, which varies from person to person. I find if I section my hair and use a 2p coin's worth, my hair is hydrated but not oily. It is without a doubt a staple in my curl routine and means my hair looks defined for up to 72 hours.

(Image credit: Lollie King)

The verdict

My ultimate test for curl products is the 'Scrunch Out The Crunch' test. For those not familiar, some products, rather than leaving your hair hydrated and shiny, actually sit on the surface of your hair and leave it feeling stiff, crispy and crunchy once dry. Pattern Styling Cream passed with flying colours. So if you're looking to perfect your curl recipe, definitely give this a go.

(Image credit: Lollie King)