Whether you have an hour for styling your mane or a total of ten minutes, good tools make the process that much easier. The wrong wet product or a dud dryer and you can feel like you’re back at square one. But, if you find a gem, from volumising sprays to assist your bouncy blow dry or a hold product that keeps every strand in place, they become your absolute must-haves. This is why we wanted to highlight those winners from the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2024 that our expert panel of judges rated for styling hair. Trust us, you’ll be making room on the shelf for these ASAP.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is formed of a host of industry pros from professional hairdressers and salon owners to journalists, content creators and hair experts to ensure that all products are thoroughly put through their paces.

Here are the superstar stylers you need to add to your hair routine for 2024…

Best New Hair Tool

Revamp Enigma PRECISION Hair Dryer £199.99 at Boots

There is nothing worse than drying your hair and ending up with a halo of frizz no matter how many times you brush it down. With this winning Revamp Hair Dryer you have a quad ionic conditioning system that releases up to 170 million positive and negative ions per cm³, ensuring hair is protected and keeps things smooth whilst drying. The four magnetic attachments cover all the bases for styling sleek to diffusing curls. “I think this is one of the best hairdryers I have used in a while,” says Katie Thomas, Marie Claire UK's senior beauty editor.

Highly Commended:

The Smooth Company Smooth Styler 4 in 1 Professional Styling Comb

Best Curling Tong

Is achieving salon-style waves slightly out of your wheelhouse? You’re not alone but Bellissima Italia have made glossy waves easier than ever with this creatively-shaped wand. It can be switched and shaped at a right angle to allow for a less awkward styling session, the barrel has an inverted conical silhouette to keep waves tighter close to the root and looser at the ends for a softer, more romantic look. “I think this is a great tool for consumers that want to easily curl their hair,” says Paul Percival, hairdresser and founder of Percy & Reed, “I really liked the fact you could change the shape to use it at a right angle, this makes using on yourself so much easier. Also, it's a good thickness for the type of curl or wave most people are looking for.”

Highly Commended:

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron

Best Hair Straightener

Hairdressers often make the best hair products because they know what their kit is lacking, and that’s the case with this winner from mdlondon, founded by Celebrity Hair Stylist Michael Douglas. The tool is lightweight with long plates to capture bigger sections if you need and the temperature can be set to up to 230 degrees if you need a higher setting to smooth hair. “I like that everything is customisable, I thought it was great!” said judge and Marie Claire UK's Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor.

Highly Commended:

Revamp Progloss Wide Ultra X Shine Ceramic Hair Straightener

Best Styling Brush

You know you have an iconic tool on your hands when the market is flooded with alternatives and a quick search will throw up millions of videos of the same product. But once you get your hands on the Dyson Airwrap you will completely understand the hype. “I love everything about this product,” says Judge, Hairdresser Desmond Murray, “The packaging, the way it works and also the simplicity for the consumers.” The multiple drying and styling heads suit all hair types and can create an abundance of looks so easily that you feel like a pro.

Highly Commended:

Revamp Progloss Deepform Ceramic Straightening Brush

Best Hairbrush

Kent Brushes Pure Flow Large Vented Fine Quill Paddle Brush £24 at Kent Brushes

When was the last time you changed your hairbrush? Actually don’t tell us, just know that you’ll want to upgrade it with this suits-all brush from heritage brand, Kent Brushes. It’s large but lightweight and made from FSC™ certified natural wood for max durability. The ball-tipped nylon quills make styling really comfortable and easy on the scalp. If you’re not someone that likes having a range of different brushes for different needs this can multi-task as your blow-dry, straightening and detangling brush in one.

Highly Commended:

La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Gentle Scalp Care Hair Brush The Essential Softness

Best New Styling Product

ARKIVE Headcare The Good Calmer Cushioning Moisture Cream £13 at Lookfantastic

“What on earth did I do before this product? Seriously. It calls to me," says judge Katie Thomas. “It made my lengths really soft and manageable and my natural waves look glorious. I'm sorry for showing off, but that's what this product has done for my confidence levels.” This winner is a richly nourishing cream that isn’t heavy and doesn’t weigh your lengths down, whatever your hair type. It contains a blend of baobab protein, sunflower extract and tocopherol to nourish, soothe and smooth from scalp to tip.

Highly Commended:

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

Best Blow-Dry Product

“This worked really well on soft hair,” noted judge, Hairdresser Daniel Galvin. The spray gives natural-looking volume to fine hair that tends to fall flat but doesn’t give that stiff feeling that’s often associated with volumising products. The result is a touchable lift and if you stress about too many products weighing your hair down this doubles up as a heat protectant too.

Best Texturiser

With hair awards judge and Salon Owner Tabitha James Kraan describing this as “effective” and judge Daniel Galvin noting how well it brushes out of the hair, you could say this spray is a favourite amongst the pros. It features the Bleu Molecule Complex, R+Co Bleu’s exclusive tech which delivers intense shine and reparative benefits while vitamins B and E provide protection against free radicals and vegan keratin delivers strengthening properties for flat hair - a multi-tasker indeed.

Best Volumiser

Infused with the brand’s iconic bond-building complex this mist helps to repair damaged hair as you style. It protects strands from heat damage while creating a touchable, bouncy look and is a favourite amongst the judging panel. Simply apply to damp hair and blow-dry with a round brush for aerated volume. “Adore, one of my faves,” says judge Shannon Lawlor. "This has completely changed my relationship with the at-home blow dry, because it does all the hard work for me," add Katie Thomas.

Highly Commended:

RevitaLash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam

Best Curl Enhancer

Sometimes, to bring out the best in curly hair you have to allow it to do its thing with just a little gentle coaxing. That’s exactly what this winner from Authentic Beauty Concept offers. If you long for the hydration of a lotion or balm but the lightness of a gel, this is the hybrid for you. The jelly-like consistency is easy to distribute and gives curls and coils medium hold and definition without heaviness and absolutely no crunch.

Highly Commended:

Trepadora Papaya Slip Potion

Best Styling Product for Natural/Textured Hair

Curlsmith Frizz Rescue Finishing Serum £25 at Lookfantastic

No matter how you choose to style coily hair, straight or with texture, frizz is the enemy. Luckily this serum from Curlsmith is perfect for coaxing frizz into formation. The formula was loved by hairdressers and coily-girls alike, with judge, Beauty Broadcaster Keeks Reid saying, “This was a different way to define my texture and it worked for taming frizzy bits but without any stiff hold.” Judge and Celebrity Hair Stylist Lorraine Dublin noted, “It's the right texture that is not too heavy for any hair type whether it's straight or curly hair it gives great results.”

Highly Commended:

Creme of Nature Butter Blend & Flaxseed Double Duty Elongate & Define Jelly

Best Multi-Tasker

This one-size-fits-all hair cream saves a lot of space in your hair product stash. It can be used on wet, damp or dry hair to give shine, definition and calm to all hair lengths and thicknesses. “I've used this in so many different ways and it always delivers,” says judge and Beauty Journalist Madeleine Spencer. Sold.

Highly Commended:

Dr.PAWPAW It Does It All – 7 In 1 Hair Treatment Styler

Best Hair Oil

“Great product, different application, sustainable and great fragrance,” said judge and Managing Director of Bleach London salons, Alisha Dobson. This light oil mist is the perfect way to add shine to all hair types without coating strands. It’s blended with naturally-derived ingredients like babassu, inca inchi and argan oils; these mixed with murumuru butter and coconut emollients make for a nutrient-rich spritz that can be used on the finest or thickest strands.

Highly Commended:

Virtue Healing Oil

Best Shine Product

Paul Mitchell Freeze and Shine Super Spray £21.80 at Lookfantastic

“I loved that this wasn't an aerosol delivery,” says judge, Hair Stylist and Salon Owner Samantha Cusick. “The hold was great on both curls and hair-ups.” The unique product delivery isn’t the only impressive thing about this spray. If you’re looking for a styling product that works harder, you’re in luck this not only makes hair shiny but gives hold to medium to thick hair types too. It’s a firm hairdresser's favourite with judge Lorraine Naughton, managing director, OB-1 Hair & Inside Outside, confirming that her team “love this product.”

Highly Commended:

Schwarzkopf Professional Session Label The Coat

Best Hold Product

Wella Deluxe Supreme Definition Cream Gel £6.99 at Boots

“This has a strong hold but doesn't feel as heavy as other gels,” notes judge and Marie Claire UK's Senior Designer Treasa Burns. “Feels light and leaves a shine as the oils nourish the hair rather than drying it out.” This formula blends three textures - oil, cream and gel - to leave hair with touchable hold while protecting your hair from mechanical damage, UV hair damage, frizz, and lack of structure.

Best Grooming Balm/Beard Product

Bulldog Skincare Original Beard Oil £5.50 at Boots

It’s important to strike the balance with a beard grooming product and to find one that’s nourishing but that doesn’t leave an oil slick or residue. With this winning product from Bulldog, you have a formula that absorbs quickly, nourishing the beard and the skin with a vegan and cruelty-free that’s affordable to boot.