Introducing the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2024 judging panel

Here at Marie Claire UK, we want to help you make informed choices when it comes to new haircare purchases. Each year, we ask an expert panel of judges to test the latest innovations for our annual Marie Claire UK Hair Awards. Only the very best will be awarded.

While we're constantly testing the best purple shampoos, the best hair dryers and Dyson Airwrap alternatives throughout the year, our Hair Awards bring you the crowning glory of hair care. For the occasion, we're so happy that a leading numbers of the best experts in the industry have agreed once again to come on board to help.

PSA: if you're a hair care brand that wants your product road-tested by leading industry experts with the chance of winning a prestigious MCUK Hair Award, you have until Wednesday, 17th January, to enter through our site here.

With hundreds of products to rigorously put to the test, we've recruited our go-to experts, from trichologists to celebrity stylists, to try out all the wash, styling and colouring products on the market so you don't have to. The 40 judges will come together to hand-pick the winners later this year. They will use their industry knowledge to crown the highest-performing products across 30 categories, including the best shampoo and conditioner for hair loss, the highest-performing heatless curlers, and more. Excited to see what makes the list? You'll have to wait until April to find out which products exceed expectations. Keen to get to know the judges? Keep scrolling to read all about their expertise...

Adam Reed

Hairdresser & Founder, Adam Reed London

Adam has been a hairdresser for most of his life, and if he is not in his eponymous East London salon doing hair, he could be found BTS at LFW, on a shoot for one of his clients or traveling the globe sharing his love of hair.

Alisha Dobson

Managing Director, Bleach London Salons

Alisha Dobson is the Managing Director of Bleach London Salons and one of the UK's leading colourists, stylists, and textured hair enthusiasts. Alisha works on some of the biggest luxury fashion campaigns in the world and her client book includes the most exciting people in fashion, music and sport including Rhianna, Lewis Hamilton, Jessie J, and Hailee Seinfeld.

Ally Head

Senior Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor, Marie Claire UK

Ally is a leading editor with over five years industry experience and has worked for the likes of Women's Health, Stylist, Glamour, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Refinery 29 and more. Day-to-day she writes news and features, advises on campaigns, SEO, and social strategy, and is always first to volunteer to sweat-test the newest fitness trend or share a measured, expert-led take on current sustainability topics. She’s also a keen presenter, hosting her Decoded Instagram live franchise with some of the biggest names in wellness. Her career highlights? Winning the ‘Spirit of Hearst’ award while working at Women’s Health, and being asked to re-visit City University each year to give insight to current postgrads.

Amerley Ollennu

Beauty & Lifestyle Editor and Marie Claire UK Contributor

Amerley Ollennu is an award-winning beauty journalist who has been writing for the UK’s most well-known glossies and newspapers for well over a decade. Known for her ability to predict the next big beauty trend, and never one to shy away from trying them either, Amerley writes relatable, informative and trend-led copy for beauty novices and aficionados alike.

Andrea Thompson

Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at UK Marie Claire, which has a combined audience of over 7 million women a month across its channels. She has overseen the brand’s journey to digital-first since 2019 and was recently named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 100 trailblazers for her work highlighting the impact of Covid on gender equality.



Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia and currently sits on the committee of The British Society of Magazine Editors where she looks after Diversity and Inclusion.



At Marie Claire, Andrea oversees content, brand partnerships and campaigns and regularly speaks at events on topics such as sustainability, women's empowerment and diversity. She is passionate about telling the stories of those often marginalised by the mainstream media and oversaw a feature for the title about rape in the Congo that won the title an Amnesty Media Award.

Anita Rice

Co-Founder, Buller and Rice

Anita is one half of Buller and Rice. With 24 years of hairdressing experience, there is not much she can’t tackle. She can and will do almost anything hair-related, however she draws the line firmly when it comes to over-processed hair - hair health is a key part of her offering. Arguably London’s most sustainably-minded hairdresser, her passion lies within green chemistry & regenerative farming. With a wealth of knowledge about active botanicals, she is undoubtedly your go-to for in-depth treatments and product recommendations.

Anne Veck

Owner, Anne Veck Salons

Charismatic, motivating and creative, Anne Veck has been described as “One of the most iconic hairdressers in the world” by Hair magazine. She is Creative Director for Anne Veck Limited, Hairdressing Ambassador for the National Hair and Beauty Federation, brand ambassador for Easydry and Green Salon Collective, Fellow with Honours of The Fellowship for British Hairdressing and Alternative Hair Master Educator.

Anne is the consummate show-person, aware of how to create intrigue and drama in her hairdressing platform work world wide. She has won many UK and international awards and she campaigns tirelessly for diversity and sustainability in the salon industry.

Cetera Lamb

Senior Colourist, John Freida Salons

Cetera is a bleach and colour transformation expert. When it comes to trends, she enjoys pushes the boundaries as much as she loves working with the everyday woman. Founder of her own magazine, the John Frieda colourist is an expert in all things hair colour.

Daniel Galvin OBE

Founder, Daniel Galvin

Daniel Galvin, also known as the King of Colour, is a revered and esteemed figure within the hairdressing industry, who has changed the colouring landscape since he started out in the 1960s. In 1977, Daniel established his very own and Europe’s first-ever, specialist hair colour salon and from there his reputation as a colour guru spread worldwide.

Desmond Murray

Artistic director, Matrix

Desmond Murray is an award-winning hairdresser. Throughout his career, Desmond has constantly pushed himself to achieve new heights and as a result is now being recognised for his dedication, passion and creative work in both hairdressing and photography.



Already housed securely in British Hairdressing Awards ‘Hall Of Fame’ in recognition of his award-winning hair artistry, 2009 found Desmond accepting an additional award from the British Hairdressing Awards citing him Men's Hairdresser of the Year. This was followed by an international award from the A.I.P.P. which named Desmond Murray's Avant Garde Collection of the Year’. With many more awards under his belt, it's an accolade not only for his hairdressing skills but his dexterity as an award-winning photographer.

Errol Douglas MBE

CEO & Founder, Errol Douglas London

With over 40 years' experience in the industry, Errol has become globally recognised, with a host of awards and accolades, including two international hairdressing awards. Errol also holds the prestigious title of Patron of Honour for the Fellowship of British Hairdressing—one of only four other hair stylists ever chosen to receive it. Whether on stage, behind the scenes at a shoot, educating, or acting as an ambassador, Errol translates his passion and dedication into showcasing the best of British hairdressing.

Gina Conway

Owner, Gina Conway Salons and Spas

Gina Conway boasts 38 years in hairdressing and nearly 25 years in business. Originally from California, her core values centre around natural products and providing a wellness escape for her customers and team. Her multi-award winning salon and spa is famous for its American style customer service and environmental ethics. Gina’s outlook toward people's personal brand means that she helps create women's looks through careful consultation and listening skills. Featuring curated product selections chosen with the earth in mind, that promote wellbeing, her beauty brands are based on the power of plants and have sustainability at their core.

Josh Wood

Founder, hair brand Josh Wood Colour & Owner, Josh Wood Atelier

Josh Wood is Founder of Josh Wood Colour. Wood’s genius at creating perfect hair colour has made him one of the most sought-after colourists in the world. His vision and technical ability with colour, along with his heart in his Holland Park Atelier, has allowed him to shape the global beauty landscape for over three decades. Josh was appointed Wella Professionals Global Color Visionary in 2021 and is an Executive Board Member for the British Beauty Council.



“I believe hair colour is fundamental to how we feel about ourselves. Everybody deserves the best quality, expert-created hair colour – wherever they are," Josh Wood

Karen Williams

Fashion and lifestyle stylist, presenter & Marie Claire UK contributor

Karen Williams started off her career as a successful magazine Fashion & Beauty Editor back in the 90s. She has been freelance for over 15 years. Beyoncé & David Beckham are amongst those she has styled. Karen’s vibrant, passionate personality has led her to co-host a makeover series on Channel 5 and Netflix. More recently she hosted her very own purposeful online #findyourfabulous event, covering everything from fashion, fitness, beauty and wellness. She presents regular fashion slots on This Morning and reviews beauty, fashion & lifestyle products on Instagram.

Katie Thomas

Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. She covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She joined the Marie Claire digital team in 2018, having previously sat on the beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She's obsessed with skincare, loves low-maintenance hair and wears more jewellery than the late Queen.

Lisa Oxenham

Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire UK

An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa Oxenham is one of the world's top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing, Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.

Lisa Farrall

Global Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Creative Collective

Lisa has worked on some of the biggest sets with the biggest stars in the world. As a session stylist she has created iconic looks working with Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, to name a few. She is the texture expert for Wicked and was a judge on TV’s The Big Blow-Out alongside fellow judge Sam McKnight MBE and makes regular TV appearances for her expertise and advice.



When not with a music artist she can be seen on set driving campaigns or on stage giving masterclasses globally, while still finding time to mentor and push forward the next generation of hairstylists. She launched WIG London in 2016 to help make salons equal, creating a safe place to educate and provide products and services for all hair types.

Loretta De Feo

Founder, DIZZIAK

Loretta De Feo describes herself as "a Londoner with massive hair & a deep-rooted understanding." She created her brand DIZZIAK in 2018 because she needed it. With five different textures to her hair, she couldn't find a conditioner that wasn't too heavy or too weak. After wasting so much money on buying every single hair product while growing up, De Feo knows a good conditioner when she sees one.

Lorraine Dublin

Celebrity Hairdresser

Dubbed the ‘Hair Doctor’ by American TV personality Lala Anthony, celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin is passionate about making all her clients look (and feel) A list – celebrity or not. Her 20 years’ experience in the industry has allowed her to build up an enviable list of clients including Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, Thandie Newton and Sean Paul to name but a few.



Her extensive training means she is able to work comfortably with all hair types and has led her work to be published in titles such as VOGUE, Stylist, Black Hair, Sports Illustrated, Forbes and Wonderland amongst others.

Lorraine Naughton

Managing Director, OB-1 Hair & Inside Outside

With over 21 years of diverse experience in the dynamic world of hair, Lorraine has dedicated her career to nurturing creativity and innovation within the industry. Her journey has encompassed salon ownership, mentoring and the development of an award-winning sustainable salon. Throughout, Lorraine's driving force has been a deep-rooted passion for artistic expression and professional growth. "I am unwaveringly committed to empowering individuals and businesses in the hair world, dedicated to elevate the industry & the salons in it. My mission is to work with salons to not only strive but succeed."

Luke Hersheson

CEO, Hershesons

Growing up with Daniel as his father, Luke’s lifelong love of all things hair began at the age of four. A full-time stylist by the time he was 19, he went on to make a name for himself as a leading session stylist, working for the biggest fashion designers in the game, as well as the likes of American, British, French and Italian Vogue.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential names in hair, the vision, ingenuity and passion he shares with his father, means that Hershesons is now the go-to, aspirational brand for women from all corners of the globe. To this day, he believes that, seen through the right eyes, so-called limits are merely limitless possibilities - everyone can have great hair.

Madeleine Spencer

Beauty Journalist, Broadcaster and Make-up Artist

Madeleine Spencer is a journalist and broadcaster who has contributed to titles including Grazia, Glamour, InStyle, The Independent, The Evening Standard, and Stylist, as well as offering commentary for the BBC, Sky News, and ITV. She is keen on exploring the significance beauty rituals, products, and memories have on people from different walks of life, and enters into conversation on the topic with guests on her podcast, Beauty Full Lives.

Michael Douglas

Hair Stylist, Mdlondon

Michael started his career in 1989 and quickly advanced to teaching hairdressing for Wella in London. During the 90’s and 00s Michael worked on fashion weeks around the world, working with celebrities and supermodels. In 2003 he got his break on television with his own show called the Stylistic, and with the launch of his own production company, made his way onto BBC 1s The One Show as a regular on screen contributor.

Michael has consulted for all the major hair and beauty houses throughout his career including L’Oréal, PG Beauty, Coty, Wella and has now launched his very own Hair Tools company MDLONDON, while supporting and collaborating with his favourite brands.

Millie Kendall OBE

CEO, British Beauty Council

CEO of the British Beauty Council, retail maven and brand creator, Millie Kendall has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman, L’Occitane and Ruby & Millie. Having worked with the UK’s leading retailers, Millie has been creating and marketing beauty brands for the past 30 year's. Millie was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her services to the cosmetic industry, and an OBE in 2022 for services to the hair and beauty industry.

Mimi Koné

Founder, Mimi et Mina

Mimi moved to London in 2014 and launched Mimi et Mina in 2015, offering a premium salon experience to women with textured hair. She saw the huge gap in the hair industry and decided to launch an e-commerce offering high quality hair extensions. Building the business from scratch, she has featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Glamour magazines. Mimi is also a hair stylist that has worked with celebrities such as Eve, Sabrina Elba, Lolly Adefope, Sarah Jane Crawford and been featured on BBC and CBS.

Naomi Brooks

Salon Owner & Educator

Naomi Brooks is a hairdresser and salon owner with more than 20 years within the industry. She has become a guru for her knowledge of Afro and textured hair including natural and protective styling techniques due to the work she and the team produce at her salon, The Hair Sanctuary. Naomi became an educator after being sought out for her expertise and launched the much-needed The Hair Sanctuary Training Group, teaching the foundations of and specialised hair care for Afro and textured hair.

Neil Moodie

Session Hairstylist & Founder, Neil Moodie Studio

Neil is considered as one of the top British session hairstylists of his generation. Working over three decades in the fashion industry he is a regular Vogue contributor with over 50 global Vogue covers to his name. Neil has been an international ambassador for Aveda, Bumble & bumble., plus co-founder of Windle and Moodie.

He opened his salon Neil Moodie Studio in June 2022, in the heart of Spitalfields Market and he is currently UK&I Ambassador for Pureology.

Nia Pettitt

Owner, The Curl Bar London

Nia is owner of The Curl Bar London and is passionate about empowering women to love their waves, curls and coils! "If I am not pampering curls at The Curl Bar London, then I am creating content on my social channels @NiaTheLight sharing my love for travels, self-love and womanhood."

Olivia Rose

HMUA & Content Creator