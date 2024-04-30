When it comes to hair styling, there’s more choice than ever. Whether you’re balayaging at the salon, toning at home or in a long term relationship with your hair straighteners we can’t stop doing things to our hair and with increased styling, bleaching and colouring comes an increased chance of damage. Luckily, brands have really stepped up the hair treatment game and now it’s not just the one-size-fits-all masks that we used to see.

Now we have serums, sprays, waters and oils to help us keep our hair thriving. Here are the products that the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judges deem the best treatments for your locks.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is formed of a host of industry pros from professional hairdressers and salon owners to journalists, content creators and hair experts to ensure that all products are thoroughly put through their paces.

Here are the best treatments of 2024 according to our judging panel…

Best Strengthening Treatment

Kérastase Première Decalcifying Repairing Pre-Shampoo Treatment £55.65 at Lookfantastic

Washing our hair feels like the solution to bad hair days, right? Well what if we told you that washing your hair can also be a cause of said bad hair days; it doesn’t bear thinking about it, does it?

The issue is that hard, mineral-filled water can leave hair looking dull and limp over time - just think about what your kettle looks like if you haven’t descaled it in a while and then think about it when you finally do and it’s all shiny again. Well, think of this pre-shampoo treatment from Kérastase as your descaler, but way more chic. It helps to counteract the damage hard water does to our hair. “I really liked the results of this product, the hair was visibly healthier and stronger,” says judge and Hair Stylist Adam Reed.

Highly Commended:

FFØR Re:Bond

Best Intensive Repair Treatment

“The science behind this mask is 10/10,” said judge and Beauty Broadcaster Keeks Reid. “It goes deeper than any other bond repair product and so is perfect for chemically and mechanically damaged hair.” If this is the first you’re hearing about K18 then prepare to have your mind blown. While most bond repair products are effective at filling broken bonds on the outer layer of the hair strand, K18 works at a molecular level far beyond the cuticle repairing from the core of the hair. So while it doesn’t feel like the biggest, thickest or most dense mask, it’s packed with the most science - small but absolutely mighty.

Highly Commended:

amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask

Best Treatment for Thinning/Hair Loss

So much regarding hair loss and thinning is centred around the health of the scalp, so of course it makes sense that a brand renowned for their skincare prowess has created a standout serum. “This is really impressive from The Ordinary!” says judge and Marie Claire UK's Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor and she’s not wrong.

The formula is stacked with peptide technologies alongside a series of plant-based extracts and caffeine to support hair growth that is thicker and stronger. The lightness of the serum means it’s great for even the finest hair and can be used daily without leaving you feeling like you want to wash your hair.

Highly Commended:

Virtue Flourish Density Booster

Best Clarifying Scalp Treatment

Looking to degunk your scalp? Judge and Hair Stylist Michael Douglas is a huge fan of the ingredients in this scalp-targeting spray. Borrowing from skincare science, it contains a triple-acid complex of BHAs, AHAs, and PHAs to break down grease, grime and product build-up. Simply spray on before washing hair and allow it to gently exfoliate away before cleansing your hair and scalp for your most detoxifying hair wash yet - dry shampoo fans, this is a need not a want.

Highly Commended:

Aveda Scalp Solutions Exfoliating Scalp Treatment

Best Nourishing Scalp Treatment

Hair Proud Scalp & Hair Revival – Leave-in Scalp & Hair Moisturiser £8.95 at Beauty Bay

Few products work effectively for the hair and scalp - it’s hard to do both well, especially in a treatment, but luckily this moisturiser achieves just that. It’s super lightweight and suitable for even the finest hair to not only hydrate strands but also soothe itchy scalps. If you have thicker, textured hair and wear your hair in protective styles, this is an ideal spray to restore the scalp's microbiome in between styles. Oh, and the biotin in the formula is key for replenishing damaged hair structure too.

Highly Commended:

Philip Kingsley Overnight Scalp Barrier Serum

Best Scalp Treatment for Hair Growth

Possibly the most luxe scalp saviour but boy is it also effective. Powered by TFC8, the trademark breakthrough ingredient you can only find in Augustinus Bader products, this lightweight serum encourages fuller-looking hair by strengthening strands from the root. It reduces shedding and keeps the scalp pH-balanced for optimum conditions for healthy hair growth too.

Highly Commended:

Hair Gain Scalp Foam

Best Intensive Hair Mask

We no longer have time for masks that feel like you’re applying heavy cream to your strands, with masks like this from Virtue on the market our expectations are now sky-high. Not many masks come with better groundbreaking beauty tech from Virtue.

It relies on its exclusive complex that includes Alpha Keratin 60ku which exactly mimics the keratin naturally found in hair for the most seamless damage replenishment. “I was very surprised at how effective this treatment was. In just three minutes there was a dramatic result,” said judge Anita Rice, co-founder of Buller and Rice salons.

Highly Commended:

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer

Best Split-End Treatment

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Honey Repairing Serum £9.99 at Boots

A firm favourite of both Shannon Lawlor's and Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas, this serum is an easy way to prolong your inevitable trip to the salon for a trim. “It smells incredible and I love that you can use it on wet and dry hair. It's also so affordable,” says Katie. The formula is blended with acacia honey to smooth hair and make breakage 4x less likely.

Highly Commended:

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Molecular Rinse-Off Serum

Best Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Vichy Dercos Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Sensitive Scalp £13.50 at Lookfantatic

Enriched with skincare powerhouse ingredient salicylic acid, this shampoo is a must-have for troubled scalps. Not only does it prevent dandruff, but it soothes itchy scalps too. Judge and Hair Stylist Paul Percival is a fan, calling it a “very nice shampoo to use.” It’s effective but gentle enough to be used daily. “It has a great clean fragrance and foams up easily,” says Paul, “my scalp and hair felt great after using it.”

Highly Commended:

Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO Soothing Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Best Lash-Care Product

“Fantastic serum, Amazing packaging, Great result,” said judge and Stylist Karen Williams, “my favourite product so far.” Looking at the impressive results this serum yields, it’s easy to see why it’s so loved by the Marie Claire UK judges. It’s been proven to grow lash volume by up to 78% and 98% of consumers saw longer lashes in 12 weeks of use. The formula is enriched with Vitamin B5, green tea extract, and Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, which is an amino acid peptide proven to encourage keratin production.

Highly Commended:

Revitalash Cosmetics RevitaLash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner

Best Brow-Care Product

Mauli Rituals Grow Strong Brow Oil £35 at SpaceNK

Some hair has no trouble growing quickly and uncontrollably, while others need coaxing out - if you find your brow hair falling into the latter category, a regular swipe of a brow oil or serum will aid growth. This winner from Mauli Rituals consists of organic jojoba, organic argan, sesame and castor oils to promote thickness in new growth and extracts of brahmi, bhringraj and amla to help with shine. The antioxidant properties of vitamin E and rosemary extract also help keep brow hair super strong.

Highly Commended:

Chāmpo Pitta Brow Serum