I’ve spent months tracking the biggest bob trends—but the 'supermodel bob' may just be the best yet

I’m sure it comes as no surprise to hear, I’m yet to meet a bob hairstyle I’m not a fan of. The classic cropped cut has been trending for well over a year now but, as a new celeb or influencer chops their locks practically weekly, it’s pretty clear we're near close to being bored of it. “The bob has remained a classic for decades because it suits nearly everyone and can be tailored to fit any personal style or occasion,” says Darren Fowler, Founder of Fowler35 and Kérastase Expert, when I quiz him on the bob’s enduring power. “What keeps it fresh and current however is how easily it can be reinterpreted,” he adds.

And, its latest interpretation (coming off the back of the popularity around the flicked-out bob and the crob cut), the supermodel bob, may just be my favourite yet. Featuring soft waves, supersized volume and an ultra-glossy finish, it’s the ultimate bob for if you want a hair style that looks expensive. No wonder it’s a favourite look for short-haired celebrities on the red carpet, from Zendaya to Hailey Bieber. Want to find out how to re-create the luxe look yourself? Fowler also answered all your questions about the trending style as well as shared his tips on how to create the look at home. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the supermodel bob…

So, what is the supermodel bob?

“The supermodel bob has become one of the hairstyles of the moment,” says Fowler. “What sets this bob apart is its big, glamorous waves, bouncy volume, and that glossy, almost liquid-like shine. I love this look because it’s effortlessly chic and versatile, while still allowing hair health to take centre stage.”

“If you’re looking to get the supermodel bob, ask your stylist for a bob that’s layered for movement and volume, with a soft wave throughout. The key is to maintain volume at the roots without losing the softness at the ends,” he says.

“Also, don’t forget to ask for a glossing treatment—this is essential for that glossy, supermodel finish! Many people think gloss treatments are only for colour-treated hair, but that’s not the case at all. They can be done on any hair, regardless of colour. One of my favourite treatments is a clear gloss, like the in-salon Kérastase Fusio-Dose Shine Treatment, which delivers that high-shine, reflective look without adding colour.”

Supermodel bob inspiration

With a subtle wave and mega root lift, Elsa’s supermodel bob is elegant yet effortless.

For a more polished look, introduce a sharp side parting like Kelly.

Tighter curls like this will give a more playful look.

Add dimension to your supermodel bob, like Demi, with soft highlights.

Don’t forget to set your bob with a strong hold hairspray to maintain lift and shape.

How to style the supermodel bob

“To style this look at home, start by applying a light heat protection. Heat protection is key since this style often involves blow-drying or curling, and keeping your hair healthy is crucial for that glossy, supermodel finish,” says Fowler. “Then layer with mousse for volume. Blow-dry using a round brush to create soft waves and lift at the roots. One of my top tricks is flipping your hair upside down while blow-drying for added volume at the crown.”

To finish, apply a smoothing treatment. "I always recommend using the Kérastase Elixir Ultime to smooth the hair and add that final glossy touch. It’s one of my favourite products because it delivers both shine and strength, keeping the supermodel bob looking fresh and healthy,” reveals Fowler.

“For second-day hair, dry shampoo is your best friend! It absorbs oil at the roots and adds volume without needing to re-style the entire look. Just a quick spritz and your bob is back to full, bouncy glory.”