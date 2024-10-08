When I want my hair to have that post-salon gloss, this one high-street range delivers every single time

Anything that promises shinier hair, I'm all for it. That's why when I first tried the Glycolic Gloss range from L'Oréal Paris Elvive, I was immediately sold. You see, L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss products promise exactly that—and the routine delivers. If my hair feels drab or needs a pick-me-up, this well-priced range of products are the first thing I turn to, and I know several beauty editors who agree.

Trust me, if you feel like your hair needs a zhuzh and you're in between trips to the salon, then this routine might just be the ticket. (Although, individually, the products are also great—including delivering on the best shampoos, best conditioners and best hair gloss treatments out there). Here's everything I love about L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss and my results.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Routine Formula

There are four products in the range: shampoo, conditioner, lamination treatment and leave-in serum. Each works together to give dull hair an immediate shine, but you can also use individual products separately if you don't want to use the entire range. Each product contains—unsurprisingly—glycolic acid, which helps to exfoliate the scalp and can temporarily sit in the fibres of your hair to add strength and improve shine.

Now, it's important to point out that glycolic acid in hair treatments isn't necessarily new. It's been used in iconic products from brands like Redken and Kérastase. That being said, I genuinely enjoy using all of the products in the range, but a particular favourite is the Elvive Glycolic Gloss 5 Minute Lamination Treatment. I much prefer this to other lamellar waters because it's a lot easier to use. The formula comes out of the bottle with a creamy conditioner consistency but when applied almost goes to a slight foam, like a shampoo. Whereas lamellar waters are a thin watery consistency and I find are difficult to measure how much I'm applying.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Routine Results

On the days when I just want my hair to look glossy and feel soft, I know this routine will deliver. My hair is straight and fine but I have quite a lot of it, and I don't dye it anymore. Because of this, I find I don't get that post-dye high shine that I used to—and I really miss that.

While I can't say this lives up to that quite so much, it comes pretty close. Since trying this range earlier this year when it launched, I've been using the system about once a week to inject that glossiness into my hair, and it's made my at-home blowout—using the ghd Duet Blowdry—far more elevated.

Before using L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Routine

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

After using L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Shampoo £6.49 (was £12.99) at Amazon If you want to deeply cleanse your scalp but hate a hardcore clarifying shampoo then try this. It works brilliantly to exfoliate the scalp, removing grime and product build-up without it feeling drying or overly squeaky on the scalp. I don't use this every time I shampoo, but when I'm in need of a good wash then this is what I reach for.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Conditioner £6.49 (was £12.99) at Amazon I don't find this one as deeply hydrating as other hair masks, but that's not what I use this for. I use this when I want a real shine boost, if I'm straightening it for example. Use this on rotation in your routine with a super-hydrating mask as well.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss 5 Minute Lamination Treatment £7.99 (was £15.99) at Amazon This product is where the magic really happens, it doesn't seem like it when you apply but my hair feels instantly softer after the five minutes is up and I've rinsed it out. A brush glides through it post-hair wash and it looks glossy without much styling effort needed. It's a staple in my routine now. It lasts a good while, too, because you don't need much of it to make a difference.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum £7.99 (was £15.99) at Amazon Last but by no means least is the leave-in serum, which, besides being a great product is a beautiful sparkling pink in the bottle. It's such a brilliant finishing product; giving hair a gorgeous shine and keeping flyaways at bay. You don't need much of this so start small with your pump (remember: you can add but you can't take away) and really work it into your hands before smoothing into ends and mid-lengths.