Thin hair? These haircuts will help you get the most out of your strands

A good haircut will suit your hair’s texture and thickness, as well as the level of styling your lifestyle allows for day-to-day. But the best haircuts for thin hair, specifically? These clever cuts can actually create the illusion of thicker hair on those who don’t have a lot of it to work with, ranging from shorter bob hairstyles to hairstyles for long hair.

For those who want a new haircut to zhush a sparser head of hair, we tapped into the knowledge of three hairdressers who have explained the need-to-knows to help you choose the right one for you. We've also handpicked celebrity haircuts that make great choices for thin hair—though not all of them have thin hair themselves, their cuts lend themselves well to thin hair. But first...

What's the difference between thin hair and fine hair?

The terms are often used interchangeably, but having thin hair is not to be confused with fine hair. While the two can go hand in hand, when we refer to thin hair we are talking about the amount of hair, rather than the thickness of individual strands (which can be fine, medium, or thick). Just as it's possible to have fine hair and a lot of it, it's also possible to have thick strands but a sparser head of hair overall.

What's the best way to style thin hair?

As well as a clever cut, the key to styling thin or thinning hair is to add just the right amount of volume and in the right place. “Never put lots of volume on fine hair, as this makes it look thinner,” says Joel Goncalves, senior stylist at Nicola Clarke at John Frieda. “Apply volume to the crown area, as this gives the illusion of volume [throughout].”

A must in your hair styling arsenal of the best products for thin hair is a good volumiser, be it a spray or a mousse. “Both should be applied through the root area only so as not to weigh down the mid-lengths, and be dried in with a hair dryer slowly and on medium heat,” says Scott Ade, senior hair stylist at Larry King. "Take your time and concentrate on drying the roots with lift and movement—if the roots are flat the rest of your hair will be, too."

We’ve rounded up the best celebrity cuts to inspire your look below, but Ava Holland, artistic director at Gielly Green, says the hairstyle archives of Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and the Olsen twins are good examples of styling thin hair. “They have all had every length of hair you could have but the one thing they all do to it is add a wave,” she tells us. The key is making the most of natural texture, or adding it in. "Adding a wave or movement gives the illusion of more hair. It can be done neat or beachy; bouncy or just [teased] at the roots."

The best haircuts for thin hair to inspire you

1. Blunt bob

Regardless of how short the length, blunt bob hairstyles, where the hair is all chopped to the same length with uniform ends, can make the overall style look thicker.

2. Subtle layering

At the other end of the scale, subtle layering can create the look of more hair. This is particularly true when the hair is styled with texture, such as loose waves, giving the impression of a thicker head of hair—texture sprays are great for hair that struggles to hold such styling.

3. Fringe

Your hairdresser can discuss if a fringe will work with your hair before you actually go for the chop, but it could really work in your favour, whether it's a feathered full fringe or curtain bangs. "I find adding a fringe can make fine hair look fuller and thicker, though it does depend on the hairline," Holland confirms.

4. Long pixie cut or 'bixie'

A pixie cut that's kept long on top or a pixie bob—aptly nicknamed the "bixie"—can really bolster the look of thinner hair. A little clever layering here can also really work in your favour with these short hairstyles.

5. Buzz cut

A timeless option and one of the best short haircuts for thin hair that can be seriously flattering—not to mention that requires very little styling effort day to day—is an ultra-short buzzcut.

6. Curly bob

Curly hair types have the bonus of natural volume, which can be used to your advantage if yours is on the thin side—and a curly bob is seriously on trend for 2023.

7. Long and layered

If you've grown your hair out but want it to look thicker, some layering, combined with texture, movement, and some lift at the roots can really make the hair look fuller.

