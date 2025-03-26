Want super glossy, glowy hair? Hair bronzing is the key to sun-kissed strands for spring

When it comes to the best hair colours of 2025, we’ve seen a huge shift towards more low-maintenance, natural-looking tones and techniques. From eco-blonde to chestnut teddy bronde, the most popular hair colours for spring are all about soft, natural-looking dimension with an abundance of warmth. And now there’s a new trend about to take off as we move into sunshine season: hair bronzing.

“Hair bronzing is the idea of adding different golden slices to the hair,” explains L’Oréal Professionnel UK Colour Editorial Ambassador, Zoe Irwin. “The effect is similar to the colour palette of bronzing in make-up—caramels, butterscotches, terracottas. These colours have a very flattering effect on the hair and can be adjusted really well to both brunettes and blondes.”

And beyond just adding a beautiful sun-kissed glow, hair bronzing can enhance dimension, texture and volume to give strands a luminous, contoured effect—much like a great bronzer can do for your face. Whether styled in relaxed waves or worn sleek and polished, hair bronzing promises a radiant, effortless glow perfect for the sunnier months ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about it…

What is hair bronzing?

“Hair bronzing is all about creating that warm, sunlit glow in the hair. Think of it like the way skin catches the sun in summer, but for your strands,” explains hair stylist and Owner and Creative Director of Hare & Bone, Sam Burnett. Both Zoe and Sam agree that the key to hair bronzing is all about those rich and delicious warm tones. “After seasons of cooler tones and high-maintenance blondes, clients are craving warmth, radiance, and that healthy, post-holiday shine. Hair bronzing blends golden, caramel, and amber tones to add richness, depth, and a natural, sun-kissed effect,” says Sam.

And while hair bronzing does suit everyone, it might be of particular interest if you have fine hair or hair that doesn’t hold volume well. “Hair bronzing has a very reflective effect and will contour the hair,” explains Zoe. “Just like a facial bronzer adds dimension and contour to the face, hair bronzing can add texture and volume to the hair, especially when people wear relaxed styles.”

How is hair bronzing achieved?

While there are various techniques involved in hair bronzing to achieve that multi-dimensional finish—usually softly lightening the hair or using freehand techniques to add a natural lift where the light would hit and some smudging at the roots—glossing techniques are really key to this trend.

“I would use some deeper glosses at the root and on the lighter pieces of hair, I would mimic golden bronzing tones that have a high level of reflection,” explains Zoe. “The dimension created from using lightening and then glazing and toning creates a very sheer colour and helps the hair to gain a bronzed, strobe-like effect. This you can maintain by returning to the salon and having glosses put over the top.”

While different colourists will have different techniques, Sam stresses that to nail that hair bronzed effect, it’s all about blending and multi-dimensional tones. “It’s that seamless transition between the shades that creates warmth and radiance and keeps the look low-maintenance and lived-in,” he explains.

Hair bronzing inspiration

Ready for a hair glow-up? Ahead, some of our favourite hair bronzing looks to inspire your next colour appointment.

Hair bronzing is all about adding shape and sun-kissed tones to hair, and that's exactly what Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's style does with its face-framing blonde highlights and warm chestnut tones.

When it comes to glow, I don't think that Eiza Gonzalez's bronzed and bouncy blowout can be rivalled.

Proving that brunettes can be just as bright as blondes, Chrissy Teigen's warm style is illuminated with honey highlights to boost shine and luminosity.

Embracing the colour techniques that our experts discussed—brighter balayage and darker root smudging—Lily James's glam colour creates so much volume and dimension.

I love the contrast between Rita Ora's sunshine blonde tones and the deep bronzed roots, which add so much movement to her style.

Emilia Clarke's sunshine style has a real lived-in '90s appeal with its honey highlights, effortless waves, and peeks of warm brunette throughout.

Soft and subtle but undeniably radiant, Daisy Edgar-Jones's teddy brunette style is spliced with warm golden tones to add so much glow.

The best products to maintain hair bronzing at home

"Colour upkeep is extremely important," explains Zoe. She recommends looking out for products that are specifically formulated to maintain colour to ensure that your hair bronzing remains bright and lustrous.