Crème brûlée hair looks just as delicious as it sounds—here's what to ask for in the salon

As a beauty editor, you have to do a lot to get my attention when it comes to hair trends—primarily due to the sheer number of them that continue to appear. But one surefire way to secure my appreciation is to name a trend after food. Case in point? Crème Brûlée hair, which as a major foodie, reeled me in instantly with its name; the visuals evoke creamy, smooth, warm hues akin to the delicious dessert. But what exactly is this trend, and how does it differ from others that are similar?

What is Crème Brûlée hair?

While there are different iterations of the trend, this is largely one for the blondes.

"Blonde Brûlée hair is a warm, caramel toffee-toned blonde that has the perfect mix of golden and amber tones, creating a soft, sun-kissed glow. It gives off a rich finish without being too harsh," explains Jason Collier, key opinion leader at Jerome Russell Bblonde.

"It’s a sandy blonde root with creamy, biscuit blondes throughout," adds Hannah G, Colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "[It's] the perfect balance of creaminess and warmth, creating a very expensive old money colour."

If you need visual references, Hannah says that for her, Lily-Rose Depp does this colour perfectly. Others who've done it beautifully include Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Who does this trend suit?

If you're already blonde, chances are this will suit you. But for anyone who's yet to take the leap, Hannah says you're also in luck: "This colour has a version that suits everyone, depending on your colouring, eyes and features, and whether you want to go more creamy or for more warm/ beige tones."

Part of the reason Jason loves this trend so much is because of its versatility, meaning "you can create a bespoke hue," no matter who you are. "For example, it can have more golden or honey tones, or it can lean into a deeper bronze shade."

He adds: "Blonde Brûlée looks great on anyone with a warm or neutral undertone in their skin. It complements fair to medium skin tones too, and if you’ve got darker or olive skin, it can still pop with the right mix of highlights to bring out those richer toffee tones in the hair."

What should you ask for at the salon?

"You should ask for a glossy, dimensional colour," says Hannah. "Crème brûlée has depth and shine." Take the following pictures with you for reference.

As mentioned, if you are already blonde, this will be a quicker journey for you, but you can certainly make it work if your hair isn't already light. It may just be more of a process, and you'll need to work closely with your stylist to find the right shade.

Luckily though, once you have the crème brûlée effect, "it doesn't require much upkeep, and you'll be able to stretch any salon appointments with at-home touch-ups," according to Jason.

The best crème brûlée hair inspo

A post shared by r.e.m.beauty (@r.e.m.beauty) A photo posted by on

Ariana Grande's Wicked media tour has seen her sport a gorgeously warm, golden blonde.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) A photo posted by on

Beyonce's rich honey blonde hues are so gorgeous and flattering, with great depth.

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) A photo posted by on

Zara Larsson is another A-lister who does the trend well.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Look to Lily-Rose Depp for the ultimate inspo; take this pic to your stylist!

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Addison Rae also has this look down; her glossy waves work perfectly with the colour of her hair.