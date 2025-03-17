You heard it here first, 'butter biscuit blonde' is *the* hair colour update to make for spring—here's the proof

The weather is warming up, and it's time for our hair and make-up to reflect that joyful burst of spring. While the never-ending cold months saw us opt for more icy, cool shades, now we're seeking something with a little more warmth. Of course, the more wintery and autumnal deep shades will always prevail in the UK (where the sun is temperamental); lighter and more lived-in tones are what we are looking towards at the moment. Enter, butter biscuit blonde.

This hue is captivating and oh-so-easy to achieve. Its warm yet not overly bright tone means that it is suitable for every skin tone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is butter biscuit blonde?

Think of a biscuit, rich yet delicious, with warm and sunny flecks across it. Butter biscuit blonde whisks together gold and dimensional warm tones in perfect ratios. Layla Smith, KEVIN.MURPHY Educator describes it as, "This is a mouthwatering transition season shade to indulge in. It's warm shades paired seamlessly with a slightly darker root for an intensely tasty grow-out experience."

We are seeing more and more celebrities opt for this more lived-in and low-maintenance style. Natasa Brajović at Andrew Jose says, "It sits between light honey blonde and soft caramel blonde, creating a soft, sun-kissed effect. It’s slightly deeper and more natural-looking than brighter platinum or icy blondes, with a balance of warm and neutral undertones."

A post shared by JAMES PLAIN HAIR (@jamesplainhair) A photo posted by on

How to achieve it

A post shared by beautybykam (@_beautybykd_) A photo posted by on

Now, of course, this isn't your standard blonde, but a gorgeous blend of different hues, with flecks that reflect beautifully in the light to give a high shine and healthy look. Natasa has this technique down to a science, saying, "A skilled colourist will typically use a combination of balayage, babylights, and face-framing highlights to create this soft, dimensional blonde. The key is starting with a slightly deeper root and layering in honey-beige tones for a seamless, natural finish. Since this look grows out beautifully, it requires less maintenance than high-lift blondes."

It's obviously a celebrity favourite, with Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, and Amanda Seyfried all rocking the colour. Natasa believes the rise in popularity of the colour is because "the richness of Butter Biscuit Blonde gives hair dimension and warmth without looking too brassy. It’s also lower maintenance than cooler-toned or high-contrast blondes, making it ideal for those who want a natural yet polished look."

A post shared by HAIR • BY • SUZI • ANGELINA (@hair.by.suzi) A photo posted by on

How to maintain the colour?

A post shared by JESS HOLLERY HAIR (@jesshollery_hair) A photo posted by on

Using less bleach means preserving the health of the hair, but there are ways to go above and beyond to optimise the look of your colour, maximising on shine. K18 Hair's in-salon Repair Service is a great option to help fortify the hair. Heather King, K18 Hair ambassador and award-winning stylist at Ena Salon, says that it will "ensure that your hair is in the best condition before (with the mist) and after (with the mask) the colour application process. After the colour service, you can maintain your hair's health and shine at home by using K18 Hair's Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask once a week." The brand's oil is also a wonder at nourishing ends that have been treated with colour.