These are the only new hair launches experts say are genuinely worth your time

Just when you think that hair innovation has reached its peak, brands are finding creative ways to step up with formulas delivering fresh solutions to age-old beauty problems and discovering transformational new formulas.

For this year's Marie Claire UK Hair Awards, our panel of expert judges tested hundreds of products across our Wash & Care, Colour, Styling, Sustainability, Tools & Accessories and New to Market categories to create a definitive edit of the best in hair.

With so many new launches in the New to Market category, we turned to our judges to find out the need to know brands and products—here are the winners.

Best Innovation: Service

Winner: The Hair Consult

Feeling overwhelmed by the amount of choice there is of hair products and don’t really know where to start for your hair type and concerns? Enter, The Hair Consult. This website is a hair haven manned by experts to help you create a bespoke routine. You can watch in-depth hair how-tos, have a virtual consultation and shop directly from the platform easily.

The bespoke virtual consultations connect you to top hair experts for face-to-face assessments when an extra trip to the salon is not an option. You’ll get recommendations for optimum hair health and guidance on the most suitable haircare products and styles—think of it as your hair’s new best friend.

Winner: L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod4

Heat and health sound like the biggest contrast but the combination is elite in the Steampod and with the latest iteration it has only got better. “It's a brilliant product,” said judge. Charlotte Mensah. “It works particularly well on Afro-textured hair too.” The steam leaves all hair types with a mirror-like finish and injects the hair with moisture as it styles. Thanks to the three removable combs, you can tailor the styling experience. The outer casing (which can be removed) allows for creating effortless waves, even if you normally find curling with a straightener super hard.

Highly Commended: Remington PROluxe You Adaptive Hot Brush

Best Innovation: Treatment

Winner: Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

Living Proof is always at the epicentre of hair science, and this little bottle is big on new tech. Most bonding products address two bond types found in hair, but Living Proof has gone beyond with its Triple Bond Complex. This includes a breakthrough, patent-pending molecule to construct a 3D network within strands, fortifying their strength by building new bonds, which makes damaged hair look and feel like new. It’s perfect for hair that has been compromised by bleaching, chemical treatments and excess styling.

Highly Commended: Kérastase Symbiose Intensive Anti-Dandruff Cellular Night Serum

Best Innovation: Wash & Care

Winner: We Are Concentrate No Added Water Shampoo and Conditioner

Washing our hair is the most water-intensive part of looking after our strands, from what’s in the bottle to how much we use to rinse, but what if it didn't have to be? This brand adds no water in the production process and uses an in-house manufacturing method called a ‘closed loop water system’ to make this duo in a super-sustainable way. The duo contains aloe vera, coconut, papaya, guava and shea butter for strengthened and smoothed hair from root to tip. Plus, thanks to the highly concentrated formula you only need a marble-sized amount of each product for your whole wash routine.

Highly Commended: Beauty Pie Renewed Density Anti Hair-Loss Ampoules

Winner: Bellissima Italia

From the innovation of the Diffon Supreme Hot Air Diffuser to the high-tech performance of the Steam Elixir, the Bellissima Italia range of tools have entered the hair-tool chat with serious clout. With two product ranges to choose from—Prestige and Performance—you have a wide choice of tools to create whatever style you desire, whether that’s sleek and straight or voluminous curls and bouncy blow dries. Judge, Neil Moodie was particularly taken by the diffuser. “I really like this product,” he said. “I love that it's specifically for curly hair. I don’t think I've ever seen anything like this before. Bravo!”

Best New Brand: Wash & Care

Winner: ARKIVE

Renowned hairdresser Adam Reed created ARKIVE for a better haircare experience and to make a difference to your head, both physically and mentally. The range is capsular to serve all hair types and styling needs without faff but with plentiful sensorial experience. From the thoughtful fragrances to the refined formulas, the products form a top-to-toe routine at an affordable price point, plus they are all vegan and cruelty-free.

Highly Commended: Function of Beauty

Best New Product: Styling

Winner: Hairstory Hair Oil

Hairstory is a brand known for its innovative formulas, so the fact this product is the first launch since 2018, you know it’s going to be a hair treat. This oil did not disappoint. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose product, suitable for all hair types and textures, Hair Oil will treat dry, damaged or stressed hair. It helps to transform brittle to supple, dull to lustrous and calms frizz. The formula includes argan, evening primrose and jojoba oils for a combo of nourishing ingredients. Thanks to the combination of ingredients, the oil is perfect for the hair and scalp and can be used as a pre- or post-wash treatment.

Highly Commended: Monpure Ultralight Healthy Hair Oil

Winner: CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device

“Wow,” said judge, Lorette De Feo, “what a great device.” The CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth device is a home-use treatment which increases energy at a cellular level to power hair cells—truly revolutionary for those tackling hair loss and thinning. You only need a 10-minute session daily for 16 weeks to see visible results. And if you’re worried about how exactly to entertain yourself during your session, the device also comes with built-in headphones where you can connect your mobile device via Bluetooth, so you can sit back and listen to your favourite artist or podcast while letting the LED device do the work.

Highly Commended: Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

Best New Product: Wash & Care

Winner: This Hair Of Mine Hair Serum

This multi-tasking 3-in-1 scalp treatment is a one-step solution in facilitating a healthy and functioning scalp and productive follicle growth cycle. The formula includes, pea peptides to stimulate follicle regeneration, seaweed to better the quality of the scalp with a oxygenating and re-energising process, fruit enzymes to gently exfoliate and prevent product build-up, as well as microbiota-friendly apple stem cells to instantly soothe irritation. The texture is lightweight but nourishing, perfect for your new pre-wash ritual.