The results are in—these are the best hair colour products out there, according to our Hair Awards judges

At-home colour options have come by leaps and bounds over the years, but shopping for the best isn't easy.

For this year's Marie Claire UK Hair Awards (opens in new tab), our panel of expert judges tested hundreds of products across our Wash & Care (opens in new tab), Colour (opens in new tab), Styling (opens in new tab), Sustainability (opens in new tab), Tools & Accessories (opens in new tab) and New to Market (opens in new tab) categories to create a definitive edit of the best in hair.

Our judges have tested the best at-home colour treatments for 2023, and here are the winners...

Best Creative Colour Dye

Winner: Wella Professionals Color Fresh Mask (opens in new tab)

This hair dye blends the worlds of colour and conditioners perfectly. Thanks to botanical oils, hair is left feeling softer, which feels like an anomaly in the colour sphere. The mask offers semi-permanent dye to either revamp colour or switch up your look completely.

“This gave a nice colour, the hair felt good and had lots of shine,” said judge, Sophia Hilton. “I also loved that it’s a mask, so it felt like I was pampering too.” From bold blues and pinks to rich brunettes, there really is something for every colour.

Highly commended: Überliss Bond Sustainer Red Flame (opens in new tab)

Best DIY Colour Product

Winner: Überliss Bond Sustainer Platinum Jasmine (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Überliss Bond Sustainer Platinum Jasmine £19.95 at Beauty Bay (opens in new tab)



Bond repair products are sweeping the hair world right, now so to stand out from the crowd is a true triumph. The Überliss Bonding System contains active ingredients that crosslink with places within the hair fibre to make hair stronger and the Sustainers do so while also aiding hair colour for the most vivid look—a true multi-tasking miracle. The Platinum Jasmine hue is an ideal toner for light/medium blonde shades and contains aloe vera and coconut oil to help maintain unrivalled softness.