The Marie Claire Hair Awards (opens in new tab) are back for the much anticipated 2023 edition. With countless new products on the market, we're here to cut through the noise and tell you which products are really worth their weight in gold.

The skinification of hair this year has everyone talking—everyone seems to want to know whether the viral rosemary oil for hair growth actually works or if a scalp facial is really worth it (there's a serum for that).

Truth be told, we all want a beautifully healthy scalp and strands, but with so many products out there (and a seemingly new one every week that promises to completely transform your hair) it's near on impossible to know which products are worth adding to basket.

And that’s where the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2023 come in.

We take crowning our hair heroes very seriously, so we enlisted the finest leading hair experts to create this years panel of judges (opens in new tab). Our panel has done all the scalp scrubbing, lathering and blow drying to help decide on our winners, bringing you the most effective products on the market right now. Categories include, New to market, Sustainability, Wash & Care, Colour, Styling and Tools & Accessories—so we've got all the bases covered.

Enough of my own excitement (I need to know who's won best curling wand (opens in new tab)), if you're intrigued to see which brands and products have passed the vigorous test, keep scrolling.

How were the winners selected?

With hundreds of products on the market, it’s safe to say our Marie Claire UK Hair Awards are pretty popular. This year, our panel of over 30 high-profile industry experts have had their work cut out for them, with the largest number of products to test to date.

Celebrity hair stylists, editors and trichology experts all trial and test the products to give their honest verdicts—combining their expertise to crown our winners in six different categories.

The winners

After vigorous testing, our panel decided on a winner and highly commended in the six categories below—just click through to see which products have won:

Finding the perfect product for your exact hair type can be difficult. And because we understand that every hair type is different, each category is broken down into sub categories, so everyone can find the finest functioning product for their individual needs.

For example, in the Colour category, we have the best DIY product. Our Styling winners are broken down into Best Blow Dry Product, Best Curl Enhancer, the winning Spilt-End Treatment and many more. Our experts have even chosen the Best Natural Product (so you can be sure it will actually work) and the Best Exfoliating Scalp Treatment.