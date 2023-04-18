Meet the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2023 judges

Each year, the Marie Claire UK team crowns the latest and greatest hair products in our Hair Awards, in a bid to help take the guesswork out of your beauty shopping.

While we're always testing the newest hair products to come out way, for our annual Hair Awards, we recruit leading experts in the haircare industry to share their expertise too. After all, we know it's the best if the experts love it as much as we do.

For the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2023 (opens in new tab) (winners will be announced on Wednesday—mark it in your diaries), we've enlisted the help of some of our go-to experts. From trichology experts to celebrity hairstylists, this years panel certainly know what makes the best conditioner and what hair tools will *actually* transform your hair.

With hundreds of products to test, our panel of judges do all the scalp scrubbing and straightening so you don't have to. Handpicking the winners in over 30 different categories, the 39 judges use their industry knowledge to create a winning list of the highest performing products—AKA, the only ones you are going to need in your bathroom this year.

Let me introduce to you them...

Adam Reed

Hairdresser & Founder, Adam Reed London

Adam (opens in new tab) has been a hairdresser for most of his life, and if he is not in his eponymous East London salon doing hair, he could be found BTS at LFW, on a shoot for one of his clients or traveling the globe sharing his love of hair.

Ally Head

Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor, Marie Claire UK

Ally (opens in new tab) is a leading editor with over five years industry experience and has worked for the likes of Women's Health, Stylist, Glamour, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Refinery 29 and more. Day-to-day she writes news and features, advises on campaigns, SEO, and social strategy, and is always first to volunteer to sweat-test the newest fitness trend or share a measured, expert-led take on current sustainability topics. She’s also a keen presenter, hosting her Decoded Instagram live franchise with some of the biggest names in wellness. Her career highlights? Winning the ‘Spirit of Hearst’ award while working at Women’s Health, and being asked to re-visit City University each year to give insight to current postgrads.

Andrea Thompson

Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK

Andrea Thompson (opens in new tab)is Editor in Chief at UK Marie Claire, which has a combined audience of over 7 million women a month across its channels. She has overseen the brand’s journey to digital-first since 2019 and was recently named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 100 trailblazers for her work highlighting the impact of Covid on gender equality.



Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia and currently sits on the committee of The British Society of Magazine Editors where she looks after Diversity and Inclusion.



At Marie Claire, Andrea oversees content, brand partnerships and campaigns and regularly speaks at events on topics such as sustainability, women's empowerment and diversity. She is passionate about telling the stories of those often marginalised by the mainstream media and oversaw a feature for the title about rape in the Congo that won the title an Amnesty Media Award.

Anne Veck

Owner, Anne Veck Salons

Charismatic, motivating and creative, Anne Veck (opens in new tab) has been described as “One of the most iconic hairdressers in the world” by Hair magazine. She is Creative Director for Anne Veck Limited, Hairdressing Ambassador for the National Hair and Beauty Federation, brand ambassador for Easydry and Green Salon Collective, Fellow with Honours of The Fellowship for British Hairdressing and Alternative Hair Master Educator.

Anne is the consummate show-person, aware of how to create intrigue and drama in her hairdressing platform work world wide. She has won many UK and international awards and she campaigns tirelessly for diversity and sustainability in the salon industry.

Dr Ateh Jewel

Beauty Journalist & Diversity Advocate

Dr Ateh Jewel (opens in new tab)is a multi award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.



Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty. Her award winning blog, jeweltonesbeauty,com, is aimed at men and women with darker skin tones and she is developing her own range of foundation and colour cosmetics for POC. Ateh is particularly interested in the history of beauty and its ability to reflect our cultural values.

Cetera Lamb

Senior Colourist, John Freida Salons

Cetera (opens in new tab) is a bleach and colour transformation expert. When it comes to trends, she enjoys pushes the boundaries as much as she loves working with the everyday woman. Founder of her own magazine, the John Frieda colourist is an expert in all things hair colour.

Charlotte Mensah

Founder, Hair Lounge & Manketti by Charlotte Mensah

Charlotte Mensah (opens in new tab) is an Award-winning hairstylist and the owner and artistic director of the Hair Lounge salon on Portobello Road in Notting Hill. Charlotte is also the founder of the Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil product range and is an inspiration to stylists, business owners and women worldwide.

She trained at the London College of Fashion in the ‘80s, under the guidance of 'The Godfather of British Afro Hairdressing', the late Winston Isaacs. Charlotte has an impressive clientele list which includes Zadie Smith, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Reni Eddo-Lodge, Natalie Dormer, Michaela Coel, Erykah Badu, and Tracee Ellis Ross to name a few.

Daniel Galvin OBE

Founder, Daniel Galvin

Daniel Galvin OBE has played a very special role in the modern hair industry. His approach and innovations have earned him and OBE .In 2003 the Daniel Galvin colour specialist salon in London gave the brand an amazing 9000 square foot flagship. Daniel Galvin (opens in new tab) has delivered luxurious, beautiful colour services to the world of colour and trains his teams to share his incredible philosophy and standards.

Desmond Murray

Artistic director, Matrix

Desmond Murray (opens in new tab) is an award-winning hairdresser. Throughout his career, Desmond has constantly pushed himself to achieve new heights and as a result is now being recognised for his dedication, passion and creative work in both hairdressing and photography.



Already housed securely in British Hairdressing Awards ‘Hall Of Fame’ in recognition of his award-winning hair artistry, 2009 found Desmond accepting an additional award from the British Hairdressing Awards citing him Men's Hairdresser of the Year. This was followed by an international award from the A.I.P.P. which named Desmond Murray's Avant Garde Collection of the Year’. With many more awards under his belt, it's an accolade not only for his hairdressing skills but his dexterity as an award-winning photographer.

Errol Douglas MBE

CEO & Founder, Errol Douglas London

With over 40 years' experience in the industry, Errol (opens in new tab) has become globally recognised, with a host of awards and accolades, including two international hairdressing awards. Errol (opens in new tab) also holds the prestigious title of Patron of Honour for the Fellowship of British Hairdressing—one of only four other hair stylists ever chosen to receive it. Whether on stage, behind the scenes at a shoot, educating, or acting as an ambassador, Errol translates his passion and dedication into showcasing the best of British hairdressing.

Gina Conway

Owner, Gina Conway Salons and Spas

American born and bred Gina Conway (opens in new tab)’s love of nature and authentic customer service has led her to a strong reputation in the industry and to consumers alike. Championing Aveda products through her 20+ years in London has given Gina a unique perspective on natural hair and skincare. Her passion for the environment means that her dedication to the earth and its preservation is Gina’s focus as we navigate a sustainable future in the beauty industry.

Grace Lindsay

Beauty Writer, Marie Claire UK

With over three years' experience in the fashion and beauty industry, Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab)covers everything from the best make-up and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season.



She took the plunge into the world of journalism during her time at university, and interned at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. After her internship, she was able to explore her love for fashion while working at Topshop Head Office. She later joined HELLO! Magazine, where she interviewed a wide range of celebrities and covered her favourite red-carpet looks, before landing her dream job at Marie Claire UK.

Jessi Baker MBE

Founder & CEO, Provenance

Jessi Baker (opens in new tab) MBE, is the founder and CEO of Provenance (opens in new tab), the global leader in sustainability marketing technology. Provenance is now working with 120+ leading beauty brands and retailers to power proof-backed impact claims for ecommerce – including Cult Beauty, Douglas, Tropic, The Ordinary, Urban Decay, REN, The Inkey List and Pai.



Jessi is an Art and Science hybrid, with a Master’s in Engineering from Cambridge University and Design from the Royal College of Art. Across the US and Europe, she has worked with many brands on technology and digital design strategy.

Josh Wood

Founder, hair brand Josh Wood Colour & Owner, Josh Wood Atelier

Growing up in Barnsley, Josh Wood (opens in new tab) got his start in hairdressing via a Saturday job. Josh went on to train at Vidal Sassoon, working with Sassoon himself in New York, before returning to the UK to open his own Holland Park Atelier. In 2018, Josh took his expertise and formulated the ultimate contemporary colour system, ‘Josh Wood Colour’, an expert-led approach to home hair colour that aims to redefine a $20 billion industry. Introducing first of its kind, product innovations, the Miracle System and Shade Shot.



In 2020 Josh was appointed as an Executive Board Member of the British Beauty Council.

Karen Williams

Fashion and lifestyle stylist, presenter & Marie Claire UK contributor

Karen Williams (opens in new tab) started off her career as a successful magazine Fashion & Beauty Editor back in the 90s. She has been freelance for over 15 years. Beyoncé & David Beckham are amongst those she has styled. Karen’s vibrant, passionate personality has led her to co-host a makeover series on Channel 5 and Netflix. More recently she hosted her very own purposeful online #findyourfabulous event, covering everything from fashion, fitness, beauty and wellness. She presents regular fashion slots on This Morning and reviews beauty, fashion & lifestyle products on Instagram.

Lisa Oxenham

Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire UK

An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa Oxenham (opens in new tab) is one of the world's top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing, Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.

Loretta De Feo

Founder, DIZZIAK

Loretta De Feo describes herself as "a Londoner with massive hair & a deep-rooted understanding." She created her brand DIZZIAK (opens in new tab) in 2018 because she needed it. With five different textures to her hair, she couldn't find a conditioner that wasn't too heavy or too weak. After wasting so much money on buying every single hair product while growing up, De Feo knows a good conditioner when she sees one.

Lorraine Dublin

Celebrity Hairdresser

Dubbed the ‘Hair Doctor’ by American TV personality Lala Anthony, celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin (opens in new tab) is passionate about making all her clients look (and feel) A list – celebrity or not. Her 20 years’ experience in the industry has allowed her to build up an enviable list of clients including Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, Thandie Newton and Sean Paul to name but a few.



Her extensive training means she is able to work comfortably with all hair types and has led her work to be published in titles such as VOGUE, Stylist, Black Hair, Sports Illustrated, Forbes and Wonderland amongst others.

Luke Hersheson

Globally-renowned hairstylist, and CEO, Hershesons

Luke (opens in new tab)’s big break came in 2001 when styling a Missoni advert. Since then, he has become an internationally-acclaimed stylist, working with the most celebrated names in fashion and photography.



For two decades, Luke has simultaneously worked alongside his father, Daniel, to build the forward thinking brand that is Hershesons. Hershesons is renowned for its game-changing spaces; along with pioneering products that take the false promises out of styling to demystify great hair for everyone. With many new exciting developments to come, Hershesons never ceases to throw down the gauntlet to the wider hair industry.

Madeleine Spencer

Freelance journalist, broadcaster, and make-up artist

Madeleine Spencer (opens in new tab) is a journalist and broadcaster who has contributed to titles including Grazia, Glamour, InStyle, The Independent, The Evening Standard, and Stylist, as well as offering commentary for the BBC, Sky News, and ITV. She is keen on exploring the significance beauty rituals, products, and memories have on people from different walks of life, and enters into conversation on the topic with guests on her podcast, Beauty Full Lives.

Michael Douglas

Hair Stylist, Mdlondon

Michael (opens in new tab) started his career in 1989 and quickly advanced to teaching hairdressing for Wella in London. During the 90’s and 00s Michael worked on fashion weeks around the world, working with celebrities and supermodels. In 2003 he got his break on television with his own show called the Stylistic, and with the launch of his own production company, made his way onto BBC 1s The One Show as a regular on screen contributor.

Michael has consulted for all the major hair and beauty houses throughout his career including L’Oréal, PG Beauty, Coty, Wella and has now launched his very own Hair Tools company MDLONDON, while supporting and collaborating with his favourite brands.

Michael Van Clarke

Renowned Hairdresser & Founder, 3’’’More Inches Haircare

Michael Van Clarke (opens in new tab) opened his luxurious Marylebone salon in 1988, starting with just one stylist and colourist. Since then, he’s expanded to a 50-strong team in 4000sq ft of elegant space. His signature method is the Diamond Dry Cut™ which attracts savvy clients from all over the world for a unique bespoke experience. Michael has won and been nominated for more British Hairdressing Business Awards than any other salon. Client loyalty is strong with over 100 clients coming for the first time over 40 years ago.

Millie Kendall OBE

CEO, British Beauty Council

CEO of the British Beauty Council, retail maven and brand creator, Millie Kendall (opens in new tab) has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman, L’Occitane and Ruby & Millie. Having worked with the UK’s leading retailers, Millie has been creating and marketing beauty brands for the past 30 year's. Millie was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her services to the cosmetic industry, and an OBE in 2022 for services to the hair and beauty industry.

Neil Moodie

Editorial Hairstylist & Director, Neil Moodie Studio

Neil Moodie (opens in new tab) is one of the UK’s most successful and respected hairstylists, who has been a leading figure in the fashion/beauty industry for over three decades. His work has graced the cover of over 50 Vogue magazines and he is a favourite for many leading ladies including Gemma Chan, Cara Delevingne, Felicity Jones and Sonam Kapoor. Neil has also been the ambassador of numerous product lines including Aveda and Bumble & Bumble and is the new UK & I ambassador for Pureology.

Nia Pettitt

Owner, The Curl Bar London

Nia (opens in new tab) a model, social media influencer and is proud owner of The Curl Bar London. Nia is passionate about empowering women to love their waves, curls and coils. The YouTube star is an advocate for all things body confidence and celebrates natural hair with her second account, @happyfroday. (opens in new tab)

Nicola Clarke

Creative Colour Director, John Frieda Salons

Nicola Clarke (opens in new tab)’s career spans two decades from local salon to industry legend famed for her natural flair and talent for colour.

Nicola’s work can be seen on red carpet events & Hollywood movies with the likes of, Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet and Madonna along with ad campaigns & editorials with Kate Moss for Versace and Cate Blanchett for Armani.



In 2018 we saw the central London launch of salon ‘Nicola Clarke at John Frieda’, where her ‘dream team’ take her techniques, creative vision and down-to-earth approach to a client list from pop-star Dua Lipa to a hair conscious public.

Olivia Rose

HMUA & Content Creator

Olivia Rose (opens in new tab) is a Hair & Make-up Artist, and Content Creator based in the UK. After Graduating with a BA Honours in Hair, Makeup & Prosthetics in 2015, Olivia went on to work in a creative role at MAC cosmetics. Olivia specialises in Commercial and Bridal hair & makeup and has worked both nationally and internationally in fashion, film & TV; as well as founding a boutique bridal HMUA agency—Mimi Rose London.



During her career, Olivia noticed that there was a lack of awareness within the industry around textured hair, and so was inspired to create educational videos to share her knowledge of products and techniques. Her content centers around self-love, empowerment, and inspiring others to create beauty routines that work for them.

Paul Percival

Hair Stylist & Founder, Percy & Reed

Paul (Percy) Percival (opens in new tab) has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most talented and charming hair stylists in the industry. With over 25 years of experience, he has covered all aspects of hairdressing. Paul continues to be a leading session stylist, as well as Percy & Reed salon founder and owner, co-founder of the Percy & Reed product line and BaByliss and Redken ambassador for the UK & Ireland. Having worked with a many of the world’s leading names, Paul’s enviable roster of loyal clients over the years range from The Spice Girls to Rita Ora.

Paul Edmonds

Creative Director, Paul Edmonds London

Paul Edmonds (opens in new tab) has been in the industry for over 50 years, having worked with the likes of John Galeano, John Paul Gaultier Jasper Conran and Bruce Oldfield. Working on films from Chariots of Fire through to Dune. A proud chairman of the Route panel for apprenticeships for hair and beauty. Paul Edmonds now resides in the latest salon based in Battersea Power Station.

Phil Smith

Founder, Phil Smith BE GORGEOUS & Smith England

Entrepreneur Phil Smith (opens in new tab) has too many dynamics to mention, from multi-salon owner to business development of two award winning high street haircare brands, Phil is hairdressings' success story.

Ricardo Vila Nova

Trichologist

Ricardo Vila Nova (opens in new tab), is known around the globe as ‘The Hair Whisperer’. An epithet he has earned after over a decade of successfully restoring the health and vitality of countless clients’ tresses. Vila Nova’s techniques are rooted in science rather than magic, but the results he achieves are nothing other than miraculous. Since he opened at his first clinic at Harrods, London, he has been welcoming those not only in need of restorative treatments that coaxed back lost hair, but also those who wanted to youth boost their manes to possess beautifully shiny, soft, strong hair.

Sam McKnight MBE

Hairstylist

Hairdressing legend Sam McKnight (opens in new tab)'s spectacular career spans nearly 50 years working in fashion. He’s worked with all the greats including A-list clients including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Burberry, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood. In addition to devising trend-leading hair looks for fashion shows and advertising campaigns, McKnight is a regular contributor to British and international Vogues, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, i-D and Love, creating iconographic images with the world’s most pre-eminent photographers: Richard Avedon, Patrick Demarchelier, Nick Knight, Craig McDean, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber among many others. In addition, he’s on-call for a starry clientele including Uma Thurman, Cate Blanchett and Kate Moss, for personal appearances and red carpet events.

Samantha Cusick

Founder, Samantha Cusick London

Samantha (opens in new tab) has a single vision, to create incredible colours and styles you can wear and maintain everyday using the latest techniques and technology, fed up with the lack of je ne sais quoi at most hair salons and fuelled with a passion to make a change, she decided to pack up her 10+ years of knowledge and unrivalled skills, taking the plunge and opening up her very own salon.



Known for her trademark balayage techniques and specialist colour knowledge, Samantha works alongside her hand-picked team of supreme colourists and stylists, using the latest pioneering techniques, to deliver a bespoke service that is as remarkable as you.



Entrusted with colouring and styling some of the UKs most influential women in the social media sphere, Samantha was amongst the first of her generation of women to harness the power of social media to successfully build and establish her brand identity within the industry, enabling her to branch out with her own, very instagrammable salons and the celebrity clientele to match.

Shannon Lawlor

Acting Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

Shannon Lawlor (opens in new tab) is a renowned beauty journalist and Marie Claire's Acting Senior Beauty Editor. As a leading editorial expert and brand consultant, she has over eight years of experience working for some of the industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist, Refinery29, and Fabulous.

Having also worked behind the scenes with some of the industry’s biggest brands and retailers, Shannon has a unique insight into what people really want from their beauty routines. Understanding that beauty-lovers seek honest, open and responsible advice, she has it made her mission to demystify the intimidating world of beauty, taking a no-frills approach to the most relatable topics.

Sophia Hilton

Founder, Not Another Brand

Sophia (opens in new tab) is responsible for founding the Not Another brand. She's a leading global hair colour educator and keynote speaker in leadership, self development, social media and marketing. Sophia has made history in the hairdressing industry winning more colour, business and marketing awards at the Creative Head Awards than ever before. Starting her empire with the Instagram sensation, Not Another Salon, she then went on to open 3 more companies, including the biggest selling in-person academy in the UK, a social media consultancy company and a huge online learning platform with over 10,0000 students across 52 countries worldwide.

Sunil Makan

Editor, Marie Claire UK

Sunil Makan (opens in new tab) has over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays. Sunil is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Art Director that specialises in Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.

Syd Hayes

Session Stylist

Syd Hayes (opens in new tab) ranks among fashion’s most exciting talents, creating looks inspired by London’s youth-driven culture. He collaborates regularly with some of the most established and respected photographers in the industry, including Steven Meisel, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, David Sims, Rafael Pavarotti, Alasdair McLellan, Willy Vanderperre, and Juergen Teller.

His work has been featured in Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, British Vogue, Self Service, i-D, and Perfect, and for clients including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Miu Miu, Loewe, Valentino, Versace, Missoni, and Givenchy to name a few.

Tabitha James Kraan

Founder, Tabitha James Kraan Hair Organics

Tabitha James-Kraan (opens in new tab) is the organic hair pioneer who has been delivering her brand of conscious, sustainable hairdressing at her organic hair salon in the Cotswolds since 1999. Tabitha has pioneered a professional, organic hair care range, that is certified by the Soil Association (Cosmos Organic). Her range is selling in over 25 countries around the world.



Tabitha is a public speaker, blogger and influencer in the natural beauty sector. In her own words Tabitha is a "Hair Geek” , a passionate naturalist, environmentalist, animal lover and all round organic guru.