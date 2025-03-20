It’s my job to track hair trends—I can confirm that the 'graduated bob' will be one of 2025’s defining cuts

I’m not sure when everyone got together and decided that the bob was the cool girl haircut of choice—yet no matter when it happened, I think we can all agree that the campaign worked, and we’re now officially all bob-obsessed.

“The bob is everywhere right now,” said Ricky Walters, hairstylist and founder of Salon64 when I asked him about it. “And it’s easy to see why. It’s effortlessly chic, works with pretty much any hair type, and takes way less effort to style than long hair.” Having just chopped seven inches off my hair for my own bob makeover, I have to agree with him.

If you’re thinking about going for the chop, however, there’s a lot to consider, not least of all what style of bob to go for. For my cut, it was the sculpted flicked-out bob that caught my eye, but I’ve also been known to rework it in more relaxed bob styles for day-to-day. That’s the great thing about a bob, you can tailor and tweak it to suit your style, leaning into more polished or effortless vibes as the mood takes you.

Thankfully, the latest graduated bob trend taps into this mood perfectly. It’s one you’ll probably remember from the 00s when celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Rihanna made it their signature style. For 2025, however, the graduated bob has had a makeover and it’s back to claim its cool girl crown.

Shedding its arguably dated image, this year’s take on the graduated bob has a more effortlessly undone feel. Rather than requiring a sharp defined angle, it focuses on a softer sweep and can be glammed up or down with a few easy styling hacks. To find out more, I quizzed Walters to find out everything we need to know about this fresh take on the trend…

So, what is the graduated bob?

“The graduated bob has a much more polished and structured look compared to a classic one-length bob,” says Walters, “With its precise layers that stack at the back and gradually lengthen toward the front, it gives off a sharp, sophisticated vibe.”

“If you’re asking for a graduated bob at the salon, it’s super important to be clear about how strong or soft you want the graduation at the back,” Walters continues. “A strong graduation creates a more dramatic, stacked effect with noticeable layering, while a softer graduation gives a more subtle, blended look. You should also think about the length around your face—do you want it to graze your jawline for a sharp, structured feel, or sit longer for a more flattering, face-framing effect? Bringing reference photos can help your stylist understand exactly what you’re going for."

Graduated bob inspiration

Face framing pieces give the graduated bob a softer look.

Soft waves will add movement and shape to the style.

Nara's signature bob is cut on a slight slope for a subtle, graduated look.

Kelly’s sleek graduated bob leans into its polished aesthetic.

Another look that proves graduated bobs don’t need to be extreme...

How to style the graduated bob

“To style a graduated bob at home, apply a smoothing hair serum or styling cream to keep it polished and sleek. Then, start by blow-drying your hair straight with a round brush, focusing on the back, where the hair is shorter,” says Walters.

"The shorter layers at the back should naturally tuck under as you dry, while the front layers can be gently curved with the round brush to maintain the bob’s shape. Finish with a light hairspray to keep everything in place and enhance the clean, polished look. For extra smoothness, use a flat iron on the front sections, ensuring the hair stays tucked under and sharp.”