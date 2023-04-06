Washing our hair is something that we all do, all the time. It's something that we've been doing regularly since we were showed how to at an early age. So the idea of being told how to properly wash your hair seems silly, right?

Well perhaps not. For example, surely someone with drier, curly hair should wash their hair completely differently to someone with poker straight hair that errs on the side of greasy? Or what about what you use to to wash your hair? The one that you consider the best shampoo (opens in new tab) for you might not work for the next person.

So really there must be more to it. The Hair Bros (opens in new tab)—two of London's most promising hair stylists Nick Latham and Sean Nother, who can be found at the Knightsbridge outpost of Hershesons in Harvey Nichols (arguably one of the best hair salons in London)—say there's much more to washing your hair than you originally thought. "In terms of washing hair, one thing we have learnt over time is that there is no 'right' way to do it. That’s not to say there are not some simple guidelines and principles to follow, but just because your blonde soft straight hair tends to prefer a wash every day, doesn’t mean your curly haired friend should do the same."

How to properly wash your hair

"In essence, hair type, lifestyle (and a smidge of vanity) all play a part in influencing your hair wash routine," say The Hair Bros.

However, there are two key things to remember: always shampoo twice and only condition the ends.

1. Double shampoo

Shampooing twice is similar to double cleansing your skin. "Double cleansing has been happening at every salon backwash for years and years. It’s the only way to effectively remove dirt, sweat, dead skin cells and so on. The first shampoo never lathers as well, and usually takes the dirt out."

"The second shampoo will really foam up and clean the scalp. Your hair begins at the scalp, so be gentle when washing at the root. Avoid using your nails or being too aggressive, and apply minimum pressure. Two rounds of gentle massaging of the scalp - the first to remove build up and the second to ensure your scalp is thoroughly clean. Rinse until the hair squeaks when your fingers rub it. A cold water rinse does help seal the cuticle and deep clean the follicles. It's also good for blood flow and waking you up."

2. Condition the ends

The hair at your root is new, virgin hair so doesn't need conditioner like your ends do. These are bits that are damaged, dry and need that extra bit of TLC. That's where your best hair conditioner (opens in new tab) will come in handy.

Is it bad to wash your hair every day?

No, if you have particularly greasy hair (opens in new tab) that needs to be cleaned every day, then crack on. But if you do wash your hair everyday, then you don't need to double cleanse, say The Hair Bros. "You will just end up stripping the scalp of all moisture and in return your natural oils will double in order to compensate this."

However, most people don't need to wash their hair that regularly. "Not washing your hair nearly as often as you'd think is the best way to go. We find that people are washing their hair way too much - three times a week is more than enough."

Does your hair type determine how to wash your hair?

Yes, different hair types should wash their hair in different ways. We spoke to Eugene Smith at John Frieda Salons Aldford Street (opens in new tab) all about how to properly wash your hair depending on your hair type.

Thin and fine hair

"I would recommend washing thin and fine hair every other day," says Smith. "Start by applying shampoo to the scalp. Massage in to work up a lather. Continue down the hair to get the shaft clean as well. Be careful not to agitate the hair too much, as it will tangle easily. Especially if it's colour treated."

The Hair Bros recommend avoiding heavily scented, paraben-rich shampoos and conditioners. "All of this stuff builds up in the hair and makes it look lank. Try not to use too much conditioner either - natural oils will do the job of the conditioner. Too many heavy things build up in the hair."

Thick hair

Smith says that thick hair will most likely need washing every 3-4 days. "Start with working the shampoo on the scalp to work up a good lather, proceed down the hair to the ends. If you notice there are no suds forming on the first wash, that means you need to rinse and shampoo again. Once the hair is nice and sudsy, and the scalp feels clean, rinse thoroughly."

Curly hair

When it comes to curly hair, The Hair Bros say to avoid scrubbing excessively. "If you wash your hair on Monday, use conditioner or a co-wash only on Wednesday. A small amount of sulphates in the conditioner will remove any dirt. Try and comb the conditioner through in the shower. Go back to shampoo on Friday."

Coily hair

"To be sure the hair and scalp is properly cleaned, be prepared to do a few shampoos," says Smith. "Particularly with a clarifying shampoo for the first shampoo. Start by making sure the hair is completely wet. I like to section the hair and apply the shampoo directly on the scalp and then down the rest of the hair shaft. It's important that you are constantly running your fingers through the hair to ensure you are not creating knots and tangles. Repeat the process until the hair is squeaky clean. Be sure rinse the hair really well. Coily hair is very dense and can have leftover shampoo in the hair."