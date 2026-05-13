Dream Holiday Hair Requires an Excellent Anti-Frizz Product—These Fight Against Soft Water, Humidity and More

Summer can mean more humidity; but fear not, as these deliver

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Anti-frizz, anti-humidity, holiday hair essentials
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Summertime has myriad reasons to rejoice: the sun's out, BBQs are back, and you can finally get your toes out and into those cute sandals you bought during last year's sale season. But if your hair always seems to go haywire the moment you land somewhere hot, there's actually a scientific reason for it—and it's not just the heat.

Travelling to countries with softer water than we're used to in the UK changes the way your hair behaves entirely. Without the minerals found in hard water weighing strands down, hair can become prone to flyaways and frizz—and your usual products may not work the same way either. I've seen this first-hand since moving to Australia from the UK, and trichologist Anabel Kingsley of Philip Kingsley confirms it's more common than you'd think. "High humidity definitely adds to frizz, and many countries that have softer water can also mean showering affects hair differently", she says.

"It's true that hard water [which many of us have in the UK] has many pitfalls—it can leave hair feeling coated and looking dull. Soft water leaves less of a residue on hair, often making it feel softer and look shinier. However, as you have that loss of added texture and weight from the minerals found in hard water, hair may be more prone to fly-aways," she explains, adding: "Another thing to consider is that your usual products may work differently when used with soft water, so you might need to rethink your products."

For this reason, it may be time to restock your haircare shelves for the summer season, as I have recently. Below, some of the most respected beauty editors in the industry share their favourite hydrating, shine-boosting, anti-frizz formulas worth a try if you struggle around this time of year.

Rebecca Fearn
Rebecca Fearn
Freelance Beauty Journalist and Contributor

Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.