I’ve sworn by this brand's hydrating hair oil for years—but these 9 lesser-known products are just as good

If you set me the task of tracking down a beauty lover who hasn’t gone through a Moroccanoil phase, I think I’d be pretty hard pressed to find one. The brand’s iconic treatment hair oil shot to cult status not long after its launch in 2008, and I have vivid memories of nearly every beauty blogger I came across (yep, they were bloggers back then not influencers) crediting their shiny, swishy hair to the cult product.

If you’re wondering what makes Moroccanoil Treatment Oil so special, it is all down to the ingredients. Packed with nourishing argan oil , the treatment is lightweight, non-greasy and packed with nutrients that work to get your hair looking and feeling healthy and hydrated. As a wavy-haired teenager at the time, on a constant quest for sleek, shiny strands, it revolutionised the way I cared for my hair—and from then a love affair with the brand began.

Fast forward over 15 years and Moroccanoil is still creating some of my favourite hair care products (as well as a few body care ones too—but more on that later) and, while the original oil may still hold the crown for most loved among beauty fans, it’s definitely not the brand's only claim to fame. Alongside the classic treatment, you’ll also find some more underrated and lesser known gems, including a seriously delicious smelling hair mist so you can douse yourself in their now signature scent. So, because I’m not one to gate keep, I thought it was about time to share my favourite Moroccanoil products. Keep scrolling to see the edit...

Shop the best Moroccanoil products

1. Moroccanoil Treatment Oil Light

Moroccanoil Treatment Oil Light

You’re probably already well acquainted with Moroccanoil’s original treatment oil, however you may not know it also comes in a lightweight formula, designed for thin and light-coloured hair types. While the original formula is by no means overly greasy, the light formula definitely feels less weighty in the hands, which in my opinion allows it to glide easier for a more even application. If you are new to hair oil and worry it will weigh your hair down, this is a great formula for you.

2. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Moroccanoil has a number of different shampoo and conditioner formulas, from frizz-fighting to volume-boosting, however my favourite has to be the moisture repair duo. Packed with argan oil, keratin proteins and fatty acids, both products work to make hair look healthier, smoother and shinier while still ensuring it feels fresh and clean. A no-fuss hair wash duo that do what they say.

3. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

I’ll admit, I’m not a regular hair mask user as I hate the need to wait around in the shower while they get to work. Moroccanoil’s intense hydration mask however takes no time at all (well, just five minutes to be precise), and it definitely leaves my hair looking sleeker and smoother after use. If you have thin hair, I would say apply sparingly as it is quite heavy, however for those with thick or curly hair, it’s a winner.

4. Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

I’ve talked about my quest for frizz-free hair many times, and so, I’m always looking for new ways to keep it sleek and smooth. I first heard about this as an alternative to Color Wow’s Dreamcoat and I have to say it’s a great substitute if you want to protect your hair from humidity , especially if your hair is on the drier side as it also contains hydrating argan oil (like most of Moroccanoil’s hair products) to nourish as it shields.

5. Moroccanoil Hand Wash

Moroccanoil Hand Wash

While Moroccanoil is best known for its hair care, the brand actually has an extensive range of body care, too. This hand wash is one of my favourite underrated finds from the brand, cleansing without leaving hands feeling dry. Plus, it smells delicious with the same subtly warm scent as the hair oil.

6. Moroccanoil Brumes du Maroc Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Moroccanoil Brumes du Maroc Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Another great non-hair related product from Moroccanoil is definitely this fragrance mist. As someone who is a huge fan of luxury fragrances (particularly ones that smell as expensive as they look) I didn’t expect too much for this, however it’s the perfect uplifting, summery scent : tropical, warm and with a hint of sea salty goodness.

7. Moroccanoil All-in-One Leave in Conditioner

Moroccanoil All-in-One Leave in Conditioner

A combination heat protectant and leave-in conditioner , this spray is so lightweight you’ll barely feel it on your hair, however that’s not to say it doesn’t work hard at keeping strands feeling soft and hydrated either. I like to apply this on damp hair, whether heat styling or not, to add an extra layer of protection and hydrating oils.

8. Moroccanoil Strong Hold Hairspray

Moroccanoil Strong Hold Hairspray

You may think all hairsprays are the same, however, it’s not until you use a bad one that you realise that isn’t the case. This one from Moroccanoil is fuss free yet hardworking, giving plenty of hold without feeling heavy or crispy. If you want something more flexible, it also comes in medium-hold too, to allow for a little more movement.

9. Moroccanoil Mending Infusion

Moroccanoil Mending Infusion

While not all hair types will require a split end treatment, I’d recommend anyone who suffers from dryness, damage or just wants their hair to look sleeker and smoother to incorporate one into their routine. Moroccanoil’s formula is a great option, simply apply to damp hair to seal and hydrate your stands for healthier looking hair.