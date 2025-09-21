In a world driven by fleeting trends, Asian beauty routines are proof that centuries-old rituals go way beyond vanity. Sure, it doesn't take more than a few scrolls on #BeautyTok to find yourself watching yet another video about Korean skincare, Japanese haircare or Chinese makeup. Yet, despite their recent rise in popularity, the Asian-inspired beauty industry boom doesn't quite capture the heritage-driven meaning behind each step.

To some, a gua sha is just a skincare tool that de-puffs and sculpts the contours of the face, but in Chinese tradition, it's a practice tied to circulation, healing and energy flow. Similarly, collagen supplements might be all the talk in the wellness world, yet in Asian culture, drinking bone broth has long been seen as a nourishing ritual for both beauty and vitality.

And as an Asian beauty journalist myself, I'm particularly passionate about putting Asian rituals into the spotlight. So, in honour of East and South East Asian Heritage Month, I've quizzed four inspiring women to share their most cherished beauty routines, rooted in their heritage.

Denise Primbet, beauty journalist

(Image credit: Future)

As a first-generation immigrant from Kazakhstan—in Central Asia, which is very much underrepresented as a whole—I've always been aware that my heritage doesn't quite fit into a certain 'box'. Rooted in nomadic culture, many of our ancient beauty practices were based on using whatever was readily available, such as Kumis (a fermented dairy product made from horse milk) as a hair or a face mask for moisturising and probiotic-rich benefits.

Elsewhere, braiding has also been an important part of Kazakh traditions, particularly when it came down to using jewellery incorporated into said braids. Shash bau, for one, is a traditional ornament that consists of long, beaded or silver tassels often ending with bells, sometimes complete with an accompanying headpiece. In nomadic times, it was also used as a protective talisman (believed to safeguard from the “evil eye”). Today's shash bau iterations are much more modern and fashion-forward, often more minimalistic and wearable. To me, wearing it on special occasions means not only adorning my hairstyle but also embracing my heritage.

Jasmine Johnson, beauty content creator and ex contestant from Love Is Blind UK

(Image credit: Jasmine Johnson)

Jasmine Johnson, an ex contestant from Love Is Blind UK Season 1, is a also a beauty content creator who's originally from the Philippines. When asked about her most cherished Filipino beauty rituals, she tells Marie Claire about batong-buga (a natural pumice stone) that's used as part of a bodycare regimen.

"My lola (grandmother) always kept a batong-buga (a natural pumice stone) in the bathroom. After soaking her feet in warm water, she’d scrub away the rough skin on her heels and elbows until they were baby soft. Then, she’d reach for virgin coconut oil, not for the same spots she scrubbed, but for everything else: her hair, her arms, even as a nighttime moisturiser. It was her all-in-one beauty secret. I grew up watching her, and now I have a batong-buga and a jar of virgin coconut oil in my own home. It’s my little way of keeping her rituals and that sense of simple, natural beauty alive."

Venus Wong, beauty journalist and content creator

(Image credit: Venus Wong)

Growing up in Macau, China, my formative memory of gua sha looks quite different from what you see on TikTok. Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine healing practice that removes “dampness” (or pain and stress) via scraping motions applied on different pressure points of the body. This is typically performed by a health practitioner, and you often walk away with temporary red marks all over your back — which sounds scary but is actually quite relaxing — and a sense that all the negative energy has been released from your body. These days, gua sha is more widely known as a beauty hack that promises a more lifted, toned appearance. I typically do this in the autumn and winter months, when I have more idle time in the evenings and the colder weather calls for the use of richer serums and face oils in my routine.

The trick is to press your gua sha tool flat against your face instead of holding it perpendicular, so you don’t risk over tugging the skin. It’s also important to use an oil that takes a bit of time to absorb, to help reduce friction. If I’m running low on time, I still try to perform gua sha with my bare hands, by running my knuckles over the edges of my face and around my eyes. Dermalogica’s Neurotouch Symmetry Serum is tailor made for this: it contains a hexapeptide called CoQ10 that firms and tones the skin, plus a range of of aromatic oils that releases the most relaxing fragrance when activated by the sense of touch. My jawline looks noticeably firmer during weeks I’m able to commit to my gua sha practice at least three times a week. Consistency is definitely the key!

Tiffany Lo, beauty and fashion editor

(Image credit: Tiffany Lo)

As someone who grew up with acne-prone skin, I was a pimple picker, which left me with nasty dark spots and uneven, textured skin. I tried Oxy10 creams and Tea Tree Oils, and nothing worked until my mum shared a skincare secret grandma used to treat her acne - using pearl mica powder as a topical treatment.

From what I recall, in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), pearl powder is a natural antioxidant for the skin. It also fights against dark spots to reveal brighter, clearer skin. Other than topical treatments, my mum loved making me the Sweet Mung Bean Dessert. For those not familiar with mung beans, they are rich in amino acids and amazing antioxidant powers, which contribute to clearer skin with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Simply mix mung beans with coconut milk, add in dry kelp and rock sugar, and boil to a porridge-like consistency.

Jenny Ngo, Benefit Cosmetics PR manager

(Image credit: Jenny Ngo)

Growing up, my mum and grandma were my beauty icons, shaping my understanding of beauty practices. Born in the UK, I felt a cultural divide between East and West. It wasn’t until adulthood that I began to fully embrace my dual heritage.

A central beauty and wellness practice rooted in my culture was inner wellness. From herbal teas to collagen-rich bone broth soups, these traditions were a weekly staple. Collagen remains a key supplement for me today, whether in family soup recipes or collagen-infused ice matcha lattes and coffees. Supplementing my diet with collagen has demonstrably supported my skin health, naturally helping to minimise fine lines and wrinkles while maintaining my skin's firmness and hydration.

Another key tradition is the art of a well-defined brow. East Asian Chinese brow hairs often grow sideways near the front and downwards from the arch. In Chinese facial reading, full brows are often associated with assertiveness, energy, passion, and good fortune. It's no surprise, then, that brows are the first step in my daily makeup routine. I rely on Benefit's Precisely, My Brow Pencil to shape and fill, and I maintain their tidiness with a monthly brow wax and tint.